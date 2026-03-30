سجّلت أسعار النفط ارتفاعا ملحوظا عند بدء التعاملات، إذ تجاوز خام غرب تكساس الوسيط مجددا حاجز 100 دولار للبرميل، بينما تجاوز سعر خام برنت 115 دولارا للبرميل، في ظل تواصل الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.


إغلاق «هرمز»


وارتفع سعر برميل خام غرب تكساس الوسيط المعيار الأمريكي، تسليم مايو القادم، بنسبة 3.50% ليصل إلى 103,13 دولار بعد دقائق من افتتاح الأسواق الآسيوية. كما ارتفع سعر برميل خام برنت بحر الشمال بنسبة 2.98% ليصل إلى 115,93 دولار.


وتغلق إيران عمليا مضيق هرمز الإستراتيجي منذ بدء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط بضربات جوية إسرائيلية وأمريكية عليها في 28 فبراير الماضي، ما أدى إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار المحروقات وأثر على الاقتصاد العالمي، إذ يمر عبر المضيق عادة خُمس إنتاج النفط في العالم، إضافة إلى الغاز الطبيعي المسال.