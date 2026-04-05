أعلن نادي السيارات الألماني «إيه دي إيه سي»، أن أسعار وقود الديزل والبنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10» في البلاد شهدت ارتفاعاً جديداً.
وحسب النادي، اضطر أصحاب السيارات أمس، إلى دفع ما متوسطه 2.425 يورو للتر الواحد من الديزل، ليتجاوز بذلك السعر القياسي السابق بأكثر من 10 سنتات.
قواعد تنظيمية
أما بالنسبة للبنزين الممتاز فئة «إي 10»، فقد بلغ سعر اللتر أمس 2.184 يورو للتر، وهو ما يمثل مستوى قياسياً جديداً لهذا العام، ولا يفصله سوى 1.9 سنت عن أعلى مستوى وصل إليه في 2022.
ومنذ الأول من أبريل الحالي، صار لا يسمح لمحطات الوقود برفع الأسعار إلا مرة واحدة يومياً في تمام الساعة 12:00 ظهراً، وفقاً لقواعد تنظيمية جديدة دخلت حيز التنفيذ أخيراً.
وجاءت هذه اللوائح اقتداءً بالنموذج المتبع في النمسا منذ فترة طويلة، ومنذ تطبيق هذا الإجراء، أصبح مستوى الأسعار أعلى مقارنة باليوم السابق.
زيادات كبيرة
وحتى اليوم، استغلت شركات النفط الفرصة الوحيدة المتاحة لرفع الأسعار بفرض زيادات كبيرة، إذ ارتفع متوسط سعر لتر البنزين فئة «إي 10» في وقت الظهيرة بمقدار 7.1 سنت ليصل إلى 2.239 يورو، أما سعر الديزل فقد تجاوز هذه الزيادة بارتفاع قدره 7.3 سنت ليصل إلى 2.488 يورو.
وبذلك أصبحت الأسعار الآن أعلى مما كانت عليه في الوقت نفسه من أمس، ما يشير إلى أن متوسط الأسعار اليومية قد يسجل ارتفاعاً جديداً مقارنة باليوم السابق.
The German Automobile Club "ADAC" announced that the prices of diesel fuel and premium gasoline of the "E10" category in the country have seen a new increase.
According to the club, car owners had to pay an average of 2.425 euros per liter of diesel yesterday, exceeding the previous record price by more than 10 cents.
Regulatory Rules
As for the premium gasoline of the "E10" category, the price reached 2.184 euros per liter yesterday, which represents a new record level for this year, just 1.9 cents away from the highest level reached in 2022.
Since April 1 of this year, gas stations are only allowed to raise prices once a day at exactly 12:00 noon, according to new regulatory rules that have recently come into effect.
These regulations were inspired by the model followed in Austria for a long time, and since the implementation of this measure, the price levels have been higher compared to the previous day.
Significant Increases
Until today, oil companies have taken advantage of the only opportunity available to raise prices by imposing significant increases, as the average price of a liter of "E10" gasoline rose by 7.1 cents to reach 2.239 euros, while the price of diesel exceeded this increase with a rise of 7.3 cents to reach 2.488 euros.
Thus, prices are now higher than they were at the same time yesterday, indicating that the average daily prices may record a new increase compared to the previous day.