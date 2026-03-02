سجل فرع وزارة التجارة بمنطقة تبوك نمواً ملحوظاً في عدد السجلات التجارية خلال العامين الماضيين، بزيادة بلغت 3,247 سجلاً، ما يعكس حراكاً اقتصادياً متنامياً وثقة متصاعدة في البيئة التجارية بالمنطقة.


جاء ذلك خلال اللقاء الذي جمع مدير عام الفرع المهندس سالم الوباري، بعدد من رجال وسيدات الأعمال بالمنطقة، بحضور رئيس مجلس إدارة الغرفة التجارية بمنطقة تبوك عماد الفاخري، وأعضاء مجلس الإدارة، ضمن فعاليات «ديوانية غرفة تبوك» في موسمها الثاني.


وأوضح الوباري أن عدد السجلات التجارية ارتفع من 38,044 سجلاً في 2024 إلى 41,291 في 2026.


نمو تدريجي


وأكد أن هذه المؤشرات تعكس تحسناً في مستوى الامتثال، واستقراراً أكبر في السوق، ونمواً تدريجياً في الأنشطة التجارية، وأكد أن حماية المستهلك تمثل ركيزة أساسية في استقرار السوق وتعزيز نموه، وأن السوق المتوازن يقوم على العدالة والالتزام ووضوح الأنظمة.


وفي ختام اللقاء، فُتح باب النقاش أمام الحضور، وطُرحت العديد من المداخلات والاستفسارات حول التحديات التنظيمية وآليات الامتثال، في حوار عكس حرص مجتمع الأعمال على تطوير بيئة استثمارية أكثر كفاءة واستقراراً.