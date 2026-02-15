Participants in the Makkah Forum for Halal 2026 confirmed that unified standards represent a strategic pillar for the global growth of the halal sector, amidst rapid expansion and the multiplicity of regulatory references. They emphasized that reducing the disparity between countries enhances trust and facilitates the smooth flow of trade.



The Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Youssef Khalawi, explained that the professional unification of standards should originate from within the economic system through the voluntary adoption of an organized business model before regulatory obligation, stressing that a clear competitive environment raises the level of professionalism and enhances market trust.



The Secretary-General of the Islamic Forum for Halal Accreditation Bodies, Badr Al-Abdulatif, indicated that the integrated infrastructure for halal quality includes specification-setting bodies, conformity assessment, accreditation, measurement, and calibration, warning that the multiplicity of national standards leads to differing assessment practices and limits integration.



For his part, the Director of Halal Files at the Gulf Accreditation Center, Abdulaziz Al-Saab, pointed out that the differing standards between countries raise production costs and affect the efficiency of supply chains, clarifying the Gulf countries' reliance on the specifications of the Gulf Cooperation Council Standardization Organization and the standards of the Islamic Organization for Standardization and Metrology.



Participants confirmed that ongoing institutional dialogue contributes to building a common reference framework that supports the flow of products, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.