The third edition of the Makkah Forum for Halal 2026 kicked off yesterday (Saturday), under the patronage of the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, organized by the "Manafaa" initiative from February 14 to 16, under the slogan "Halal: A Professional Industry," at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Exhibition and Events Center.



The Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Mr. Youssef Khalawi, confirmed in his opening speech that the forum is one of the most prominent outcomes of the global "Manafaa" initiative, aiming to reinforce the status of Makkah and Madinah as central hubs for Muslims in the fields of business, investment, and trade. He explained that this year's slogan reflects a shift towards transforming the concept of halal from mere religious compliance to a comprehensive industrial system based on standards, governance, and building institutional trust.



The first day featured a high-level conference that included five sessions discussing the global positioning of the halal brand, investment, Islamic finance, and building economic assets for the sector, in addition to workshops and a closed roundtable addressing topics related to export, import, and commercial franchising.



The forum represents a platform that combines economic thought, regulatory standards, and technological innovation, enhancing the Kingdom's role in the global halal industry, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.