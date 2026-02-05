The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued a circular to exchange centers located in Mecca, Medina, King Abdulaziz Airport, and the Hajj City in Jeddah, emphasizing the necessity of raising the level of readiness and early preparation to provide foreign currency buying and selling services and trading them within the Kingdom in the best possible manner during the "Ramadan and Hajj" seasons.

Report Unauthorized Currency Exchange Cases

The instructions included a commitment from licensed entities to notify security authorities in case of observing currency exchange operations from unauthorized outlets, while also informing the central bank about it. They are to provide modern machines for counting and sorting cash and detecting counterfeit currencies, follow necessary procedures when dealing with counterfeit currencies, ensure that surveillance cameras and storage units are functioning effectively, provide point-of-sale services, and offer a sticker indicating the electronic payment service for customers wishing to use it, along with updating the currency exchange rate screen and linking it directly to the system, and placing a currency exchange rate board in a prominent location.

The central bank emphasized the necessity of operating at full capacity by activating all exchange windows during the season, providing sufficient cash and all denominations of the Saudi riyal in a timely manner to facilitate service and accommodate the density of pilgrims and Umrah performers during the season, as well as during the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays. The activity of the centers increases for suitable days and hours during the Ramadan and Hajj seasons, as well as during the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays and Foundation Day.

Customer Flow Management Staff

Regarding the congestion of customers inside and outside the premises, the central bank directed exchange shops to take a number of measures, including designating a staff member permanently to monitor and ensure the following: "Providing and activating customer flow management paths, providing and activating customer management devices, and providing waiting chairs specifically for customers."