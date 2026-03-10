Informed sources revealed that the talks aimed at advancing President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip have been "on hold" since last week, after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, leading to a broader war in the Middle East.



Paving the Way for Reconstruction



The halt threatens to disrupt the implementation of Trump's Middle East peace initiative, which he described as one of the main goals of his foreign policy. This comes, according to Reuters, less than a month after he secured commitments of billions of dollars for Gaza.



The plan partially depends on whether Hamas militants will lay down their arms in exchange for amnesty, a step aimed at paving the way for reconstruction and further Israeli military withdrawal.



U.S. Official Denies Talks Have Stopped



White House mediators have been working to facilitate secret communications between Israel and Hamas regarding disarmament.



Sources revealed that negotiations on this and other issues halted when the war with Iran began on February 28, noting that nothing had previously been published about the cessation of disarmament talks.



For his part, a White House official denied any halt in discussions, stating that "discussions on disarmament are ongoing and positive. All mediators agree that this is a crucial step to enable the reconstruction of Gaza."



Talks with Mediators



One source described the halt as a short and minor delay due to flight disruptions preventing mediators and representatives from traveling in the region, with talks being held frequently in Cairo.



In the long term, the source said that the "Peace Council" believes that the war could accelerate the resolution of the disarmament issue by eliminating Iranian influence, which has been financially supporting Hamas.



Another source—a Palestinian official close to mediation efforts—stated that Hamas was expected to hold talks with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediators on the day the war broke out, but the meeting was canceled and no new date was set.



A Hamas official confirmed that discussions regarding Trump's plan for Gaza have been frozen for the time being, but he declined to provide further details, while the Israeli government did not issue any immediate comment.



Disarmament Non-Negotiable



A Trump administration official stated that "the situation in the region has affected some flights, but there are discussions and progress." An Israeli government official added that the issue of disarming Hamas is non-negotiable. He stated, "This will happen either the easy way or the hard way," as Israel has repeatedly threatened to return to attacking Gaza with full force if Hamas does not lay down its arms.



Trump's plan for Gaza began with a ceasefire last October, and the initiative appeared to gain momentum in the month leading up to the war, including the reopening of the Gaza border crossing with Egypt and new commitments for reconstruction.



Sources reported that senior U.S. officials are focusing on the war with Iran, leaving Gaza with limited attention. However, discussions at the working level between countries continued in hopes that the plan would move forward once the war is over.