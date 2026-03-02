أغلقت الأسهم الصينية عند أعلى مستوى لها منذ 10 سنوات في ختام تعاملات اليوم، إذ أقبل المستثمرون على شراء الأسهم المرتبطة بالطاقة والذهب والدفاع، في أعقاب الصراع الإيراني الأمريكي.
وارتفع مؤشر «شنغهاي المركب» بنسبة 0.45% عند 4,182 نقطة، وهو أعلى مستوى في نهاية الجلسات منذ يونيو 2015، وصعد «سي إس آي 300» بنحو 0.4% عند 4,728 نقطة، بينما تراجع «شنتشن المركب» 0.7% ليغلق عند 2,744 نقطة.
أدنى مستوى
وصعدت قيمة العملة الأمريكية أمام نظيرتها الصينية بنسبة 0.35% لتتداول عند 6.8826 يوان، في تمام الساعة 1:57 مساء بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.
وفي المقابل، هبط مؤشر «هانغ سينغ» في هونغ كونغ بنسبة 2.15% ليصل إلى أدنى مستوى له في شهرين، متأثراً بحالة القلق الجيوسياسي بعد الضربات التي استهدفت إيران، ويعتبر سوق هونغ كونغ أكثر حساسية لتقلبات الأسواق العالمية.
The Chinese stocks closed at their highest level in 10 years at the end of today's trading, as investors flocked to buy stocks linked to energy, gold, and defense, following the Iranian-American conflict.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.45% to 4,182 points, the highest closing level since June 2015, while the CSI 300 increased by about 0.4% to 4,728 points, and the Shenzhen Composite Index fell by 0.7% to close at 2,744 points.
Lowest Level
The value of the US dollar against the Chinese yuan rose by 0.35%, trading at 6.8826 yuan at 1:57 PM Mecca time.
In contrast, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped by 2.15% to reach its lowest level in two months, affected by geopolitical concerns following the strikes targeting Iran, as the Hong Kong market is considered more sensitive to fluctuations in global markets.