أكد وزير الخارجية القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني اليوم (الإثنين)، لنظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن «الحل الدبلوماسي الشامل والدائم يظل الخيار الوحيد لتسوية الأزمة»، معرباً عن إدانة قطر الاستهداف الإيراني المستمر لها ولدول المنطقة.


وذكرت وزارة الخارجية القطرية في بيان أن الوزير الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن تلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من نظيره العراقي عباس عراقجي، وجرى بحث «تطورات التصعيد الراهن وتداعياته على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي».


وأضافت الوزارة أن الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن أكد أن التصعيد الإيراني تجاه دول نأت بنفسها عن الحرب يمثّل عبثاً بأمن المنطقة واستهتاراً باستقرارها، مشدداً على أن «استهداف البنية التحتية المدنية ومقدرات الشعوب يُعد سلوكاً مرفوضاً ومداناً من أي طرف وتحت أي ظرف».


وطالب وزير الخارجية القطري باحترام القانون الدولي من قِبَل جميع الأطراف وتجنيب الشعوب تبعات النزاعات، لافتاً إلى أن الحل الدبلوماسي الشامل والدائم يظل الخيار الوحيد لتسوية الأزمة، بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار ويجنّب المنطقة مزيداً من التوتر والتصعيد.