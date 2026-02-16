لم يطرأ تغير يذكر على أسعار النفط اليوم، إذ يقيم المستثمرون الآثار المترتبة على السوق من المحادثات المرتقبة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بهدف تخفيف التوترات على خلفية زيادة متوقعة في إمدادات «أوبك+».


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 3 سنتات إلى 67.78 دولار للبرميل. وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي سنتين اثنين للبرميل، ولن يكون هناك تسوية لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط اليوم؛ بسبب عطلة في الولايات المتحدة.


علاوة المخاطر


وسجل كلا المؤشرين انخفاضا أسبوعيا الأسبوع الماضي، إذ تراجع برنت بنحو 0.5%، بينما خسر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط 1%، وذلك بعد أن أدت تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأن واشنطن قد تتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران خلال الشهر القادم، إلى انخفاض الأسعار في ذلك اليوم.


وقال محلل السوق في «آي.جي» توني سيكامور:«استجابت السوق بشكل جيد إلى حد ما لتلك التقارير، ولولا علاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية تلك أو الدعم، لكان سعر النفط الخام أقل من 60 دولارا هذا الصباح»، في إشارة إلى خام غرب تكساس الوسيط.