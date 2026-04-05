أعلن نادي السيارات الألماني «إيه دي إيه سي»، أن أسعار وقود الديزل والبنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10» في البلاد شهدت ارتفاعاً جديداً.


وحسب النادي، اضطر أصحاب السيارات أمس، إلى دفع ما متوسطه 2.425 يورو للتر الواحد من الديزل، ليتجاوز بذلك السعر القياسي السابق بأكثر من 10 سنتات.


قواعد تنظيمية


أما بالنسبة للبنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10»، فقد بلغ سعر اللتر أمس 2.184 يورو للتر، وهو ما يمثل مستوى قياسياً جديداً لهذا العام، ولا يفصله سوى 1.9 سنت عن أعلى مستوى وصل إليه في 2022.


ومنذ الأول من أبريل الحالي، صار لا يسمح لمحطات الوقود برفع الأسعار إلا مرة واحدة يومياً في تمام الساعة 12:00 ظهراً، وفقاً لقواعد تنظيمية جديدة دخلت حيز التنفيذ أخيراً.


وجاءت هذه اللوائح اقتداءً بالنموذج المتبع في النمسا منذ فترة طويلة، ومنذ تطبيق هذا الإجراء، أصبح مستوى الأسعار أعلى مقارنة باليوم السابق.


زيادات كبيرة


وحتى اليوم، استغلت شركات النفط الفرصة الوحيدة المتاحة لرفع الأسعار بفرض زيادات كبيرة، إذ ارتفع متوسط سعر لتر البنزين فئة «إي 10» في وقت الظهيرة بمقدار 7.1 سنت ليصل إلى 2.239 يورو، أما سعر الديزل فقد تجاوز هذه الزيادة بارتفاع قدره 7.3 سنت ليصل إلى 2.488 يورو.


وبذلك أصبحت الأسعار الآن أعلى مما كانت عليه في الوقت نفسه من أمس، ما يشير إلى أن متوسط الأسعار اليومية قد يسجل ارتفاعاً جديداً مقارنة باليوم السابق.