The data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed an increase in the value of Saudi Arabia's foreign reserve assets during February 2026, by approximately 1.7 billion riyals, with a slight percentage of 0.1%, reaching 1,786.2 billion riyals compared to the previous month, thus continuing to record its highest level in 6 years.



On an annual basis, the net foreign assets of "SAMA" increased by 10%, equivalent to 162.5 billion riyals.



The value of foreign currency reserves, which represent about 95% of total assets, rose by approximately 10% during February 2026, compared to the same month in 2025, reaching 1,691.5 billion riyals.



Gold Reserves



The value of the reserve with the International Monetary Fund increased by 8% to reach 13 billion riyals. Special Drawing Rights decreased during the period by 3% to 80.1 billion riyals.



The reserve balance of gold held by Saudi Arabia remained stable at 1.62 billion riyals, the same level it has maintained since February 2008.



The reserve assets of Saudi Arabia include 4 items: foreign currency reserves (investments in foreign securities, foreign cash, and deposits abroad), the reserve with the International Monetary Fund, Special Drawing Rights, and cash gold.