أظهر التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم التي تنشرها تداول السعودية، أن صافي مبيعات المؤسسات الأجنبية في السوق الرئيسية، في الأسبوع المنتهي في 12 مارس 2026، بلغ نحو 277.8 مليون ريال.
وبحسب التقرير، استحوذت المؤسسات الأجنبية على 37.35% من إجمالي عمليات الشراء في السوق، مقابل 38.35% من إجمالي عمليات البيع، وبلغت مبيعات المستثمرين الأفراد الأجانب بشكل مباشر نحو 597.5 مليون ريال وبنسبة وصلت إلى 2.15% من إجمالي تداولات السوق، مقابل مشتريات بقيمة 534.7 مليون ريال.
1.8 مليار ريال مبيعات السعوديين
في المقابل، بلغ صافي مبيعات إجمالي الأفراد السعوديين نحو 1.8 مليار ريال، فيما بلغ صافي مشتريات الجهات الحكومية نحو 1.9 مليار ريال.
يذكر أن السوق المالية بدأت اعتبارًا من 1 فبراير 2026، فتح السوق المالية لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر.
The weekly report on ownership value and trading value of the stock market published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia showed that the net sales of foreign institutions in the main market for the week ending March 12, 2026, amounted to approximately 277.8 million riyals.
According to the report, foreign institutions accounted for 37.35% of total purchases in the market, compared to 38.35% of total sales. The sales of individual foreign investors directly reached about 597.5 million riyals, representing 2.15% of total market trading, against purchases valued at 534.7 million riyals.
1.8 billion riyals in sales by Saudis
In contrast, the net sales of all Saudi individuals reached about 1.8 billion riyals, while the net purchases by government entities amounted to approximately 1.9 billion riyals.
It is worth noting that the financial market began, starting February 1, 2026, to open the financial market to all categories of foreign investors and enable them to invest directly.