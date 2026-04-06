ساهم الموهوبان في الفن التشكيلي بمحافظة الشملي بمنطقة حائل ماجد خشمان العنزي وبندر العياط العنزي في إضافة لمسات جمالية على أحد الميادين و الجداريات بالمحافظة، عبر أعمال فنية بصرية تُعزز الذوق العام وتُحسّن المشهد الحضري بالتعاون مع بلدية المحافظة.

وأتاحت بلدية الشملي ضمن مشاركتها الاجتماعية، الفرصة لموهوبي الفن التشكيلي من أبناء المحافظة من خلال نثر إبداعاتهم لتتزين ميدان الدلة، وجدارية مسيرة وطن برسومات إبداعية أضفت جمالاً على تلك الأماكن.

‏وأوضح لـ«عكاظ» رئيس بلدية الشملي المهندس عبدالله عواد الشمري بأنه ضمن ضمن جهود البلدية وخططها التطويرية الرامية إلى تحسين المشهد الحضري والارتقاء بالقيمة الجمالية للميادين والطرقات العامة تواصل تطوير المشهد الحضري عبر مبادرة الفن التشكيلي في جدارية مسيرة وطن و دوار الدلة والذي لا يقتصر على التشييد، بل يمتد ليكون لوحة فنية تحكي قصة إبداع، ضمن مبادرة الفن التشكيلي، لتتحول الزوايا إلى معالم بصرية، مشيراً إلى أن البلدية تعمل وفق خطة زمنية للقضاء على التشوه البصري وتعزيز الهوية الوطنية والإرث المحلي من خلال الفنون الإبداعية، مؤكداً أن العمل جارٍ ليشمل مواقع وميادين أخرى في المحافظة بما يضمن خلق بيئة بصرية جاذبة للأهالي والزوار.

وأكد الموهوبان ماجد الخشمان وبندر العياط بأنهما يساهمان بموهبتهما بالفن التشكيلي في إضافة لمسات فنية في الجداريات والميادين بالمحافظة وتجميلها لتضفي طابعاً جمالياً على المرافق العامة، مؤكدين أن هذا أقل ما يقدمانه لمحافظتهما.