أظهرت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما)، ارتفاع قيمة الأصول الاحتياطية للسعودية في الخارج خلال شهر فبراير 2026، بنحو 1.7 مليار ريال، وبنسبة طفيفة قدرها 0.1%، لتصل إلى 1.786.2 مليار ريال مقارنة بالشهر الذي سبقه، مواصلة بذلك تسجيلها أعلى مستوى في 6 سنوات.
وعلى أساس سنوي، ارتفع صافي الأصول الأجنبية لـ«ساما» بنسبة 10%، بما يعادل 162.5 مليار ريال.
وارتفعت قيمة الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية التي تمثل نحو 95% من إجمالي الأصول بنحو 10% خلال فبراير 2026، مقارنة بنظيرتها من العام 2025، لتصل إلى 1.691.5 مليار ريال.
رصيد الذهب
وارتفعت قيمة الاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي بنسبة 8% لتصل إلى 13 مليار ريال. وانخفضت حقوق السحب الخاصة خلال الفترة بنسبة 3% لتبلغ 80.1 مليار ريال.
واستقر رصيد الاحتياطي لدى السعودية من الذهب عند 1.62 مليار ريال، وهو المستوى نفسه الذي يحافظ عليه منذ فبراير 2008.
وتشمل الأصول الاحتياطية للسعودية 4 بنود: الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية (استثمارات في أوراق مالية في الخارج ونقد أجنبي وودائع في الخارج)، والاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي، وحقوق السحب الخاصة، والذهب النقدي.
The data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed an increase in the value of Saudi Arabia's foreign reserve assets during February 2026, by approximately 1.7 billion riyals, with a slight percentage of 0.1%, reaching 1,786.2 billion riyals compared to the previous month, thus continuing to record its highest level in 6 years.
On an annual basis, the net foreign assets of "SAMA" increased by 10%, equivalent to 162.5 billion riyals.
The value of foreign currency reserves, which represent about 95% of total assets, rose by approximately 10% during February 2026, compared to the same month in 2025, reaching 1,691.5 billion riyals.
Gold Reserves
The value of the reserve with the International Monetary Fund increased by 8% to reach 13 billion riyals. Special Drawing Rights decreased during the period by 3% to 80.1 billion riyals.
The reserve balance of gold held by Saudi Arabia remained stable at 1.62 billion riyals, the same level it has maintained since February 2008.
The reserve assets of Saudi Arabia include 4 items: foreign currency reserves (investments in foreign securities, foreign cash, and deposits abroad), the reserve with the International Monetary Fund, Special Drawing Rights, and cash gold.