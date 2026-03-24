اتخذت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خطوة جديدة تقرّبها من تفكيك وزارة التعليم الأمريكية، عبر نقل جزء رئيسي من مهماتها إلى جهات حكومية أخرى.

وأعلنت الوزارة اتفاقاً مشتركاً مع وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية يقضي بنقل مسؤولية إدارة ديون القروض الطلابية المتعثرة إلى الخزانة، التي ستتولى تحصيلها ودعم جهود إعادة المقترضين إلى سداد التزاماتهم.

وقال وكيل وزارة التعليم، نيكولاس كينت، إن هذه الخطوة تأتي ضمن عملية متعددة المراحل تهدف إلى تقليص دور الوزارة تدريجياً.

وكان ترمب قد تعهّد خلال حملته الانتخابية لعام 2024 بإلغاء وزارة التعليم، ووقّع لاحقاً أمراً تنفيذياً يوجّه إدارته لبدء تفكيكها، في إطار رؤية تهدف إلى تقليل الدور الفيدرالي في قطاع التعليم.

وأوضح كينت أن هذه الاتفاقيات بين الوكالات تمثل نموذجاً عملياً لإثبات أن برامج القروض والمنح التعليمية يمكن أن تستمر دون الحاجة إلى وجود الوزارة بشكلها الحالي.

من جانبه، اعتبر الباحث أندرو جيلين من معهد كاتو أن نقل ملف القروض الطلابية يُعد خطوة محورية، نظراً لأنه يمثل أكبر مكوّن من حيث الميزانية والموظفين داخل الوزارة.

وأضاف أن هذه الخطوة تشير بوضوح إلى نقل جزء كبير من صلاحيات الوزارة إلى جهات أخرى، مما يمهّد فعلياً لإغلاقها.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن سلسلة إجراءات اتخذتها الإدارة لنقل صلاحيات بعض البرامج والمكاتب إلى وكالات فيدرالية مختلفة، في إطار خطة أوسع لتفكيك الوزارة بالكامل.

وفي بيان رسمي، قالت وزيرة التعليم ليندا مكماهون إن الهدف هو تقليل البيروقراطية في واشنطن، مع تعزيز دور القيادات المحلية في التعليم، وتحسين كفاءة البرامج الفيدرالية.

كما أشارت الوزارة إلى أن نقل إدارة القروض إلى وزارة الخزانة سيساعد في تقليل الخسائر على دافعي الضرائب، ومعالجة ما وصفته بسوء إدارة ملف القروض خلال إدارة جو بايدن.

وبحسب البيانات الرسمية، يبلغ إجمالي ديون القروض الطلابية في الولايات المتحدة نحو 1.7 تريليون دولار، في حين أن أقل من 40% من المقترضين يلتزمون بخطط السداد، بينما يقارب ربعهم حالة التعثر.

ويرى خبراء أن هذه الخطوة قد تسهم في تبسيط إجراءات القروض والسداد، وتقليل الأعباء المالية، لكنها في الوقت ذاته تقرّب الإدارة من هدفها النهائي بإغلاق وزارة التعليم.

وأكد كينت أن الوزارة حققت تقدماً تاريخياً خلال فترة قصيرة، مشيراً إلى تقليص حجمها بأكثر من 40%، وإبرام 10 اتفاقيات بين الوكالات، إضافة إلى نقل موظفين للعمل داخل جهات حكومية أخرى.

وأضاف: نحن نثبت للكونغرس أن هذا النموذج قابل للتطبيق، ونسعى إلى ترسيخ هذه التغييرات تشريعياً، وصولاً إلى الهدف النهائي بإغلاق الوزارة.