وزيرة الاقتصاد والطاقة الألمانية كاترينا رايشه تزور مجمّع الجفالي الصناعي في مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية

The Al-Jefali Company welcomed the German Federal Minister of Economy and Energy, Katrin Reich, during an official visit to the Al-Jefali Industrial Complex in King Abdullah Economic City, in the presence of Chairman Khalid Al-Jefali, along with several senior officials and executives, in an important event that reflects the strength of the growing industrial partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Germany.



The Al-Jefali Industrial Complex spans a total area of 400,000 square meters and serves as a strategic platform to support advanced manufacturing and localize quality industries in the Kingdom. The visit highlighted joint industrial projects with global partners, reflecting a shared commitment to long-term investment, knowledge and technology transfer, and enhancing local content.



The official program of the visit included welcoming speeches and symbolic inauguration ceremonies, where Liebherr laid the foundation stone for its new factory within the complex, while Al-Jefali Industrial Equipment Company and the National Automobile Manufacturing Company laid the foundation stone for their two industrial factories, signaling the start of a new phase of industrial cooperation between the Saudi and German sides.



The production capacity of Al-Jefali Industrial Equipment Company and the National Automobile Manufacturing Company is expected to reach 6,000 trucks annually, while Liebherr's factory will have a production capacity of about 1,000 concrete mixers per year. All assembly and manufacturing operations will be conducted locally at 100% within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting localization efforts and building national industrial capacities.



These projects represent a qualitative addition to the industrial system in the Kingdom, directly aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, by supporting sustainable industrial development, creating quality job opportunities, and enhancing high value-added industries.

Khalid Al-Jefali affirmed the Al-Jefali Group's commitment to continuing to expand its international partnerships and actively contribute to diversifying the national economy through long-term industrial cooperation with leading global partners, thereby enhancing the status of King Abdullah Economic City as a regional hub for advanced industry and manufacturing.