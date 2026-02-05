بلغ عدد ضحايا الهجمات المسلحة التي شهدتها قرى في وسط وشمال نيجيريا أمس نحو 200 قتيل.

وأفادت مصادر حكومية نيجيرية بأن نحو 200 شخص قد قتلوا على يد مسلحين في هجمات منفصلة في قرى نائية بوسط وشمال نيجيريا، بينما باشرت قوات الأمن البحث عن ناجين ومطاردة المهاجمين.

وأضافت أنه في ولاية كوارا بوسط نيجيريا، هاجم مسلحو بلدة وورو؛ مما أسفر عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 170 شخصًا.