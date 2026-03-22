The Central Bank of Iraq announced today that it has taken several measures to address the issues faced by Iraqi banks that are deprived of dealing in dollars.



Audit of Transfers



Ahmad Dawood Salman, the Director of the Transfers Department at the Central Bank, stated: "The Central Bank continues its procedures with global companies regarding the audit, in order to review the previous transfer processes that led to some Iraqi banks being deprived of dollars or any issues that faced Iraqi banks and resulted in their inability to deal in dollars."



He added: "There are several conditions and procedures that the Central Bank has imposed on the banks, as the Director General of the External Transfers Investment Department and the Director General of the Banking Supervision Department are working on this matter with the auditing company (Olver Wyman), and we will notice changes in the coming days."