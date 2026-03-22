ارتفعت قيمة الواردات السلعية خلال الربع الرابع للعام الماضي 2025 إلى نحو 247.7 مليار ريال، بزيادة قدرها 5% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024، وذلك بحسب بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء.
ووفقا للبيانات، تعد تلك النسبة الأعلى فصلياً وفقاً للبيانات المتوفرة من 2017.
ومقارنة بالربع السابق، زادت الواردات السعودية من السلع بنحو 7.9 مليار ريال وبنسبة 3%.
أهم السلع
وكانت أهم السلع المستوردة خلال الربع الرابع من العام الماضي 2025 الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزاءها والتي تشكل 31% من إجمالي الواردات، ثم عربات وطائرات وبواخر ومعدات نقل مماثلة والتي تشكل 14% من الإجمالي.
وتصدرت الصين قائمة الدول الموردة للسعودية بنحو 67.5 مليار ريال وبنسبة 27% من إجمالي قيمة الواردات خلال الربع الرابع 2025.
وجاءت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في المركز الثاني ﺑنسبة 9%، ثم الإمارات بنسبة 6%.
الميزان التجاري
وكانت البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، قد أظهرت أن الميزان التجاري السعودي سجل فائضاً قدره 52.4 مليار ريال خلال الربع الرابع 2025، محققاً نمواً سنوياً بنسبة 26%.
ووفقاً للبيانات، ارتفعت الصادرات السلعية الإجمالية للمملكة خلال الربع الرابع بنسبة 8% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024، لتصل إلى نحو 300.1 مليار ريال.
يُذكر أن الصادرات النفطية ارتفعت بنسبة 3% خلال الفترة لتصل إلى 202.6 مليار ريال، فيما ارتفعت الصادرات غير النفطية بنسبة 19% إلى 97.5 مليار ريال، وذلك مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024.
The value of merchandise imports increased during the fourth quarter of last year 2025 to about 247.7 billion riyals, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics.
According to the data, this percentage is the highest quarterly figure based on available data since 2017.
Compared to the previous quarter, Saudi imports of goods increased by about 7.9 billion riyals, or 3%.
Key Goods
The main imported goods during the fourth quarter of last year 2025 were machinery, electrical devices, and equipment and their parts, which accounted for 31% of total imports, followed by vehicles, aircraft, ships, and similar transport equipment, which accounted for 14% of the total.
China topped the list of countries supplying Saudi Arabia with about 67.5 billion riyals, representing 27% of the total value of imports during the fourth quarter of 2025.
The United States ranked second with 9%, followed by the UAE with 6%.
Trade Balance
The data released by the General Authority for Statistics showed that the Saudi trade balance recorded a surplus of 52.4 billion riyals during the fourth quarter of 2025, achieving an annual growth rate of 26%.
According to the data, the total merchandise exports of the Kingdom increased during the fourth quarter by 8% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching about 300.1 billion riyals.
It is noteworthy that oil exports increased by 3% during the period to reach 202.6 billion riyals, while non-oil exports rose by 19% to 97.5 billion riyals, compared to the same period in 2024.