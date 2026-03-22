أعلن البنك المركزي العراقي، اليوم، اتخاذ عدة إجراءات لمعالجة مشكلات المصارف العراقية المحرومة من التعامل بالدولار.


تدقيق التحويلات


وقال مدير قسم التحويلات في البنك المركزي أحمد داود سلمان،: «إن البنك المركزي مستمر بإجراءاته مع الشركات العالمية الخاصة بالتدقيق، من أجل تدقيق عملية التحويلات السابقة التي أدت إلى حرمان بعض المصارف العراقية من الدولار أو أي مشكلات كانت تواجه المصارف العراقية وأدت إلى حرمانها من التعامل بالدولار».


وأضاف: «هناك عدة شروط وإجراءات اتخذها البنك المركزي على المصارف، إذ إن مدير عام دائرة الاستثمارات للتحويلات الخارجية ومدير عام دائرة الرقابة على المصارف، يعملان على هذا الأمر مع شركة التدقيق (أولفير وايمان) وسنلاحظ التغيرات في الأيام القادمة».