خفضت أستراليا الضرائب على البنزين والديزل إلى النصف، وألغت ضريبة كانت مفروضة على المركبات الثقيلة؛ لمواجهة الآثار الاقتصادية لارتفاع أسعار الوقود.
وأعلنت الحكومة اليوم، أنها تتوقع أن تكلف هذه التخفيضات الخزينة الفيدرالية 2.55 مليار دولار أسترالي 1.74 مليار دولار، خلال ثلاثة أشهر.
وسيجري خفض الضرائب على البنزين والديزل إلى 26.3 سنت أسترالي لكل لتر، 68.2 سنت لكل غالون اعتباراً من يوم الأربعاء القادم.
إلغاء رسوم الطرق
وسيتم إلغاء رسوم استخدام الطرق المفروضة على المركبات الثقيلة، التي تبلغ 32.4 سنت أسترالي لكل لتر من الديزل، 84.1 سنت لكل غالون"،، وهي الرسوم التي تدفعها شركات تشغيل الشاحنات والحافلات لتعويض الأضرار الإضافية التي تسببها هذه المركبات للطرق.
وفي ولاية تسمانيا، تم إطلاق خدمة النقل العام المجاني اليوم للحد من استخدام السيارات الخاصة، بينما ستلغي ولاية فيكتوريا رسوم النقل العام اعتباراً من الأربعاء القادم.
Australia has halved taxes on gasoline and diesel and abolished a tax imposed on heavy vehicles to address the economic impacts of rising fuel prices.
The government announced today that it expects these reductions to cost the federal treasury 2.55 billion Australian dollars (1.74 billion dollars) over three months.
Taxes on gasoline and diesel will be reduced to 26.3 Australian cents per liter, 68.2 cents per gallon starting next Wednesday.
Cancellation of Road Fees
The road usage fees imposed on heavy vehicles, which amount to 32.4 Australian cents per liter of diesel, 84.1 cents per gallon, will be abolished. These fees are paid by trucking and bus companies to compensate for the additional damage these vehicles cause to the roads.
In Tasmania, a free public transport service was launched today to reduce the use of private cars, while Victoria will abolish public transport fees starting next Wednesday.