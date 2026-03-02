The Chinese stocks closed at their highest level in 10 years at the end of today's trading, as investors flocked to buy stocks linked to energy, gold, and defense, following the Iranian-American conflict.



The Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.45% to 4,182 points, the highest closing level since June 2015, while the CSI 300 increased by about 0.4% to 4,728 points, and the Shenzhen Composite Index fell by 0.7% to close at 2,744 points.



Lowest Level



The value of the US dollar against the Chinese yuan rose by 0.35%, trading at 6.8826 yuan at 1:57 PM Mecca time.



In contrast, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped by 2.15% to reach its lowest level in two months, affected by geopolitical concerns following the strikes targeting Iran, as the Hong Kong market is considered more sensitive to fluctuations in global markets.