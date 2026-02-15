كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، تباطأ التضخم السنوي في السعودية خلال يناير الماضي إلى 1.8%، وهو أدنى مستوى في 11 شهرًا.


ووفقا للبيانات، سجل الرقم القياسي لأسعار المستهلك في السعودية ارتفاعًا على أساس سنوي بنسبة 1.8% خلال شهر يناير 2026، مقارنةً بنظيره من العام السابق يناير 2025.


سبب رئيسي


ويُعزى ذلك بشكل رئيسي إلى ارتفاع أسعار السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى بنسبة 4.2%، وأسعار النقل بنسبة 1.5%، وأسعار المطاعم وخدمات الإقامة بنسبة 1%.


وارتفعت أسعار قسم السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى بنسبة 4.2% في شهر يناير 2026، نتيجةً لارتفاع أسعار مجموعة الإيجارات الفعلية للسكن بنسبة 5.2%.


وفي السياق ذاته، ارتفعت أسعار قسم النقل بنسبة 1.5%، متأثرةً بارتفاع أسعار خدمات نقل الركاب بنسبة 6%. كما ارتفعت أسعار قسم المطاعم وخدمات الإقامة بنسبة 1%، مدفوعةً بارتفاع أسعار خدمات تقديم الأطعمة والمشروبات بنسبة 1%. وسجل قسم العناية الشخصية والحماية الاجتماعية والسلع والخدمات الأخرى ارتفاعًا بنسبة 7.9%، مدفوعًا بارتفاع أسعار الأمتعة الشخصية الأخرى بنسبة 25.9%، متأثرةً بارتفاع أسعار فئة المجوهرات والساعات بنسبة 28.1%


عروض العطلات


وارتفعت أسعار قسم التأمين والخدمات المالية بنسبة 3.3%، مدفوعةً بارتفاع أسعار مجموعة التأمين بنسبة 5.1%. وارتفعت أسعار قسم الترفيه والرياضة والثقافة بنسبة 2.3%، مدفوعةً بارتفاع أسعار عروض العطلات بنسبة 3.7%. كذلك ارتفعت أسعار قسم خدمات التعليم بنسبة 1.6%، متأثرةً بارتفاع أسعار التعليم الثانوي بنسبة 1.6%. كما ارتفعت أسعار قسم الأغذية والمشروبات بنسبة 0.2%، متأثرةً بارتفاع أسعار مجموعة الأغذية بالنسبة نفسها.


وانخفضت أسعار قسم الأثاث والأجهزة المنزلية والصيانة الدورية للمنزل بنسبة 0.3%، متأثرةً بتراجع أسعار الأثاث والمفروشات والسجاد بنسبة 3%. كما تراجعت أسعار قسم الصحة بنسبة 0.1%، متأثرةً بانخفاض أسعار خدمات العيادات الخارجية بنسبة 0.4%.


أساس شهري


وعلى أساس شهري، سجل مؤشر أسعار المستهلك في شهر يناير 2026 ارتفاعًا بنسبة 0.2% مقارنةً بشهر ديسمبر 2025، حيث ارتفعت أسعار قسم السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى بنسبة 0.5%، مدفوعةً بارتفاع أسعار مجموعة الإيجارات الفعلية للسكن بنسبة 0.5%.


وارتفعت أسعار كل من: قسم النقل بنسبة 0.2%، وقسم المطاعم وخدمات الإقامة بنسبة 1%، وقسم العناية الشخصية والحماية الاجتماعية والسلع والخدمات الأخرى بنسبة 1.3%، وقسم الترفيه والرياضة والثقافة بنسبة 0.3%، وقسم الملابس والأحذية بنسبة 0.2%، وقسم التأمين والخدمات المالية بنسبة 0.1%.


ومن جانب آخر، انخفضت أسعار كل من: قسم الأغذية والمشروبات بنسبة 0.6%، وقسم المعلومات والاتصالات بنسبة 0.1%.


واستقرت أسعار أقسام خدمات التعليم، والصحة، والأثاث والأجهزة المنزلية والصيانة الدورية للمنزل، والتبغ، ولم تسجل أي تغير يُذكر خلال شهر يناير 2026.