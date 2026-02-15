انطلقت أمس (السبت) أعمال النسخة الثالثة من منتدى مكة للحلال 2026، برعاية وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي, الذي تنظمه مبادرة «منافع» خلال الفترة من 14 إلى 16 فبراير، تحت شعار «الحلال صناعة احترافية»، وذلك في مركز غرفة مكة للمعارض والفعاليات.


وأكد الأمين العام للغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية الأستاذ يوسف خلاوي، في كلمته الافتتاحية، أن المنتدى يُعد من أبرز مخرجات مبادرة «منافع» العالمية، ويستهدف ترسيخ مكانة مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة كمركزين جامعين للمسلمين في مجالات الأعمال والاستثمار والتجارة. وأوضح أن شعار هذا العام يعكس توجهاً نحو تحويل مفهوم الحلال من مجرد امتثال ديني إلى منظومة صناعية متكاملة تقوم على المعايير والحوكمة وبناء الثقة المؤسسية.


وشهد اليوم الأول مؤتمراً رفيع المستوى تضمن خمس جلسات ناقشت تموضع العلامة الحلال عالمياً، والاستثمار، والتمويل الإسلامي، وبناء الأصول الاقتصادية للقطاع، إضافة إلى ورش عمل وطاولة مستديرة مغلقة تناولت موضوعات التصدير والاستيراد والامتياز التجاري.


ويمثل المنتدى منصة تجمع بين الفكر الاقتصادي والمعايير التنظيمية والابتكار التقني، بما يعزز دور المملكة في صناعة الحلال عالمياً، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.