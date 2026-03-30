Australia has halved taxes on gasoline and diesel and abolished a tax imposed on heavy vehicles to address the economic impacts of rising fuel prices.



The government announced today that it expects these reductions to cost the federal treasury 2.55 billion Australian dollars (1.74 billion dollars) over three months.



Taxes on gasoline and diesel will be reduced to 26.3 Australian cents per liter, 68.2 cents per gallon starting next Wednesday.



Cancellation of Road Fees



The road usage fees imposed on heavy vehicles, which amount to 32.4 Australian cents per liter of diesel, 84.1 cents per gallon, will be abolished. These fees are paid by trucking and bus companies to compensate for the additional damage these vehicles cause to the roads.



In Tasmania, a free public transport service was launched today to reduce the use of private cars, while Victoria will abolish public transport fees starting next Wednesday.