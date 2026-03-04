أعلنت مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار (FII Institute) اليوم، الدفعة الأولى من المتحدثين الرئيسيين ومحاور التركيز لبرنامج قمة الأولوية II PRIORITY«2026»، التي ستُعقد في الفترة من 25 إلى 27 مارس 2026 في مدينة ميامي الأمريكية.


وأوضحت أن القمة التي ستعقد تحت شعار «رأس المال في حركة» ستستكشف الكيفية التي يجب أن يتحرك بها رأس المال، ويتكيف ويقود في العالم المتسارع، كما ستبحث الجلسات كيف يمكن للاستثمار والتكنولوجيا والسياسات إطلاق العنان لنمو مستدام وشامل، مع تركيز قوي على أمريكا اللاتينية والقارتين الأمريكيتين كمركز للتحول العالمي.


وستجمع القمة مستثمرين عالميين وصناع سياسات وقرار، ومبتكرين، للتركيز على المرونة الاقتصادية، والاستثمار العابر للحدود، وإيجاد فرص في جميع أنحاء الأمريكيتين.


أبرز المتحدثين


وكشفت مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار أبرز المتحدثين، وتضم نخبة من الشخصيات المؤثرة، ومنهم: سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان، ووزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، ووزير المالية محمد الجدعان، ومحافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة (PIF) رئيس مجلس إدارة أرامكو السعودية رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار ياسر الرميان، ووزير الخزانة الأمريكي الـ77، المؤسس والشريك الإداري لشركة «ليبرتي ستراتيجيك كابيتال» ستيفن منوشين ومبعوث الولايات المتحدة في الشرق الأوسط ستيفن تشارلز ويتكوف، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «ريبل» (Ripple) براد جارلينجهاوس، إضافة إلى عدد من رؤساء مجالس إدارات ورؤساء تنفيذيين لشركات عالمية.