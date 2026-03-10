كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن المحادثات الرامية إلى المضي قدماً في خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب في قطاع غزة «معلقة» منذ الأسبوع الماضي، بعدما شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل هجوماً مشتركاً على إيران، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حرب أوسع نطاقاً في الشرق الأوسط.


تمهيد الطريق لإعادة الإعمار


ويهدد التوقف بتعطيل تنفيذ مبادرة ترمب للسلام في الشرق الأوسط، التي وصفها بأنها أحد أهداف سياسته الخارجية الرئيسية، ويأتي ذلك -حسب وكالة «رويترز»- بعد أقل من شهر من حصوله على تعهدات بمليارات الدولارات لغزة.


وتعتمد الخطة جزئياً على إذا ما كان مسلحو حركة حماس سيلقون أسلحتهم مقابل العفو، وهي خطوة تهدف إلى تمهيد الطريق لإعادة الإعمار ومزيد من الانسحاب العسكري الإسرائيلي.


مسؤول أمريكي ينفي توقف المحادثات


وعمل وسطاء البيت الأبيض على إجراء اتصالات سرية بين إسرائيل و«حماس» بشأن مسألة نزع السلاح.


وكشفت المصادر أن المفاوضات حول هذه القضية وغيرها توقفت عندما بدأت الحرب مع إيران يوم 28 فبراير، علماً أنه لم يسبق نشر شيء عن توقف محادثات نزع السلاح.


من جهته، نفى مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أي توقف للمحادثات، قائلاً إن «المناقشات حول نزع السلاح مستمرة وإيجابية. ويتفق جميع الوسطاء على أن هذه خطوة حاسمة لتمكين إعادة إعمار غزة».


محادثات مع الوسطاء


ووصف أحد المصادر التوقف بأنه تأخير قصير وطفيف بسبب اضطرابات الرحلات الجوية التي تمنع الوسطاء والممثلين من السفر في المنطقة، وكانت المحادثات تُعقد بشكل متكرر في القاهرة.


وعلى المدى الطويل، قال المصدر إن «مجلس السلام» يعتقد أن الحرب قد تُسرّع من حل قضية نزع السلاح من خلال التخلص من النفوذ الإيراني، الذي كان داعماً لـ«حماس» مالياً.


وقال مصدر آخر -وهو مسؤول فلسطيني مقرب من جهود الوساطة- إنه كان من المتوقع أن تعقد «حماس» محادثات مع الوسطاء المصريين والقطريين والأتراك في اليوم الذي اندلعت الحرب، لكن الاجتماع أُلغي ولم يتم تحديد موعد جديد.


فيما أكد مسؤول في «حماس» أن المحادثات حول خطة ترمب لغزة تم تجميدها في الوقت الحالي، لكنه رفض الإدلاء بمزيد من التفاصيل، في حين لم تصدر الحكومة الإسرائيلية أي تعليق فوري.


نزع السلاح غير قابل للتفاوض


وقال مسؤول في إدارة ترمب إن «الوضع في المنطقة أثر على بعض الرحلات، لكنّ هناك مناقشات وتقدماً». فيما أضاف مسؤول حكومي إسرائيلي أن مسألة نزع سلاح «حماس» غير قابلة للتفاوض. وأضاف «سيتم ذلك إما بالطريقة السهلة أو بالطريقة الصعبة»، إذ هددت إسرائيل مراراً بالعودة إلى مهاجمة غزة بكامل قوتها إذا لم تُلق «حماس» سلاحها.


وبدأت خطة ترمب لغزة بوقف إطلاق النار في أكتوبر الماضي، وبدا أن المبادرة اكتسبت زخماً في الشهر الذي سبق الحرب، بما في ذلك إعادة فتح معبر غزة الحدودي مع مصر وتعهدات جديدة بإعادة الإعمار.


وأفادت المصادر بأن كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين يركزون على الحرب مع إيران، تاركين غزة تحظى باهتمام ‌محدود. ‌ومع ذلك، استمرت المناقشات على مستوى العمل بين الدول على أمل أن تمضي الخطة قدماً بمجرد انتهاء الحرب.