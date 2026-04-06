أكد وزير الخارجية القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني اليوم (الإثنين)، لنظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن «الحل الدبلوماسي الشامل والدائم يظل الخيار الوحيد لتسوية الأزمة»، معرباً عن إدانة قطر الاستهداف الإيراني المستمر لها ولدول المنطقة.
وذكرت وزارة الخارجية القطرية في بيان أن الوزير الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن تلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من نظيره العراقي عباس عراقجي، وجرى بحث «تطورات التصعيد الراهن وتداعياته على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي».
وأضافت الوزارة أن الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن أكد أن التصعيد الإيراني تجاه دول نأت بنفسها عن الحرب يمثّل عبثاً بأمن المنطقة واستهتاراً باستقرارها، مشدداً على أن «استهداف البنية التحتية المدنية ومقدرات الشعوب يُعد سلوكاً مرفوضاً ومداناً من أي طرف وتحت أي ظرف».
وطالب وزير الخارجية القطري باحترام القانون الدولي من قِبَل جميع الأطراف وتجنيب الشعوب تبعات النزاعات، لافتاً إلى أن الحل الدبلوماسي الشامل والدائم يظل الخيار الوحيد لتسوية الأزمة، بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار ويجنّب المنطقة مزيداً من التوتر والتصعيد.
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed today (Monday) to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi that "a comprehensive and lasting diplomatic solution remains the only option for resolving the crisis," expressing Qatar's condemnation of the ongoing Iranian targeting of it and the countries in the region.
The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman received a phone call from his Iraqi counterpart Abbas Araqchi, during which they discussed "the developments of the current escalation and its implications for regional security and stability."
The ministry added that Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman emphasized that the Iranian escalation towards countries that have distanced themselves from the war represents a reckless act against the security of the region and a disregard for its stability, stressing that "targeting civilian infrastructure and the resources of peoples is an unacceptable and condemned behavior from any party under any circumstances."
The Qatari Foreign Minister called for respect for international law by all parties and for sparing peoples the consequences of conflicts, noting that a comprehensive and lasting diplomatic solution remains the only option for resolving the crisis, achieving security and stability, and preventing further tension and escalation in the region.