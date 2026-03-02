The branch of the Ministry of Commerce in the Tabuk region has witnessed a notable growth in the number of commercial registrations over the past two years, with an increase of 3,247 registrations, reflecting a growing economic activity and rising confidence in the commercial environment of the region.



This came during a meeting that brought together the General Director of the branch, Engineer Salem Al-Wabari, with a number of businessmen and businesswomen in the region, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tabuk Chamber of Commerce, Imad Al-Fakhri, and members of the board, as part of the activities of the "Diwaniya of the Tabuk Chamber" in its second season.



Al-Wabari explained that the number of commercial registrations rose from 38,044 registrations in 2024 to 41,291 in 2026.



Gradual Growth



He confirmed that these indicators reflect an improvement in compliance levels, greater market stability, and gradual growth in commercial activities. He emphasized that consumer protection represents a fundamental pillar in market stability and its growth, and that a balanced market is based on fairness, commitment, and clarity of regulations.



At the end of the meeting, a discussion was opened to the attendees, and many interventions and inquiries were raised regarding regulatory challenges and compliance mechanisms, in a dialogue that reflected the business community's eagerness to develop a more efficient and stable investment environment.