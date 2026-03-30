Oil prices recorded a noticeable increase at the start of trading, as West Texas Intermediate crude once again surpassed the $100 per barrel mark, while Brent crude exceeded $115 per barrel, amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.



Closure of "Hormuz"



The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, the American benchmark, for delivery in May rose by 3.50% to reach $103.13 just minutes after the Asian markets opened. The price of North Sea Brent crude also increased by 2.98% to reach $115.93.



Iran has effectively closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war in the Middle East due to Israeli and American airstrikes on February 28, which led to a sharp rise in fuel prices and impacted the global economy, as one-fifth of the world's oil production typically passes through the strait, in addition to liquefied natural gas.