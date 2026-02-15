أكد مشاركون في منتدى مكة للحلال 2026 أن الموحّدةَ المعايير تمثل ركيزةً استراتيجيةً لنمو قطاع الحلال عالميًا، في ظل التوسع المتسارع وتعدد المرجعيات التنظيمية، مشددين على أن تقليص التباين بين الدول يعزز الثقة ويسهّل انسيابية التجارة.
وأوضح الأمين العام للغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية يوسف خلاوي أن الاحترافيَّ توحيد المعايير ينبغي أن ينطلق من داخل المنظومة الاقتصادية عبر تبنّي طوعي نموذج عمل منظم قبل الإلزام النظامي، مؤكدًا أن الواضحةَ البيئة التنافسية ترفع مستوى المهنية وتعزز ثقة الأسواق.
وبيّن الأمين العام للمنتدى الإسلامي لجهات اعتماد الحلال بدر العبداللطيف أن المتكاملةَ البنية التحتية لجودة الحلال تشمل جهات وضع المواصفات، وتقويم المطابقة، والاعتماد، والقياس والمعايرة، محذرًا من أن تعدد المواصفات الوطنية يؤدي إلى اختلاف ممارسات التقويم ويحد من التكامل.
من جانبه، أشار مدير ملفات الحلال بمركز الاعتماد الخليجي عبدالعزيز الصعب إلى أن المختلفةَ المعايير بين الدول ترفع تكاليف الإنتاج وتؤثر في كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد، موضحًا اعتماد دول الخليج على مواصفات هيئة التقييس لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ومعايير معهد المواصفات والمقاييس للدول الإسلامية.
وأكد المشاركون أن المستمرَّ الحوار المؤسسي يسهم في بناء مرجعي إطار مشترك يدعم تدفق المنتجات، انسجامًا مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 لتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني.
Participants in the Makkah Forum for Halal 2026 confirmed that unified standards represent a strategic pillar for the global growth of the halal sector, amidst rapid expansion and the multiplicity of regulatory references. They emphasized that reducing the disparity between countries enhances trust and facilitates the smooth flow of trade.
The Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Youssef Khalawi, explained that the professional unification of standards should originate from within the economic system through the voluntary adoption of an organized business model before regulatory obligation, stressing that a clear competitive environment raises the level of professionalism and enhances market trust.
The Secretary-General of the Islamic Forum for Halal Accreditation Bodies, Badr Al-Abdulatif, indicated that the integrated infrastructure for halal quality includes specification-setting bodies, conformity assessment, accreditation, measurement, and calibration, warning that the multiplicity of national standards leads to differing assessment practices and limits integration.
For his part, the Director of Halal Files at the Gulf Accreditation Center, Abdulaziz Al-Saab, pointed out that the differing standards between countries raise production costs and affect the efficiency of supply chains, clarifying the Gulf countries' reliance on the specifications of the Gulf Cooperation Council Standardization Organization and the standards of the Islamic Organization for Standardization and Metrology.
Participants confirmed that ongoing institutional dialogue contributes to building a common reference framework that supports the flow of products, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.