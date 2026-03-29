أعلن صندوق النقد الدولي أنه يجب استكمال مرونة سعر الصرف في مصر بإطار أقوى للتدخل في سوق النقد الأجنبي، وبرنامج قائم على آليات السوق لتراكم الاحتياطيات بما يعزز كفايتها بشكل عام.


وأوضح الصندوق، في وثائق مراجعات برنامج مصر، أن البنك المركزي المصري امتنع عن التدخل المباشر في سوق الصرف خلال عام 2025، بينما تولت البنوك المملوكة للدولة تنفيذ جميع عمليات بيع النقد الأجنبي لتهدئة التقلبات خلال فترات الضغوط، وهو ما قد يزيد من المخاطر على ميزانياتها.


تدخلات شفافة


وأضاف الصندوق أن ذلك يؤكد الحاجة إلى تعزيز إطار تدخل البنك المركزي في سوق الصرف بما يضمن أن تكون التدخلات شفافة، وأن تتم من خلال البنك المركزي نفسه، وأن تقتصر على حالات اضطراب السوق.


وحث الصندوق مصر على استخدام أدوات مكملة لإدارة مخاطر النقد الأجنبي، مثل العقود الآجلة للعملات، ومقايضات العملات، واتفاقيات إعادة الشراء.


ووضع صندوق النقد الدولي زيادة مرونة سعر الصرف بين السياسات الموصي بها للحكومة المصرية في المراجعتين الخامسة والسادسة لبرنامج إصلاح الاقتصاد المصري، وفسر ذلك بلعب البنوك الحكومية دوراً لتثبيت أقدام الجنيه خلال الصدمات.


وأفاد الصندوق بأن بيانات معاملات سوق الإنتربنك للنقد الأجنبي تبرز أن البنوك الحكومية كانت أبرز موردي العملة خلال فترتين من التقلبات الواضحة.