أظهرت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما)، ارتفاع قيمة الأصول الاحتياطية للسعودية في الخارج خلال شهر فبراير 2026، بنحو 1.7 مليار ريال، وبنسبة طفيفة قدرها 0.1%، لتصل إلى 1.786.2 مليار ريال مقارنة بالشهر الذي سبقه، مواصلة بذلك تسجيلها أعلى مستوى في 6 سنوات.


وعلى أساس سنوي، ارتفع صافي الأصول الأجنبية لـ«ساما» بنسبة 10%، بما يعادل 162.5 مليار ريال.


وارتفعت قيمة الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية التي تمثل نحو 95% من إجمالي الأصول بنحو 10% خلال فبراير 2026، مقارنة بنظيرتها من العام 2025، لتصل إلى 1.691.5 مليار ريال.


رصيد الذهب


وارتفعت قيمة الاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي بنسبة 8% لتصل إلى 13 مليار ريال. وانخفضت حقوق السحب الخاصة خلال الفترة بنسبة 3% لتبلغ 80.1 مليار ريال.


واستقر رصيد الاحتياطي لدى السعودية من الذهب عند 1.62 مليار ريال، وهو المستوى نفسه الذي يحافظ عليه منذ فبراير 2008.


وتشمل الأصول الاحتياطية للسعودية 4 بنود: الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية (استثمارات في أوراق مالية في الخارج ونقد أجنبي وودائع في الخارج)، والاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي، وحقوق السحب الخاصة، والذهب النقدي.