No significant change occurred in oil prices today, as investors assess the market implications of the upcoming talks between the United States and Iran aimed at easing tensions against the backdrop of an expected increase in OPEC+ supplies.



Brent crude futures rose by 3 cents to $67.78 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 2 cents per barrel, and there will be no settlement for WTI today due to a holiday in the United States.



Risk Premium



Both benchmarks recorded a weekly decline last week, with Brent falling by about 0.5%, while WTI lost 1%. This followed remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington might reach an agreement with Iran in the coming month, which led to a drop in prices that day.



Market analyst at IG, Tony Sycamore, stated: "The market responded fairly well to those reports, and without that geopolitical risk premium or support, crude oil prices would be below $60 this morning," referring to West Texas Intermediate.