اختتم بنك الرياض جهوده المجتمعية خلال الشهر الكريم عبر حملة «خير دايم»، التي جاءت امتدادًا لالتزامه بدوره التنموي، وارتكزت على تنفيذ عدد من المبادرات النوعية التي استفاد منها أكثر من 54,000 مستفيد على مستوى المملكة.
وفي إطار شراكته المستمرة مع صندوق الشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين، وقّع البنك اتفاقية تعاون لتوفير 100 وحدة سكنية لمستفيدي الصندوق، وذلك خلال «ليلة بنك الرياض» التي أُقيمت بالتعاون مع منصة جود الإسكان، واستهدفت عددًا من أسر المستفيدين، دعمًا لاستقرارهم وتعزيزًا لجودة حياتهم، علاوةً على ذلك، أطلق البنك مبادرة لترميم المنازل بالشراكة مع مؤسسة سين الوقفية، شملت 66 مستفيدا، بهدف تهيئة بيئة سكنية أكثر ملاءمة للأسر المستحقة.
وانطلاقًا من إيمانه بأهمية تمكين الفئات المستحقة عبر حلول مستدامة، بادر البنك إلى توزيع 30 سيارة بالتعاون مع جمعية بناء لرعاية الأيتام، مستهدفًا طلاب الجامعات من الأيتام، بهدف تمكينهم من تحقيق دخل إضافي عبر تطبيقات التوصيل الموجه، لتكون عونًا لهم في إكمال رحلتهم الدراسية، وشملت هذه المبادرة عددًا من مدن ومحافظات المملكة.
وقد أسهم البنك عبر مبادرة «إفطار صائم» في توزيع 60,000 وجبة رمضانية استفاد منها 30,000 زائر في المسجد النبوي الشريف، ومسجد قباء، وعدد من مساجد المدينة المنورة، وذلك بالتعاون مع جمعية تكافل، كما أسهمت المبادرة في دعم 71 أرملة من خلال إشراكهم في إعداد وتجهيز الوجبات، في مبادرة تعكس روح العطاء والتكافل خلال الشهر الفضيل.
كما قدّم البنك أكثر من 24,000 قسيمة شرائية، أسهمت في تلبية الاحتياجات الأساسية للأسر المستفيدة خلال شهر رمضان، إلى جانب دعم كسوة العيد، بما يعزز من جودة الحياة ويحقق أثرًا مباشرًا ومستدامًا.
وتأتي هذه السلسلة من العطاءات تحت مظلة برنامج «بكرة» للمسؤولية الاجتماعية، الذي يمثل الاستراتيجية المستدامة لبنك الرياض، حيث يسعى البنك من خلاله إلى تحويل مفهوم المسؤولية الاجتماعية من الدعم التقليدي إلى التمكين النوعي وصناعة الأثر المستدام، بما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030.
Riyadh Bank concluded its community efforts during the holy month through the "Goodness is Everlasting" campaign, which extended its commitment to its developmental role and focused on implementing a number of qualitative initiatives that benefited more than 54,000 beneficiaries across the Kingdom.
As part of its ongoing partnership with the Martyrs, Injured, Prisoners, and Missing Persons Fund, the bank signed a cooperation agreement to provide 100 housing units for the fund's beneficiaries during the "Riyadh Bank Night," which was held in collaboration with the Good Housing platform, targeting a number of beneficiary families to support their stability and enhance their quality of life. Furthermore, the bank launched an initiative to renovate homes in partnership with the Sin Endowment Foundation, benefiting 66 individuals, with the aim of creating a more suitable living environment for deserving families.
Believing in the importance of empowering deserving groups through sustainable solutions, the bank took the initiative to distribute 30 cars in collaboration with the Benaa Association for Orphan Care, targeting university students who are orphans, aiming to enable them to achieve additional income through ride-hailing applications, assisting them in completing their educational journey. This initiative included several cities and governorates across the Kingdom.
The bank contributed through the "Fasting Person's Iftar" initiative by distributing 60,000 Ramadan meals, benefiting 30,000 visitors at the Prophet's Mosque, Quba Mosque, and several mosques in Medina, in collaboration with the Takaful Association. The initiative also supported 71 widows by involving them in the preparation and cooking of meals, reflecting the spirit of giving and solidarity during the holy month.
The bank also provided more than 24,000 shopping vouchers, which helped meet the basic needs of beneficiary families during Ramadan, in addition to supporting Eid clothing, thereby enhancing the quality of life and achieving a direct and sustainable impact.
This series of donations comes under the umbrella of the "Bokra" social responsibility program, which represents the sustainable strategy of Riyadh Bank. Through this program, the bank aims to transform the concept of social responsibility from traditional support to qualitative empowerment and creating sustainable impact, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.