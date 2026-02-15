انطلقت أمس (السبت) أعمال النسخة الثالثة من منتدى مكة للحلال 2026، برعاية وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي, الذي تنظمه مبادرة «منافع» خلال الفترة من 14 إلى 16 فبراير، تحت شعار «الحلال صناعة احترافية»، وذلك في مركز غرفة مكة للمعارض والفعاليات.
وأكد الأمين العام للغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية الأستاذ يوسف خلاوي، في كلمته الافتتاحية، أن المنتدى يُعد من أبرز مخرجات مبادرة «منافع» العالمية، ويستهدف ترسيخ مكانة مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة كمركزين جامعين للمسلمين في مجالات الأعمال والاستثمار والتجارة. وأوضح أن شعار هذا العام يعكس توجهاً نحو تحويل مفهوم الحلال من مجرد امتثال ديني إلى منظومة صناعية متكاملة تقوم على المعايير والحوكمة وبناء الثقة المؤسسية.
وشهد اليوم الأول مؤتمراً رفيع المستوى تضمن خمس جلسات ناقشت تموضع العلامة الحلال عالمياً، والاستثمار، والتمويل الإسلامي، وبناء الأصول الاقتصادية للقطاع، إضافة إلى ورش عمل وطاولة مستديرة مغلقة تناولت موضوعات التصدير والاستيراد والامتياز التجاري.
ويمثل المنتدى منصة تجمع بين الفكر الاقتصادي والمعايير التنظيمية والابتكار التقني، بما يعزز دور المملكة في صناعة الحلال عالمياً، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
The third edition of the Makkah Forum for Halal 2026 kicked off yesterday (Saturday), under the patronage of the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, organized by the "Manafaa" initiative from February 14 to 16, under the slogan "Halal: A Professional Industry," at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Exhibition and Events Center.
The Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Mr. Youssef Khalawi, confirmed in his opening speech that the forum is one of the most prominent outcomes of the global "Manafaa" initiative, aiming to reinforce the status of Makkah and Madinah as central hubs for Muslims in the fields of business, investment, and trade. He explained that this year's slogan reflects a shift towards transforming the concept of halal from mere religious compliance to a comprehensive industrial system based on standards, governance, and building institutional trust.
The first day featured a high-level conference that included five sessions discussing the global positioning of the halal brand, investment, Islamic finance, and building economic assets for the sector, in addition to workshops and a closed roundtable addressing topics related to export, import, and commercial franchising.
The forum represents a platform that combines economic thought, regulatory standards, and technological innovation, enhancing the Kingdom's role in the global halal industry, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.