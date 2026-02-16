The Central Bank of Iraq confirmed that the current laws do not discriminate between different prints of the dollar currency.



It emphasized the necessity for all banks and financial institutions to adhere to the instructions for the circulation and exchange of banknotes according to the approved standards for foreign currency banknotes.



The Central Bank stated in a statement today: "In a directive to licensed banks and non-banking financial institutions, we emphasize the importance of reducing the phenomenon of discrimination in the exchange rate of the US dollar between old and new issues."



It stressed the need for all banks and financial institutions to comply with the instructions for the circulation and exchange of banknotes, according to the approved standards for foreign currency banknotes, especially the US dollar, which contributes to ensuring the safety of cash transactions and market stability.



Standards and Regulations



It clarified that the laws, instructions, and regulations in force do not discriminate between different prints of the US dollar.



It mentioned that the bank continues to accept these issues and deal with them through all licensed banks, provided they comply with the internationally and locally approved standards and regulations.



The statement indicated that this clarification comes as part of the Central Bank of Iraq's commitment to enhancing transparency and discipline in the banking sector, protecting participants, and supporting monetary and financial stability in Iraq.