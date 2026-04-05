The German Automobile Club "ADAC" announced that the prices of diesel fuel and premium gasoline of the "E10" category in the country have seen a new increase.



According to the club, car owners had to pay an average of 2.425 euros per liter of diesel yesterday, exceeding the previous record price by more than 10 cents.



Regulatory Rules



As for the premium gasoline of the "E10" category, the price reached 2.184 euros per liter yesterday, which represents a new record level for this year, just 1.9 cents away from the highest level reached in 2022.



Since April 1 of this year, gas stations are only allowed to raise prices once a day at exactly 12:00 noon, according to new regulatory rules that have recently come into effect.



These regulations were inspired by the model followed in Austria for a long time, and since the implementation of this measure, the price levels have been higher compared to the previous day.



Significant Increases



Until today, oil companies have taken advantage of the only opportunity available to raise prices by imposing significant increases, as the average price of a liter of "E10" gasoline rose by 7.1 cents to reach 2.239 euros, while the price of diesel exceeded this increase with a rise of 7.3 cents to reach 2.488 euros.



Thus, prices are now higher than they were at the same time yesterday, indicating that the average daily prices may record a new increase compared to the previous day.