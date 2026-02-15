The General Authority for Statistics revealed that annual inflation in Saudi Arabia slowed down to 1.8% in January, the lowest level in 11 months.



According to the data, the Consumer Price Index in Saudi Arabia recorded an annual increase of 1.8% in January 2026, compared to the same month in the previous year, January 2025.



Main Reasons



This is mainly attributed to the rise in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices by 4.2%, transportation prices by 1.5%, and restaurant and accommodation services prices by 1%.



Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices increased by 4.2% in January 2026, due to a rise in actual rental prices for housing by 5.2%.



In the same context, transportation prices rose by 1.5%, influenced by a 6% increase in passenger transport service prices. Additionally, restaurant and accommodation services prices increased by 1%, driven by a 1% rise in food and beverage service prices. The personal care, social protection, and other goods and services sector recorded an increase of 7.9%, driven by a 25.9% rise in other personal luggage prices, influenced by a 28.1% increase in jewelry and watch prices.



Holiday Offers



Insurance and financial services prices rose by 3.3%, driven by a 5.1% increase in the insurance group. Entertainment, sports, and culture prices increased by 2.3%, driven by a 3.7% rise in holiday offers. Education services prices also rose by 1.6%, influenced by a 1.6% increase in secondary education prices. Food and beverage prices increased by 0.2%, influenced by a similar rise in the food group.



Prices in the furniture, household appliances, and regular home maintenance sector decreased by 0.3%, influenced by a 3% drop in furniture, furnishings, and carpet prices. Health prices also fell by 0.1%, affected by a 0.4% decrease in outpatient service prices.



Monthly Basis



On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index in January 2026 recorded an increase of 0.2% compared to December 2025, with housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices rising by 0.5%, driven by a 0.5% increase in actual rental prices for housing.



Prices in the transportation sector rose by 0.2%, restaurant and accommodation services by 1%, personal care, social protection, and other goods and services by 1.3%, entertainment, sports, and culture by 0.3%, clothing and footwear by 0.2%, and insurance and financial services by 0.1%.



On the other hand, prices in the food and beverage sector decreased by 0.6%, and in the information and communications sector by 0.1%.



Prices in the education services, health, furniture and household appliances, regular home maintenance, and tobacco sectors remained stable, showing no significant changes during January 2026.