وجه البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) تعميما إلى مراكز الصرافة المتواجدة في مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، ومطار الملك عبدالعزيز، ومدينة الحجاج بمحافظة جدة، شدد من خلاله على ضرورة رفع مستوى الجاهزية والاستعداد المبكر لتقديم خدمات شراء وبيع العملات الأجنبية وتداولها داخل المملكة بالشكل الأمثل، خلال موسمي «رمضان والحج».

بلّغوا عن حالات تبديل العملات غير المصرحة

وتضمنت التعليمات التزام الجهات المرخصة بإبلاغ الجهات الأمنية في حال رصد حالات عمليات تبديل عملات من منافذ غير مصرح لها مع إحاطة البنك المركزي بذلك، وتوفير آلات حديثة لعد وفرز النقود واكتشاف العملات المزيفة، واتباع الإجراءات اللازمة في حال التعامل مع العملات المزيفة، والتأكد من عمل كاميرات المراقبة ووحدات التخزين بشكل فعال، وإتاحة خدمة جهاز نقاط البيع وتوفير ملصق يشير إلى خدمة الدفع الإلكتروني للعملاء الراغبين في الدفع من خلاله، مع تحديث شاشة أسعار العملات وربطها بالنظام بشكل مباشر، ووضع لوحة أسعار العملات في مكان بارز.

وشدد البنك المركزي على ضرورة تشغيل كامل الطاقة الاستيعابية من خلال تفعيل كافة نوافذ الصرف خلال الموسم، وتوفير النقد الكافي وجميع فئات الصرف للريال السعودي بوقت كافٍ بما يسهم في توفير الخدمة ويتناسب مع كثافة المعتمرين والحجاج خلال الموسم، وأثناء فترة عيدي الفطر والأضحى، ويزداد عمل المراكز لأيام وساعات ملائمة خلال موسمي رمضان والحج، وأثناء فترة عيدي الفطر والأضحى ويوم التأسيس.

موظف تنظيم المسارات

وفيما يختص بتكدس العملاء داخل وخارج المقر، وجه البنك المركزي محلات الصرافة باتخاذ عدد من الإجراءات، مع تخصيص موظف بشكل دائم لمتابعة وضمان التالي: «توفير وتفعيل مسارات تنظيم العملاء، توفير وتفعيل أجهزة تنظيم العملاء، توفير كراسي انتظار خاصة بالعملاء».