أكد وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت أن أية إجراءات تتعلق بأسعار النفط ستعتمد على مدة حرب إيران.


وقال بيسنت: «نعتقد أن السفن الصينية غادرت مضيق هرمز». وأشار إلى أن إيران ستفتح مضيق هرمز في نهاية المطاف.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أوضح في وقت سابق أن على الدول التي تعتمد على نفط الخليج المساهمة في تأمين مضيق هرمز، معتبراً أن هذا الممر البحري الحيوي يخدم مصالحها أكثر مما يخدم الولايات المتحدة، في وقت تتعطل فيه حركة الشحن عبر المضيق مع تصاعد التوترات العسكرية.


حماية «هرمز»


وخلال حديثه للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية Air Force One قال ترمب: «إن دولاً مثل الصين التي تعتمد بدرجة كبيرة على شحنات النفط المارة عبر المضيق ينبغي أن تشارك في حمايته»، وفقاً لتقرير نشرته شبكة «CNBC» الأمريكية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


وأضاف: «أطالب هذه الدول بأن تأتي وتدافع عن مصالحها، لأنه مصدر الطاقة بالنسبة لها، ويجب أن تساعدنا في تأمينه».


وأشار إلى أن نحو 90% من واردات الصين من النفط الخام تمر عبر المضيق، في حين تعتمد الولايات المتحدة عليه بنسبة تراوح بين 1% و2% فقط، رغم أن محللين يرون أن بكين عملت خلال العقدين الماضيين على تنويع مصادر الطاقة وبناء احتياطيات استراتيجية لتقليل مخاطر أية اضطرابات محتملة.