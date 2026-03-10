U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright clarified that the United States is considering coordinated oil sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, adding that his country is not contemplating imposing restrictions on U.S. energy exports as a means to control prices.



Wright stated to reporters that the United States has other options to allow for more sales of Russian oil stored on tankers in Asian waters, according to Western media outlets, after Washington issued a temporary exemption last week allowing Indian refineries to purchase Russian oil, to ensure the continued flow of crude to the global market.