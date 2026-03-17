The weekly report on ownership value and trading value of the stock market published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia showed that the net sales of foreign institutions in the main market for the week ending March 12, 2026, amounted to approximately 277.8 million riyals.



According to the report, foreign institutions accounted for 37.35% of total purchases in the market, compared to 38.35% of total sales. The sales of individual foreign investors directly reached about 597.5 million riyals, representing 2.15% of total market trading, against purchases valued at 534.7 million riyals.



1.8 billion riyals in sales by Saudis



In contrast, the net sales of all Saudi individuals reached about 1.8 billion riyals, while the net purchases by government entities amounted to approximately 1.9 billion riyals.



It is worth noting that the financial market began, starting February 1, 2026, to open the financial market to all categories of foreign investors and enable them to invest directly.