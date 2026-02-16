لم يطرأ تغير يذكر على أسعار النفط اليوم، إذ يقيم المستثمرون الآثار المترتبة على السوق من المحادثات المرتقبة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بهدف تخفيف التوترات على خلفية زيادة متوقعة في إمدادات «أوبك+».
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 3 سنتات إلى 67.78 دولار للبرميل. وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي سنتين اثنين للبرميل، ولن يكون هناك تسوية لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط اليوم؛ بسبب عطلة في الولايات المتحدة.
علاوة المخاطر
وسجل كلا المؤشرين انخفاضا أسبوعيا الأسبوع الماضي، إذ تراجع برنت بنحو 0.5%، بينما خسر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط 1%، وذلك بعد أن أدت تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأن واشنطن قد تتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران خلال الشهر القادم، إلى انخفاض الأسعار في ذلك اليوم.
وقال محلل السوق في «آي.جي» توني سيكامور:«استجابت السوق بشكل جيد إلى حد ما لتلك التقارير، ولولا علاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية تلك أو الدعم، لكان سعر النفط الخام أقل من 60 دولارا هذا الصباح»، في إشارة إلى خام غرب تكساس الوسيط.
No significant change occurred in oil prices today, as investors assess the market implications of the upcoming talks between the United States and Iran aimed at easing tensions against the backdrop of an expected increase in OPEC+ supplies.
Brent crude futures rose by 3 cents to $67.78 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 2 cents per barrel, and there will be no settlement for WTI today due to a holiday in the United States.
Risk Premium
Both benchmarks recorded a weekly decline last week, with Brent falling by about 0.5%, while WTI lost 1%. This followed remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington might reach an agreement with Iran in the coming month, which led to a drop in prices that day.
Market analyst at IG, Tony Sycamore, stated: "The market responded fairly well to those reports, and without that geopolitical risk premium or support, crude oil prices would be below $60 this morning," referring to West Texas Intermediate.