اختتم بنك الرياض جهوده المجتمعية خلال الشهر الكريم عبر حملة «خير دايم»، التي جاءت امتدادًا لالتزامه بدوره التنموي، وارتكزت على تنفيذ عدد من المبادرات النوعية التي استفاد منها أكثر من 54,000 مستفيد على مستوى المملكة.

وفي إطار شراكته المستمرة مع صندوق الشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين، وقّع البنك اتفاقية تعاون لتوفير 100 وحدة سكنية لمستفيدي الصندوق، وذلك خلال «ليلة بنك الرياض» التي أُقيمت بالتعاون مع منصة جود الإسكان، واستهدفت عددًا من أسر المستفيدين، دعمًا لاستقرارهم وتعزيزًا لجودة حياتهم، علاوةً على ذلك، أطلق البنك مبادرة لترميم المنازل بالشراكة مع مؤسسة سين الوقفية، شملت 66 مستفيدا، بهدف تهيئة بيئة سكنية أكثر ملاءمة للأسر المستحقة.

وانطلاقًا من إيمانه بأهمية تمكين الفئات المستحقة عبر حلول مستدامة، بادر البنك إلى توزيع 30 سيارة بالتعاون مع جمعية بناء لرعاية الأيتام، مستهدفًا طلاب الجامعات من الأيتام، بهدف تمكينهم من تحقيق دخل إضافي عبر تطبيقات التوصيل الموجه، لتكون عونًا لهم في إكمال رحلتهم الدراسية، وشملت هذه المبادرة عددًا من مدن ومحافظات المملكة.

وقد أسهم البنك عبر مبادرة «إفطار صائم» في توزيع 60,000 وجبة رمضانية استفاد منها 30,000 زائر في المسجد النبوي الشريف، ومسجد قباء، وعدد من مساجد المدينة المنورة، وذلك بالتعاون مع جمعية تكافل، كما أسهمت المبادرة في دعم 71 أرملة من خلال إشراكهم في إعداد وتجهيز الوجبات، في مبادرة تعكس روح العطاء والتكافل خلال الشهر الفضيل.

كما قدّم البنك أكثر من 24,000 قسيمة شرائية، أسهمت في تلبية الاحتياجات الأساسية للأسر المستفيدة خلال شهر رمضان، إلى جانب دعم كسوة العيد، بما يعزز من جودة الحياة ويحقق أثرًا مباشرًا ومستدامًا.

وتأتي هذه السلسلة من العطاءات تحت مظلة برنامج «بكرة» للمسؤولية الاجتماعية، الذي يمثل الاستراتيجية المستدامة لبنك الرياض، حيث يسعى البنك من خلاله إلى تحويل مفهوم المسؤولية الاجتماعية من الدعم التقليدي إلى التمكين النوعي وصناعة الأثر المستدام، بما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030.