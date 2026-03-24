The administration of President Donald Trump has taken a new step that brings it closer to dismantling the U.S. Department of Education by transferring a key part of its responsibilities to other government entities.

The department announced a joint agreement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury that involves transferring the responsibility for managing defaulted student loan debts to the Treasury, which will take over the collection and support efforts to get borrowers back on track with their obligations.

Education Secretary Nicholas Kent stated that this step is part of a multi-phase process aimed at gradually reducing the role of the department.

Trump had pledged during his 2024 election campaign to eliminate the Department of Education and later signed an executive order directing his administration to begin dismantling it, as part of a vision aimed at reducing the federal role in the education sector.

Kent explained that these inter-agency agreements represent a practical model to demonstrate that student loan and grant programs can continue without the department in its current form.

For his part, researcher Andrew Gillen from the Cato Institute considered the transfer of the student loan file a pivotal step, as it represents the largest component in terms of budget and staff within the department.

He added that this step clearly indicates the transfer of a significant portion of the department's powers to other entities, effectively paving the way for its closure.

This move is part of a series of actions taken by the administration to transfer the powers of some programs and offices to different federal agencies, as part of a broader plan to fully dismantle the department.

In an official statement, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the goal is to reduce bureaucracy in Washington while enhancing the role of local leadership in education and improving the efficiency of federal programs.

The department also indicated that transferring loan management to the Treasury will help reduce losses for taxpayers and address what it described as mismanagement of the loan file during Joe Biden's administration.

According to official data, the total student loan debt in the United States is about $1.7 trillion, while less than 40% of borrowers adhere to repayment plans, with nearly a quarter of them in default.

Experts believe that this step may help simplify loan and repayment processes and reduce financial burdens, but at the same time, it brings the administration closer to its ultimate goal of closing the Department of Education.

Kent confirmed that the department has made historic progress in a short time, noting a reduction in its size by more than 40%, the signing of 10 inter-agency agreements, and the transfer of employees to work within other government entities.

He added: We are proving to Congress that this model is viable, and we aim to solidify these changes legislatively, reaching the ultimate goal of closing the department.