توقع خبراء ومحللون نفطيون ارتفاع متوسط أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة ليتجاوز حاجز 3 دولارات للجالون الواحد (حوالى 0.79 دولار للتر) هذا الأسبوع، في أعقاب الغارات الجوية التي قادتها الولايات المتحدة ضد أهداف إيرانية، وما تبعها من مخاوف بشأن إمدادات الطاقة العالمية.


تأثير الصراع


وأوضح رئيس قسم التحليل النفطي في منصة «جاس بادي» باتريك دي هان، أن أسعار النفط الخام قد تشهد قفزة بنسبة تراوح بين 5% و10%، وهو ما سيعجل بالارتفاع الموسمي لأسعار الوقود في الولايات المتحدة، ليتجاوز المتوسط ​​الوطني لسعر البنزين 3 دولارات للجالون لأول مرة هذا العام.


وقالت مديرة مبادرة أمن الطاقة في معهد «بروكينجز» سامانثا جروس: «تأثير الصراع مع إيران يفوق بكثير التوترات السابقة مع فنزويلا، نظراً لحجم الإنتاج الإيراني الضخم وموقعها الجغرافي المتحكم في أهم الممرات المائية»، محذرة من تداعيات اقتصادية قد تطال الأسواق العالمية.