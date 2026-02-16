توقعت «شعبة الذهب والمعادن الثمينة» بـ «اتحاد الصناعات» في مصر، أن تشهد الفضة خلال الفترة القادمة مزيداً من التقلبات العنيفة، مرجحة إمكانية تراجع الأوقية إلى مستويات 60 دولاراً في حال استمرار الضغوط البيعية والمضاربات قصيرة الأجل.


وقال رئيس الشعبة إيهاب واصف: «إن سوق الفضة العالمية شهدت منذ بداية عام 2026 تقلبات غير مسبوقة، بدأت مع افتتاح التداولات عند مستوى 71 دولاراً للأوقية، قبل أن تدخل الأسعار في موجة مضاربات عنيفة دفعتها إلى الصعود حتى 120 دولاراً للأوقية في 29 يناير الماضي، ثم ما لبثت أن تراجعت بصورة حادة لتعود إلى حدود 70 دولاراً».


وأكد أن التحركات لم تكن مدفوعة بأساسيات العرض والطلب فقط، وإنما بتدفقات استثمارية سريعة ومضاربات مستقبلية رفعت الأسعار بوتيرة مبالغ فيها، ثم تسببت في انهيارها بالسرعة نفسها.


فجوة كبيرة


وأشار إلى أن السوق المصرية تأثرت بهذه الموجة العالمية، لكن الفجوة الكبيرة التي كانت قائمة بين السعر العالمي وسعر الفضة محلياً بدأت تتلاشى تدريجياً، بعد أن وصلت الفجوة في ذروة الارتفاع إلى نحو 30 ألف جنيه في الكيلو، وهو ما دفع الشعبة حينها إلى التحذير بوضوح من الشراء عند تلك المستويات المرتفعة.


تداولات سريعة


وذكر أن الفضة تختلف في طبيعة حركتها عن الذهب، ولا يمكن تقييمها أو التعامل معها بنفس أدوات التحليل المستخدمة في سوق الذهب؛ نظراً لحساسية الفضة العالية للمضاربات وحجم التداولات السريعة عليها، ما يجعلها أكثر عرضة للتحركات الحادة صعوداً وهبوطاً.


ولفت إلى أن عام 2026 سيظل عاماً للمضاربات المستقبلية القوية في سوق الفضة، ناصحاً المستثمرين بالشراء عند هبوط الأسعار والاحتفاظ بالمعدن لفترات طويلة، مع تجنب الانسياق وراء موجات الارتفاع السريعة التي قد تعقبها تصحيحات حادة.