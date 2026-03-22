The value of merchandise imports increased during the fourth quarter of last year 2025 to about 247.7 billion riyals, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics.



According to the data, this percentage is the highest quarterly figure based on available data since 2017.



Compared to the previous quarter, Saudi imports of goods increased by about 7.9 billion riyals, or 3%.



Key Goods



The main imported goods during the fourth quarter of last year 2025 were machinery, electrical devices, and equipment and their parts, which accounted for 31% of total imports, followed by vehicles, aircraft, ships, and similar transport equipment, which accounted for 14% of the total.



China topped the list of countries supplying Saudi Arabia with about 67.5 billion riyals, representing 27% of the total value of imports during the fourth quarter of 2025.



The United States ranked second with 9%, followed by the UAE with 6%.



Trade Balance



The data released by the General Authority for Statistics showed that the Saudi trade balance recorded a surplus of 52.4 billion riyals during the fourth quarter of 2025, achieving an annual growth rate of 26%.



According to the data, the total merchandise exports of the Kingdom increased during the fourth quarter by 8% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching about 300.1 billion riyals.



It is noteworthy that oil exports increased by 3% during the period to reach 202.6 billion riyals, while non-oil exports rose by 19% to 97.5 billion riyals, compared to the same period in 2024.