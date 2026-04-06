Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed today (Monday) to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi that "a comprehensive and lasting diplomatic solution remains the only option for resolving the crisis," expressing Qatar's condemnation of the ongoing Iranian targeting of it and the countries in the region.



The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman received a phone call from his Iraqi counterpart Abbas Araqchi, during which they discussed "the developments of the current escalation and its implications for regional security and stability."



The ministry added that Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman emphasized that the Iranian escalation towards countries that have distanced themselves from the war represents a reckless act against the security of the region and a disregard for its stability, stressing that "targeting civilian infrastructure and the resources of peoples is an unacceptable and condemned behavior from any party under any circumstances."



The Qatari Foreign Minister called for respect for international law by all parties and for sparing peoples the consequences of conflicts, noting that a comprehensive and lasting diplomatic solution remains the only option for resolving the crisis, achieving security and stability, and preventing further tension and escalation in the region.