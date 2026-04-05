سجّلت حركة الشاحنات العابرة من السعودية إلى دول الجوار نحو 166 ألف شاحنة بضائع منذ 28 فبراير الماضي، رغم الاضطرابات الواسعة التي شهدتها سلاسل الإمداد على خلفية الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران.


وبحسب ما أفاد به مراسل قناة «العربية»، توزعت حركة الشاحنات على عدد من المنافذ والوجهات الإقليمية، إذ عبرت نحو 60 ألف شاحنة من السعودية إلى الإمارات، ونحو 25 ألف شاحنة إلى الكويت، فيما بلغ عدد الشاحنات المتجهة إلى الأردن نحو 24500 شاحنة. كما عبرت نحو 17 ألف شاحنة إلى قطر، ونحو 19500 شاحنة إلى البحرين، إضافة إلى نحو 6 آلاف شاحنة إلى العراق.


تطورات جيوسياسية


وتعكس هذه الأرقام استمرار تدفق حركة البضائع من السعودية إلى الأسواق المجاورة، رغم التحديات اللوجستية والضغوط التي فرضتها التطورات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة منذ نهاية فبراير.


وفي مقابلة سابقة مع «العربية Business»، قال نائب الرئيس لقطاع التنظيم في الهيئة العامة للنقل بالسعودية عبدالمجيد الطاسان: «إن أسطول النقل البري في المملكة يتجاوز نصف مليون شاحنة، وقادر على نقل كافة أنواع البضائع لتلبية الطلب في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي».


وأوضح أن الظروف الراهنة للنقل الجوي والبحري في الخليج أدت إلى اعتماد أكبر على النقل البري بين دول المجلس. وأشار إلى اعتماد الموانئ على البحر الأحمر في السعودية لاستقبال البضائع ونقلها برياً داخل المملكة ودول الخليج.


تغيرات ومستجدات


وبين الطاسان أن أسطول النقل البري قادر على التكيف مع التغيرات والمستجدات في الطلب ومسارات النقل. ويعد حلقة وصل رئيسية بين أنماط النقل المختلفة، سواء عبر الموانئ أو المطارات أو المناطق اللوجستية.


وأفاد أن الهيئة لديها منصة إلكترونية تستطيع من خلالها متابعة حركة نقل البضائع في السعودية ومتابعة القطاع بشكل مستمر.


وفيما يتعلق بالإجراءات التنظيمية، أوضح الطاسان حزمة من المبادرات التي أُطلقت لمواكبة هذه المتغيرات الراهنة، من أبرزها إطلاق دليل إلكتروني موحد للناقلين عبر منصة «لوجستي»، يتضمن أنواع الشحنات التي يمكن نقلها للناقلين ويهدف إلى تسهيل وصول الخاص في المملكة أو في دول الخليج إلى مزودي خدمات النقل في المملكة، بحسب نوع الشحنات المطلوبة.