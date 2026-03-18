Riyadh Bank concluded its community efforts during the holy month through the "Goodness is Everlasting" campaign, which extended its commitment to its developmental role and focused on implementing a number of qualitative initiatives that benefited more than 54,000 beneficiaries across the Kingdom.

As part of its ongoing partnership with the Martyrs, Injured, Prisoners, and Missing Persons Fund, the bank signed a cooperation agreement to provide 100 housing units for the fund's beneficiaries during the "Riyadh Bank Night," which was held in collaboration with the Good Housing platform, targeting a number of beneficiary families to support their stability and enhance their quality of life. Furthermore, the bank launched an initiative to renovate homes in partnership with the Sin Endowment Foundation, benefiting 66 individuals, with the aim of creating a more suitable living environment for deserving families.

Believing in the importance of empowering deserving groups through sustainable solutions, the bank took the initiative to distribute 30 cars in collaboration with the Benaa Association for Orphan Care, targeting university students who are orphans, aiming to enable them to achieve additional income through ride-hailing applications, assisting them in completing their educational journey. This initiative included several cities and governorates across the Kingdom.

The bank contributed through the "Fasting Person's Iftar" initiative by distributing 60,000 Ramadan meals, benefiting 30,000 visitors at the Prophet's Mosque, Quba Mosque, and several mosques in Medina, in collaboration with the Takaful Association. The initiative also supported 71 widows by involving them in the preparation and cooking of meals, reflecting the spirit of giving and solidarity during the holy month.

The bank also provided more than 24,000 shopping vouchers, which helped meet the basic needs of beneficiary families during Ramadan, in addition to supporting Eid clothing, thereby enhancing the quality of life and achieving a direct and sustainable impact.

This series of donations comes under the umbrella of the "Bokra" social responsibility program, which represents the sustainable strategy of Riyadh Bank. Through this program, the bank aims to transform the concept of social responsibility from traditional support to qualitative empowerment and creating sustainable impact, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.