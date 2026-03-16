U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent confirmed that any actions related to oil prices will depend on the duration of the Iran war.



Pisent stated, "We believe that Chinese ships have left the Strait of Hormuz." He indicated that Iran will eventually open the Strait of Hormuz.



Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump clarified that countries relying on Gulf oil should contribute to securing the Strait of Hormuz, considering that this vital maritime passage serves their interests more than it serves the United States, at a time when shipping through the strait is disrupted due to escalating military tensions.



Protecting "Hormuz"



During his remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "Countries like China, which rely heavily on oil shipments passing through the strait, should participate in its protection," according to a report published by the American network "CNBC," which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business."



He added, "I urge these countries to come and defend their interests, as it is their energy source, and they should help us secure it."



He noted that about 90% of China's crude oil imports pass through the strait, while the United States relies on it for only about 1% to 2%. However, analysts believe that Beijing has worked over the past two decades to diversify its energy sources and build strategic reserves to mitigate the risks of any potential disruptions.