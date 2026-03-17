أظهر التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم التي تنشرها تداول السعودية، أن صافي مبيعات المؤسسات الأجنبية في السوق الرئيسية، في الأسبوع المنتهي في 12 مارس 2026، بلغ نحو 277.8 مليون ريال.


وبحسب التقرير، استحوذت المؤسسات الأجنبية على 37.35% من إجمالي عمليات الشراء في السوق، مقابل 38.35% من إجمالي عمليات البيع، وبلغت مبيعات المستثمرين الأفراد الأجانب بشكل مباشر نحو 597.5 مليون ريال وبنسبة وصلت إلى 2.15% من إجمالي تداولات السوق، مقابل مشتريات بقيمة 534.7 مليون ريال.


1.8 مليار ريال مبيعات السعوديين


في المقابل، بلغ صافي مبيعات إجمالي الأفراد السعوديين نحو 1.8 مليار ريال، فيما بلغ صافي مشتريات الجهات الحكومية نحو 1.9 مليار ريال.


يذكر أن السوق المالية بدأت اعتبارًا من 1 فبراير 2026، فتح السوق المالية لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر.