أكد البنك المركزي العراقي أن القوانين النافذة لا تعتمد أي تمييز بين الطبعات المختلفة لعملة الدولار.


وأشار إلى ضرورة التزام جميع المصارف والمؤسسات المالية بتعليمات تداول الأوراق النقدية واستبدالها وفق المعايير المعتمدة الخاصة بالأوراق النقدية الأجنبية.


وقال البنك المركزي، في بيان اليوم: «في توجيه إلى المصارف المجازة والمؤسسات المالية غير المصرفية، نؤكد أهمية الحد من ظاهرة التمييز في سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي بين الإصدارات القديمة والإصدارات الحديثة».


وشدد على ضرورة التزام جميع المصارف والمؤسسات المالية بتعليمات تداول الأوراق النقدية واستبدالها، وفق المعايير المعتمدة الخاصة بالأوراق النقدية الأجنبية، لاسيما الدولار الأمريكي، بما يسهم في ضمان سلامة التعاملات النقدية واستقرار السوق.


معايير وضوابط


وأوضح أن القوانين والتعليمات والضوابط النافذة لا تعتمد أي تمييز بين الطبعات المختلفة لعملة الدولار الأمريكي.


وذكر أن البنك مستمر في تسلم هذه الإصدارات والتعامل بها عبر المصارف المجازة كافة، شريطة أن تكون ضمن المعايير والضوابط المعتمدة دولياً ومحلياً.


وأشار البيان إلى أن هذا التوضيح يأتي في إطار حرص البنك المركزي العراقي على تعزيز الشفافية والانضباط في القطاع المصرفي، وحماية المتعاملين، ودعم الاستقرار النقدي والمالي في العراق.