ساهم الموهوبان في الفن التشكيلي بمحافظة الشملي بمنطقة حائل ماجد خشمان العنزي وبندر العياط العنزي في إضافة لمسات جمالية على أحد الميادين و الجداريات بالمحافظة، عبر أعمال فنية بصرية تُعزز الذوق العام وتُحسّن المشهد الحضري بالتعاون مع بلدية المحافظة.
وأتاحت بلدية الشملي ضمن مشاركتها الاجتماعية، الفرصة لموهوبي الفن التشكيلي من أبناء المحافظة من خلال نثر إبداعاتهم لتتزين ميدان الدلة، وجدارية مسيرة وطن برسومات إبداعية أضفت جمالاً على تلك الأماكن.
وأوضح لـ«عكاظ» رئيس بلدية الشملي المهندس عبدالله عواد الشمري بأنه ضمن ضمن جهود البلدية وخططها التطويرية الرامية إلى تحسين المشهد الحضري والارتقاء بالقيمة الجمالية للميادين والطرقات العامة تواصل تطوير المشهد الحضري عبر مبادرة الفن التشكيلي في جدارية مسيرة وطن و دوار الدلة والذي لا يقتصر على التشييد، بل يمتد ليكون لوحة فنية تحكي قصة إبداع، ضمن مبادرة الفن التشكيلي، لتتحول الزوايا إلى معالم بصرية، مشيراً إلى أن البلدية تعمل وفق خطة زمنية للقضاء على التشوه البصري وتعزيز الهوية الوطنية والإرث المحلي من خلال الفنون الإبداعية، مؤكداً أن العمل جارٍ ليشمل مواقع وميادين أخرى في المحافظة بما يضمن خلق بيئة بصرية جاذبة للأهالي والزوار.
وأكد الموهوبان ماجد الخشمان وبندر العياط بأنهما يساهمان بموهبتهما بالفن التشكيلي في إضافة لمسات فنية في الجداريات والميادين بالمحافظة وتجميلها لتضفي طابعاً جمالياً على المرافق العامة، مؤكدين أن هذا أقل ما يقدمانه لمحافظتهما.
The talented artists in visual arts from Al-Shamli Governorate in the Hail region, Majid Khashman Al-Anzi and Bandar Al-Ayat Al-Anzi, contributed to adding aesthetic touches to one of the squares and murals in the governorate, through visual artistic works that enhance public taste and improve the urban scene in collaboration with the municipality of the governorate.
The Al-Shamli Municipality, as part of its social participation, provided an opportunity for talented visual artists from the governorate to showcase their creativity to beautify the Dallah Square and the mural of the National Journey with creative drawings that added beauty to those places.
Engineer Abdullah Awad Al-Shammari, the head of Al-Shamli Municipality, explained to "Okaz" that as part of the municipality's efforts and developmental plans aimed at improving the urban scene and elevating the aesthetic value of squares and public roads, they continue to develop the urban scene through the visual arts initiative in the National Journey mural and Dallah Roundabout, which is not limited to construction but extends to become an artistic canvas that tells a story of creativity. He noted that the municipality is working according to a timeline to eliminate visual distortion and enhance national identity and local heritage through creative arts, affirming that work is ongoing to include other sites and squares in the governorate to ensure the creation of an attractive visual environment for residents and visitors.
Both talented artists Majid Khashman and Bandar Al-Ayat confirmed that they contribute their talent in visual arts to add artistic touches to the murals and squares in the governorate, beautifying them to give a beautiful character to public facilities, emphasizing that this is the least they can offer to their governorate.