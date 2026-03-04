أعلنت مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار (FII Institute) اليوم، الدفعة الأولى من المتحدثين الرئيسيين ومحاور التركيز لبرنامج قمة الأولوية II PRIORITY«2026»، التي ستُعقد في الفترة من 25 إلى 27 مارس 2026 في مدينة ميامي الأمريكية.
وأوضحت أن القمة التي ستعقد تحت شعار «رأس المال في حركة» ستستكشف الكيفية التي يجب أن يتحرك بها رأس المال، ويتكيف ويقود في العالم المتسارع، كما ستبحث الجلسات كيف يمكن للاستثمار والتكنولوجيا والسياسات إطلاق العنان لنمو مستدام وشامل، مع تركيز قوي على أمريكا اللاتينية والقارتين الأمريكيتين كمركز للتحول العالمي.
وستجمع القمة مستثمرين عالميين وصناع سياسات وقرار، ومبتكرين، للتركيز على المرونة الاقتصادية، والاستثمار العابر للحدود، وإيجاد فرص في جميع أنحاء الأمريكيتين.
أبرز المتحدثين
وكشفت مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار أبرز المتحدثين، وتضم نخبة من الشخصيات المؤثرة، ومنهم: سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان، ووزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، ووزير المالية محمد الجدعان، ومحافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة (PIF) رئيس مجلس إدارة أرامكو السعودية رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار ياسر الرميان، ووزير الخزانة الأمريكي الـ77، المؤسس والشريك الإداري لشركة «ليبرتي ستراتيجيك كابيتال» ستيفن منوشين ومبعوث الولايات المتحدة في الشرق الأوسط ستيفن تشارلز ويتكوف، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «ريبل» (Ripple) براد جارلينجهاوس، إضافة إلى عدد من رؤساء مجالس إدارات ورؤساء تنفيذيين لشركات عالمية.
The Future Investment Initiative (FII Institute) announced today the first batch of keynote speakers and focus areas for the PRIORITY II 2026 Summit, which will be held from March 25 to 27, 2026, in Miami, USA.
The summit, which will be held under the theme "Capital in Motion," will explore how capital should move, adapt, and lead in an accelerating world. The sessions will also examine how investment, technology, and policies can unleash sustainable and inclusive growth, with a strong focus on Latin America and the Americas as a center for global transformation.
The summit will bring together global investors, policymakers, decision-makers, and innovators to focus on economic resilience, cross-border investment, and finding opportunities across the Americas.
Featured Speakers
The Future Investment Initiative revealed its featured speakers, which include a selection of influential figures, such as: the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of Saudi Aramco, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Future Investment Initiative Yasser Al-Rumayyan, the 77th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Founder and Managing Partner of Liberty Strategic Capital Stephen Mnuchin, U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Stephen Charles Wittykoff, and CEO of Ripple Brad Garlinghouse, along with several chairpersons and CEOs of global companies.