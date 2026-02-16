The "Gold and Precious Metals Division" at the "Federation of Industries" in Egypt has predicted that silver will experience further violent fluctuations in the coming period, suggesting the possibility of the ounce dropping to levels of $60 if selling pressures and short-term speculation continue.



The head of the division, Ihab Wasef, stated: "The global silver market has witnessed unprecedented fluctuations since the beginning of 2026, starting with trading opening at a level of $71 per ounce, before prices entered a wave of intense speculation that pushed them up to $120 per ounce on January 29, before they sharply retreated back to around $70."



He confirmed that these movements were not driven solely by supply and demand fundamentals, but also by rapid investment flows and speculative futures that inflated prices at an exaggerated pace, which then caused them to collapse just as quickly.



Large Gap



He pointed out that the Egyptian market was affected by this global wave, but the large gap that existed between the global price and the local silver price began to gradually diminish, after the gap reached its peak during the rise to about 30,000 Egyptian pounds per kilogram, which prompted the division at that time to clearly warn against buying at those high levels.



Rapid Trading



He mentioned that silver differs in the nature of its movements from gold, and it cannot be evaluated or dealt with using the same analytical tools used in the gold market; due to silver's high sensitivity to speculation and the volume of rapid trading on it, which makes it more susceptible to sharp movements both up and down.



He noted that 2026 will remain a year for strong future speculation in the silver market, advising investors to buy when prices drop and hold the metal for long periods, while avoiding getting swept up in rapid rising waves that may be followed by sharp corrections.