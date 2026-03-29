The International Monetary Fund announced that the flexibility of the exchange rate in Egypt should be complemented by a stronger framework for intervention in the foreign exchange market, and a program based on market mechanisms to accumulate reserves in a way that generally enhances their adequacy.



The Fund clarified, in the documents of the Egypt program reviews, that the Central Bank of Egypt refrained from direct intervention in the exchange market during 2025, while state-owned banks undertook all foreign currency selling operations to calm fluctuations during periods of pressure, which may increase risks to their balance sheets.



Transparent Interventions



The Fund added that this underscores the need to enhance the Central Bank's intervention framework in the exchange market to ensure that interventions are transparent, conducted through the Central Bank itself, and limited to cases of market disruption.



The Fund urged Egypt to utilize complementary tools for managing foreign exchange risks, such as currency futures, currency swaps, and repurchase agreements.



The International Monetary Fund placed increasing exchange rate flexibility among the recommended policies for the Egyptian government in the fifth and sixth reviews of the Egyptian economic reform program, explaining that state banks played a role in stabilizing the pound during shocks.



The Fund reported that data from the interbank foreign exchange market transactions highlight that state banks were the most prominent currency suppliers during two periods of notable fluctuations.