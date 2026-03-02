أغلقت الأسهم الصينية عند أعلى مستوى لها منذ 10 سنوات في ختام تعاملات اليوم، إذ أقبل المستثمرون على شراء الأسهم المرتبطة بالطاقة والذهب والدفاع، في أعقاب الصراع الإيراني الأمريكي.


وارتفع مؤشر «شنغهاي المركب» بنسبة 0.45% عند 4,182 نقطة، وهو أعلى مستوى في نهاية الجلسات منذ يونيو 2015، وصعد «سي إس آي 300» بنحو 0.4% عند 4,728 نقطة، بينما تراجع «شنتشن المركب» 0.7% ليغلق عند 2,744 نقطة.


أدنى مستوى


وصعدت قيمة العملة الأمريكية أمام نظيرتها الصينية بنسبة 0.35% لتتداول عند 6.8826 يوان، في تمام الساعة 1:57 مساء بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.


وفي المقابل، هبط مؤشر «هانغ سينغ» في هونغ كونغ بنسبة 2.15% ليصل إلى أدنى مستوى له في شهرين، متأثراً بحالة القلق الجيوسياسي بعد الضربات التي استهدفت إيران، ويعتبر سوق هونغ كونغ أكثر حساسية لتقلبات الأسواق العالمية.