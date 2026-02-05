The number of victims from the armed attacks that occurred in villages in central and northern Nigeria yesterday reached nearly 200 dead.

Nigerian government sources reported that around 200 people were killed by gunmen in separate attacks in remote villages in central and northern Nigeria, while security forces began searching for survivors and pursuing the attackers.

It was added that in Kwara State in central Nigeria, gunmen attacked the town of Woro, resulting in the deaths of at least 170 people.