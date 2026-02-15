أكد مشاركون في منتدى مكة للحلال 2026 أن الموحّدةَ المعايير تمثل ركيزةً استراتيجيةً لنمو قطاع الحلال عالميًا، في ظل التوسع المتسارع وتعدد المرجعيات التنظيمية، مشددين على أن تقليص التباين بين الدول يعزز الثقة ويسهّل انسيابية التجارة.


وأوضح الأمين العام للغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية يوسف خلاوي أن الاحترافيَّ توحيد المعايير ينبغي أن ينطلق من داخل المنظومة الاقتصادية عبر تبنّي طوعي نموذج عمل منظم قبل الإلزام النظامي، مؤكدًا أن الواضحةَ البيئة التنافسية ترفع مستوى المهنية وتعزز ثقة الأسواق.


وبيّن الأمين العام للمنتدى الإسلامي لجهات اعتماد الحلال بدر العبداللطيف أن المتكاملةَ البنية التحتية لجودة الحلال تشمل جهات وضع المواصفات، وتقويم المطابقة، والاعتماد، والقياس والمعايرة، محذرًا من أن تعدد المواصفات الوطنية يؤدي إلى اختلاف ممارسات التقويم ويحد من التكامل.


من جانبه، أشار مدير ملفات الحلال بمركز الاعتماد الخليجي عبدالعزيز الصعب إلى أن المختلفةَ المعايير بين الدول ترفع تكاليف الإنتاج وتؤثر في كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد، موضحًا اعتماد دول الخليج على مواصفات هيئة التقييس لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ومعايير معهد المواصفات والمقاييس للدول الإسلامية.


وأكد المشاركون أن المستمرَّ الحوار المؤسسي يسهم في بناء مرجعي إطار مشترك يدعم تدفق المنتجات، انسجامًا مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 لتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني.