توقعت «شعبة الذهب والمعادن الثمينة» بـ «اتحاد الصناعات» في مصر، أن تشهد الفضة خلال الفترة القادمة مزيداً من التقلبات العنيفة، مرجحة إمكانية تراجع الأوقية إلى مستويات 60 دولاراً في حال استمرار الضغوط البيعية والمضاربات قصيرة الأجل.
وقال رئيس الشعبة إيهاب واصف: «إن سوق الفضة العالمية شهدت منذ بداية عام 2026 تقلبات غير مسبوقة، بدأت مع افتتاح التداولات عند مستوى 71 دولاراً للأوقية، قبل أن تدخل الأسعار في موجة مضاربات عنيفة دفعتها إلى الصعود حتى 120 دولاراً للأوقية في 29 يناير الماضي، ثم ما لبثت أن تراجعت بصورة حادة لتعود إلى حدود 70 دولاراً».
وأكد أن التحركات لم تكن مدفوعة بأساسيات العرض والطلب فقط، وإنما بتدفقات استثمارية سريعة ومضاربات مستقبلية رفعت الأسعار بوتيرة مبالغ فيها، ثم تسببت في انهيارها بالسرعة نفسها.
فجوة كبيرة
وأشار إلى أن السوق المصرية تأثرت بهذه الموجة العالمية، لكن الفجوة الكبيرة التي كانت قائمة بين السعر العالمي وسعر الفضة محلياً بدأت تتلاشى تدريجياً، بعد أن وصلت الفجوة في ذروة الارتفاع إلى نحو 30 ألف جنيه في الكيلو، وهو ما دفع الشعبة حينها إلى التحذير بوضوح من الشراء عند تلك المستويات المرتفعة.
تداولات سريعة
وذكر أن الفضة تختلف في طبيعة حركتها عن الذهب، ولا يمكن تقييمها أو التعامل معها بنفس أدوات التحليل المستخدمة في سوق الذهب؛ نظراً لحساسية الفضة العالية للمضاربات وحجم التداولات السريعة عليها، ما يجعلها أكثر عرضة للتحركات الحادة صعوداً وهبوطاً.
ولفت إلى أن عام 2026 سيظل عاماً للمضاربات المستقبلية القوية في سوق الفضة، ناصحاً المستثمرين بالشراء عند هبوط الأسعار والاحتفاظ بالمعدن لفترات طويلة، مع تجنب الانسياق وراء موجات الارتفاع السريعة التي قد تعقبها تصحيحات حادة.
The "Gold and Precious Metals Division" at the "Federation of Industries" in Egypt has predicted that silver will experience further violent fluctuations in the coming period, suggesting the possibility of the ounce dropping to levels of $60 if selling pressures and short-term speculation continue.
The head of the division, Ihab Wasef, stated: "The global silver market has witnessed unprecedented fluctuations since the beginning of 2026, starting with trading opening at a level of $71 per ounce, before prices entered a wave of intense speculation that pushed them up to $120 per ounce on January 29, before they sharply retreated back to around $70."
He confirmed that these movements were not driven solely by supply and demand fundamentals, but also by rapid investment flows and speculative futures that inflated prices at an exaggerated pace, which then caused them to collapse just as quickly.
Large Gap
He pointed out that the Egyptian market was affected by this global wave, but the large gap that existed between the global price and the local silver price began to gradually diminish, after the gap reached its peak during the rise to about 30,000 Egyptian pounds per kilogram, which prompted the division at that time to clearly warn against buying at those high levels.
Rapid Trading
He mentioned that silver differs in the nature of its movements from gold, and it cannot be evaluated or dealt with using the same analytical tools used in the gold market; due to silver's high sensitivity to speculation and the volume of rapid trading on it, which makes it more susceptible to sharp movements both up and down.
He noted that 2026 will remain a year for strong future speculation in the silver market, advising investors to buy when prices drop and hold the metal for long periods, while avoiding getting swept up in rapid rising waves that may be followed by sharp corrections.