سجّلت حركة الشاحنات العابرة من السعودية إلى دول الجوار نحو 166 ألف شاحنة بضائع منذ 28 فبراير الماضي، رغم الاضطرابات الواسعة التي شهدتها سلاسل الإمداد على خلفية الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران.
وبحسب ما أفاد به مراسل قناة «العربية»، توزعت حركة الشاحنات على عدد من المنافذ والوجهات الإقليمية، إذ عبرت نحو 60 ألف شاحنة من السعودية إلى الإمارات، ونحو 25 ألف شاحنة إلى الكويت، فيما بلغ عدد الشاحنات المتجهة إلى الأردن نحو 24500 شاحنة. كما عبرت نحو 17 ألف شاحنة إلى قطر، ونحو 19500 شاحنة إلى البحرين، إضافة إلى نحو 6 آلاف شاحنة إلى العراق.
تطورات جيوسياسية
وتعكس هذه الأرقام استمرار تدفق حركة البضائع من السعودية إلى الأسواق المجاورة، رغم التحديات اللوجستية والضغوط التي فرضتها التطورات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة منذ نهاية فبراير.
وفي مقابلة سابقة مع «العربية Business»، قال نائب الرئيس لقطاع التنظيم في الهيئة العامة للنقل بالسعودية عبدالمجيد الطاسان: «إن أسطول النقل البري في المملكة يتجاوز نصف مليون شاحنة، وقادر على نقل كافة أنواع البضائع لتلبية الطلب في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي».
وأوضح أن الظروف الراهنة للنقل الجوي والبحري في الخليج أدت إلى اعتماد أكبر على النقل البري بين دول المجلس. وأشار إلى اعتماد الموانئ على البحر الأحمر في السعودية لاستقبال البضائع ونقلها برياً داخل المملكة ودول الخليج.
تغيرات ومستجدات
وبين الطاسان أن أسطول النقل البري قادر على التكيف مع التغيرات والمستجدات في الطلب ومسارات النقل. ويعد حلقة وصل رئيسية بين أنماط النقل المختلفة، سواء عبر الموانئ أو المطارات أو المناطق اللوجستية.
وأفاد أن الهيئة لديها منصة إلكترونية تستطيع من خلالها متابعة حركة نقل البضائع في السعودية ومتابعة القطاع بشكل مستمر.
وفيما يتعلق بالإجراءات التنظيمية، أوضح الطاسان حزمة من المبادرات التي أُطلقت لمواكبة هذه المتغيرات الراهنة، من أبرزها إطلاق دليل إلكتروني موحد للناقلين عبر منصة «لوجستي»، يتضمن أنواع الشحنات التي يمكن نقلها للناقلين ويهدف إلى تسهيل وصول الخاص في المملكة أو في دول الخليج إلى مزودي خدمات النقل في المملكة، بحسب نوع الشحنات المطلوبة.
The movement of trucks crossing from Saudi Arabia to neighboring countries has recorded about 166,000 cargo trucks since February 28, despite the widespread disruptions in supply chains due to the American-Israeli war on Iran.
According to what was reported by the correspondent of Al Arabiya channel, the movement of trucks was distributed across several outlets and regional destinations, with about 60,000 trucks crossing from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, around 25,000 trucks to Kuwait, and approximately 24,500 trucks heading to Jordan. Additionally, about 17,000 trucks crossed to Qatar, around 19,500 trucks to Bahrain, and about 6,000 trucks to Iraq.
Geopolitical Developments
These figures reflect the continued flow of goods from Saudi Arabia to neighboring markets, despite the logistical challenges and pressures imposed by the geopolitical developments in the region since the end of February.
In a previous interview with Al Arabiya Business, the Vice President for the Regulatory Sector at the Saudi Public Transport Authority, Abdul Majid Al-Tasan, stated: "The land transport fleet in the Kingdom exceeds half a million trucks and is capable of transporting all types of goods to meet the demand in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries."
He explained that the current conditions for air and sea transport in the Gulf have led to a greater reliance on land transport between the member states. He pointed out that the ports on the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia are being utilized to receive goods and transport them by land within the Kingdom and the Gulf countries.
Changes and Developments
Al-Tasan indicated that the land transport fleet is capable of adapting to changes and developments in demand and transport routes. It serves as a key link between different modes of transport, whether through ports, airports, or logistics areas.
He reported that the authority has an electronic platform through which it can monitor the movement of goods transport in Saudi Arabia and keep track of the sector continuously.
Regarding regulatory measures, Al-Tasan clarified a package of initiatives that have been launched to keep pace with these current changes, the most prominent of which is the launch of a unified electronic guide for carriers through the "Logisti" platform, which includes the types of shipments that can be transported for carriers and aims to facilitate access for those in the Kingdom or in the Gulf countries to transport service providers in the Kingdom, according to the type of required shipments.