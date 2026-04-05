The movement of trucks crossing from Saudi Arabia to neighboring countries has recorded about 166,000 cargo trucks since February 28, despite the widespread disruptions in supply chains due to the American-Israeli war on Iran.



According to what was reported by the correspondent of Al Arabiya channel, the movement of trucks was distributed across several outlets and regional destinations, with about 60,000 trucks crossing from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, around 25,000 trucks to Kuwait, and approximately 24,500 trucks heading to Jordan. Additionally, about 17,000 trucks crossed to Qatar, around 19,500 trucks to Bahrain, and about 6,000 trucks to Iraq.



Geopolitical Developments



These figures reflect the continued flow of goods from Saudi Arabia to neighboring markets, despite the logistical challenges and pressures imposed by the geopolitical developments in the region since the end of February.



In a previous interview with Al Arabiya Business, the Vice President for the Regulatory Sector at the Saudi Public Transport Authority, Abdul Majid Al-Tasan, stated: "The land transport fleet in the Kingdom exceeds half a million trucks and is capable of transporting all types of goods to meet the demand in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries."



He explained that the current conditions for air and sea transport in the Gulf have led to a greater reliance on land transport between the member states. He pointed out that the ports on the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia are being utilized to receive goods and transport them by land within the Kingdom and the Gulf countries.



Changes and Developments



Al-Tasan indicated that the land transport fleet is capable of adapting to changes and developments in demand and transport routes. It serves as a key link between different modes of transport, whether through ports, airports, or logistics areas.



He reported that the authority has an electronic platform through which it can monitor the movement of goods transport in Saudi Arabia and keep track of the sector continuously.



Regarding regulatory measures, Al-Tasan clarified a package of initiatives that have been launched to keep pace with these current changes, the most prominent of which is the launch of a unified electronic guide for carriers through the "Logisti" platform, which includes the types of shipments that can be transported for carriers and aims to facilitate access for those in the Kingdom or in the Gulf countries to transport service providers in the Kingdom, according to the type of required shipments.