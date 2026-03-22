ارتفعت قيمة الواردات السلعية خلال الربع الرابع للعام الماضي 2025 إلى نحو 247.7 مليار ريال، بزيادة قدرها 5% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024، وذلك بحسب بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء.


ووفقا للبيانات، تعد تلك النسبة الأعلى فصلياً وفقاً للبيانات المتوفرة من 2017.


ومقارنة بالربع السابق، زادت الواردات السعودية من السلع بنحو 7.9 مليار ريال وبنسبة 3%.


أهم السلع


وكانت أهم السلع المستوردة خلال الربع الرابع من العام الماضي 2025 الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزاءها والتي تشكل 31% من إجمالي الواردات، ثم عربات وطائرات وبواخر ومعدات نقل مماثلة والتي تشكل 14% من الإجمالي.


وتصدرت الصين قائمة الدول الموردة للسعودية بنحو 67.5 مليار ريال وبنسبة 27% من إجمالي قيمة الواردات خلال الربع الرابع 2025.


وجاءت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في المركز الثاني ﺑنسبة 9%، ثم الإمارات بنسبة 6%.


الميزان التجاري


وكانت البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، قد أظهرت أن الميزان التجاري السعودي سجل فائضاً قدره 52.4 مليار ريال خلال الربع الرابع 2025، محققاً نمواً سنوياً بنسبة 26%.


ووفقاً للبيانات، ارتفعت الصادرات السلعية الإجمالية للمملكة خلال الربع الرابع بنسبة 8% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024، لتصل إلى نحو 300.1 مليار ريال.


يُذكر أن الصادرات النفطية ارتفعت بنسبة 3% خلال الفترة لتصل إلى 202.6 مليار ريال، فيما ارتفعت الصادرات غير النفطية بنسبة 19% إلى 97.5 مليار ريال، وذلك مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024.