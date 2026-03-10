أوضح وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت أن الولايات المتحدة تدرس القيام بعمليات بيع منسقة للنفط من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي، وأضاف أن بلاده لا تدرس فرض قيود على صادرات الطاقة الأمريكية كوسيلة للسيطرة على الأسعار.


وصرح رايت للصحفيين قائلاً: لدى الولايات المتحدة خيارات أخرى للسماح بمزيد من مبيعات النفط الروسي المخزن في ناقلات في المياه الآسيوية، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية غربية، بعدما أصدرت واشنطن في الأسبوع الماضي إعفاءً مؤقتاً يسمح لمصافي التكرير الهندية بشراء النفط الروسي، لضمان استمرار تدفق الخام إلى السوق العالمية.