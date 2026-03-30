خفضت أستراليا الضرائب على البنزين والديزل إلى النصف، وألغت ضريبة كانت مفروضة على المركبات الثقيلة؛ لمواجهة الآثار الاقتصادية لارتفاع أسعار الوقود.


وأعلنت الحكومة اليوم، أنها تتوقع أن تكلف هذه التخفيضات الخزينة الفيدرالية 2.55 مليار دولار أسترالي 1.74 مليار دولار، خلال ثلاثة أشهر.


وسيجري خفض الضرائب على البنزين والديزل إلى 26.3 سنت أسترالي لكل لتر، 68.2 سنت لكل غالون اعتباراً من يوم الأربعاء القادم.


إلغاء رسوم الطرق


وسيتم إلغاء رسوم استخدام الطرق المفروضة على المركبات الثقيلة، التي تبلغ 32.4 سنت أسترالي لكل لتر من الديزل، 84.1 سنت لكل غالون"،، وهي الرسوم التي تدفعها شركات تشغيل الشاحنات والحافلات لتعويض الأضرار الإضافية التي تسببها هذه المركبات للطرق.


وفي ولاية تسمانيا، تم إطلاق خدمة النقل العام المجاني اليوم للحد من استخدام السيارات الخاصة، بينما ستلغي ولاية فيكتوريا رسوم النقل العام اعتباراً من الأربعاء القادم.