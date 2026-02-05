استقبلت شركة الجفالي وزيرة الاقتصاد والطاقة الاتحادية الألمانية كاترينا رايشه خلال زيارة رسمية إلى مجمّع الجفالي الصناعي في مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، وذلك بحضور رئيس مجلس الإدارة خالد الجفالي، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين، والتنفيذيين، في محطة مهمة تعكس متانة الشراكة الصناعية المتنامية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية.
وزيرة الاقتصاد والطاقة الألمانية كاترينا رايشه تزور مجمّع الجفالي الصناعي في مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية

ويمتد مجمّع الجفالي الصناعي على مساحة إجمالية تبلغ 400 ألف متر مربع، ويُعدّ منصة إستراتيجية لدعم التصنيع المتقدّم وتوطين الصناعات النوعية في المملكة. وقد سلّطت الزيارة الضوء على مشاريع صناعية مشتركة مع شركاء عالميين، تعكس الالتزام المشترك بالاستثمار طويل الأمد، ونقل المعرفة والتقنية، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي.
وزيرة الاقتصاد والطاقة الألمانية كاترينا رايشه تزور مجمّع الجفالي الصناعي في مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية

وتضمّن البرنامج الرسمي للزيارة كلمات ترحيبية ومراسم تدشين رمزية، حيث وضعت شركة ليبهير حجر الأساس لمصنعها الجديد داخل المجمّع، فيما وضعت شركة الجفالي للمعدات الصناعية والشركة الوطنية لصناعة السيارات حجر الأساس لمصنعهما الصناعيَّيْن، إيذاناً ببدء مرحلة جديدة من التعاون الصناعي بين الجانبين السعودي والألماني.
وزيرة الاقتصاد والطاقة الألمانية كاترينا رايشه تزور مجمّع الجفالي الصناعي في مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية

ومن المتوقّع أن تصل الطاقة الإنتاجية لمصنع شركة الجفالي للمعدات الصناعية والشركة الوطنية لصناعة السيارات إلى 6,000 شاحنة سنوياً، بينما ستبلغ الطاقة الإنتاجية لمصنع ليبهير نحو 1,000خلاطة أسمنت سنوياً. وستتم عمليات التجميع والتصنيع بالكامل محلياً بنسبة 100% داخل المملكة العربية السعودية، دعماً لجهود التوطين وبناء القدرات الصناعية الوطنية.
وزيرة الاقتصاد والطاقة الألمانية كاترينا رايشه تزور مجمّع الجفالي الصناعي في مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية

وتُعدّ هذه المشاريع إضافة نوعية للمنظومة الصناعية في المملكة، وتتوافق بشكل مباشر مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، من خلال دعم التنمية الصناعية المستدامة، وخلق فرص عمل نوعية، وتعزيز الصناعات ذات القيمة المضافة العالية.

وأكد خالد الجفالي التزام مجموعة الجفالي بمواصلة توسيع شراكاتها الدولية، والمساهمة الفاعلة في تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني، عبر تعاون صناعي طويل الأمد مع شركاء عالميين رائدين، بما يعزّز مكانة مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية كمركز إقليمي للصناعة والتصنيع المتقدّم.