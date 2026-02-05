أعلن المطرب اللبناني وائل جسار تضامنه مع الشعب المغربي خلال حفله الأخير، حيث رفع العلم المغربي على المسرح وقبله في لفتة إنسانية تعكس تعاطفه مع ضحايا السيول.
وأكد جسار خلال حديثه على هامش الحفل أن قلبه ومشاعره مليئان بالحزن، مقدمًا خالص التعازي للشعب المغربي في هذه المحنة، ومعبرًا عن تضامنه الكامل معهم في هذه الفاجعة.
المطرب اللبناني وائل جسار يقبل علم المغرب على المسرح
دعاء بالرحمة والشفاء
وتوجه وائل جسار بالدعاء إلى الله أن يتغمد الضحايا برحمته الواسعة، وأن يمنح ذويهم الصبر، كما تمنى الشفاء العاجل لكل المصابين.
حفل عيد الحب المنتظر
وعلى جانب آخر، يحتفل وائل جسار بعيد الحب مع جمهوره المصري في حفل استثنائي بدار الأوبرا بالقاهرة، وذلك يوم الخميس 12 فبراير من الشهر الجاري.
ومن المقرر أن يقدم وائل خلال الحفل باقة من أشهر أغانيه الرومانسية من بينها أغاني خليني ذكرى، موجوع، غريبة الناس، لما تغيب، مشيت خلاص، في إحساس ماليني وآخرون.
انفعال وائل جسار على المسرح
وكانت تداولت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو سابقًا يظهر انفعال وائل جسار خلال حفله في بغداد ضمن احتفالات رأس السنة 2026، بعدما واجه، بحسب قوله، مشكلات في نظام الصوت، ما دفعه إلى مغادرة المسرح والتعبير عن استيائه بشكل صريح أمام الجمهور.
The Lebanese singer Wael Jassar announced his solidarity with the Moroccan people during his recent concert, where he raised the Moroccan flag on stage and kissed it in a humanitarian gesture that reflects his sympathy for the victims of the floods.
Jassar confirmed during his remarks on the sidelines of the concert that his heart and feelings are filled with sadness, offering his sincere condolences to the Moroccan people in this ordeal, and expressing his full solidarity with them in this tragedy.
Prayer for Mercy and Healing
Wael Jassar prayed to God to envelop the victims in His vast mercy and grant their families patience, and he wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
The Anticipated Valentine's Day Concert
On another note, Wael Jassar will celebrate Valentine's Day with his Egyptian audience in a special concert at the Cairo Opera House on Thursday, February 12 of this month.
It is scheduled that Wael will present a bouquet of his most famous romantic songs during the concert, including "Khalini Dhikra," "Mawjou," "Ghareebat Al-Nas," "Lama Taghib," "Mishit Khalas," "Fi Ehsas Malini," and others.
Wael Jassar's Emotional Outburst on Stage
Social media platforms circulated a video clip earlier showing Wael Jassar's emotional outburst during his concert in Baghdad as part of the New Year's 2026 celebrations, after he faced, as he said, problems with the sound system, which led him to leave the stage and express his dissatisfaction openly in front of the audience.
