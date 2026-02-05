وجه البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) تعميما إلى مراكز الصرافة المتواجدة في مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، ومطار الملك عبدالعزيز، ومدينة الحجاج بمحافظة جدة، شدد من خلاله على ضرورة رفع مستوى الجاهزية والاستعداد المبكر لتقديم خدمات شراء وبيع العملات الأجنبية وتداولها داخل المملكة بالشكل الأمثل، خلال موسمي «رمضان والحج».
بلّغوا عن حالات تبديل العملات غير المصرحة
وتضمنت التعليمات التزام الجهات المرخصة بإبلاغ الجهات الأمنية في حال رصد حالات عمليات تبديل عملات من منافذ غير مصرح لها مع إحاطة البنك المركزي بذلك، وتوفير آلات حديثة لعد وفرز النقود واكتشاف العملات المزيفة، واتباع الإجراءات اللازمة في حال التعامل مع العملات المزيفة، والتأكد من عمل كاميرات المراقبة ووحدات التخزين بشكل فعال، وإتاحة خدمة جهاز نقاط البيع وتوفير ملصق يشير إلى خدمة الدفع الإلكتروني للعملاء الراغبين في الدفع من خلاله، مع تحديث شاشة أسعار العملات وربطها بالنظام بشكل مباشر، ووضع لوحة أسعار العملات في مكان بارز.
وشدد البنك المركزي على ضرورة تشغيل كامل الطاقة الاستيعابية من خلال تفعيل كافة نوافذ الصرف خلال الموسم، وتوفير النقد الكافي وجميع فئات الصرف للريال السعودي بوقت كافٍ بما يسهم في توفير الخدمة ويتناسب مع كثافة المعتمرين والحجاج خلال الموسم، وأثناء فترة عيدي الفطر والأضحى، ويزداد عمل المراكز لأيام وساعات ملائمة خلال موسمي رمضان والحج، وأثناء فترة عيدي الفطر والأضحى ويوم التأسيس.
موظف تنظيم المسارات
وفيما يختص بتكدس العملاء داخل وخارج المقر، وجه البنك المركزي محلات الصرافة باتخاذ عدد من الإجراءات، مع تخصيص موظف بشكل دائم لمتابعة وضمان التالي: «توفير وتفعيل مسارات تنظيم العملاء، توفير وتفعيل أجهزة تنظيم العملاء، توفير كراسي انتظار خاصة بالعملاء».
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued a circular to exchange centers located in Mecca, Medina, King Abdulaziz Airport, and the Hajj City in Jeddah, emphasizing the necessity of raising the level of readiness and early preparation to provide foreign currency buying and selling services and trading them within the Kingdom in the best possible manner during the "Ramadan and Hajj" seasons.
Report Unauthorized Currency Exchange Cases
The instructions included a commitment from licensed entities to notify security authorities in case of observing currency exchange operations from unauthorized outlets, while also informing the central bank about it. They are to provide modern machines for counting and sorting cash and detecting counterfeit currencies, follow necessary procedures when dealing with counterfeit currencies, ensure that surveillance cameras and storage units are functioning effectively, provide point-of-sale services, and offer a sticker indicating the electronic payment service for customers wishing to use it, along with updating the currency exchange rate screen and linking it directly to the system, and placing a currency exchange rate board in a prominent location.
The central bank emphasized the necessity of operating at full capacity by activating all exchange windows during the season, providing sufficient cash and all denominations of the Saudi riyal in a timely manner to facilitate service and accommodate the density of pilgrims and Umrah performers during the season, as well as during the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays. The activity of the centers increases for suitable days and hours during the Ramadan and Hajj seasons, as well as during the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays and Foundation Day.
Customer Flow Management Staff
Regarding the congestion of customers inside and outside the premises, the central bank directed exchange shops to take a number of measures, including designating a staff member permanently to monitor and ensure the following: "Providing and activating customer flow management paths, providing and activating customer management devices, and providing waiting chairs specifically for customers."