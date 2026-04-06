The talented artists in visual arts from Al-Shamli Governorate in the Hail region, Majid Khashman Al-Anzi and Bandar Al-Ayat Al-Anzi, contributed to adding aesthetic touches to one of the squares and murals in the governorate, through visual artistic works that enhance public taste and improve the urban scene in collaboration with the municipality of the governorate.

The Al-Shamli Municipality, as part of its social participation, provided an opportunity for talented visual artists from the governorate to showcase their creativity to beautify the Dallah Square and the mural of the National Journey with creative drawings that added beauty to those places.

Engineer Abdullah Awad Al-Shammari, the head of Al-Shamli Municipality, explained to "Okaz" that as part of the municipality's efforts and developmental plans aimed at improving the urban scene and elevating the aesthetic value of squares and public roads, they continue to develop the urban scene through the visual arts initiative in the National Journey mural and Dallah Roundabout, which is not limited to construction but extends to become an artistic canvas that tells a story of creativity. He noted that the municipality is working according to a timeline to eliminate visual distortion and enhance national identity and local heritage through creative arts, affirming that work is ongoing to include other sites and squares in the governorate to ensure the creation of an attractive visual environment for residents and visitors.

Both talented artists Majid Khashman and Bandar Al-Ayat confirmed that they contribute their talent in visual arts to add artistic touches to the murals and squares in the governorate, beautifying them to give a beautiful character to public facilities, emphasizing that this is the least they can offer to their governorate.