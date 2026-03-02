Experts and oil analysts expect the average gasoline prices in the United States to exceed the $3 per gallon mark (about $0.79 per liter) this week, following the airstrikes led by the United States against Iranian targets, and the subsequent concerns regarding global energy supplies.



The Impact of the Conflict



Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at the "Gas Buddy" platform, explained that crude oil prices could see a jump of between 5% and 10%, which would accelerate the seasonal rise in fuel prices in the United States, pushing the national average gasoline price above $3 per gallon for the first time this year.



Samantha Gross, director of the Energy Security Initiative at the Brookings Institution, stated: "The impact of the conflict with Iran far exceeds previous tensions with Venezuela, due to the massive Iranian production and its geographic location controlling key waterways," warning of potential economic repercussions that could affect global markets.