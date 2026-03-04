The Future Investment Initiative (FII Institute) announced today the first batch of keynote speakers and focus areas for the PRIORITY II 2026 Summit, which will be held from March 25 to 27, 2026, in Miami, USA.



The summit, which will be held under the theme "Capital in Motion," will explore how capital should move, adapt, and lead in an accelerating world. The sessions will also examine how investment, technology, and policies can unleash sustainable and inclusive growth, with a strong focus on Latin America and the Americas as a center for global transformation.



The summit will bring together global investors, policymakers, decision-makers, and innovators to focus on economic resilience, cross-border investment, and finding opportunities across the Americas.



Featured Speakers



The Future Investment Initiative revealed its featured speakers, which include a selection of influential figures, such as: the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of Saudi Aramco, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Future Investment Initiative Yasser Al-Rumayyan, the 77th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Founder and Managing Partner of Liberty Strategic Capital Stephen Mnuchin, U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Stephen Charles Wittykoff, and CEO of Ripple Brad Garlinghouse, along with several chairpersons and CEOs of global companies.