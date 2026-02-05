أعلن المطرب اللبناني وائل جسار تضامنه مع الشعب المغربي خلال حفله الأخير، حيث رفع العلم المغربي على المسرح وقبله في لفتة إنسانية تعكس تعاطفه مع ضحايا السيول.

وأكد جسار خلال حديثه على هامش الحفل أن قلبه ومشاعره مليئان بالحزن، مقدمًا خالص التعازي للشعب المغربي في هذه المحنة، ومعبرًا عن تضامنه الكامل معهم في هذه الفاجعة.
المطرب اللبناني وائل جسار يقبل علم المغرب على المسرح

المطرب اللبناني وائل جسار يقبل علم المغرب على المسرح

دعاء بالرحمة والشفاء

وتوجه وائل جسار بالدعاء إلى الله أن يتغمد الضحايا برحمته الواسعة، وأن يمنح ذويهم الصبر، كما تمنى الشفاء العاجل لكل المصابين.

حفل عيد الحب المنتظر

وعلى جانب آخر، يحتفل وائل جسار بعيد الحب مع جمهوره المصري في حفل استثنائي بدار الأوبرا بالقاهرة، وذلك يوم الخميس 12 فبراير من الشهر الجاري.

ومن المقرر أن يقدم وائل خلال الحفل باقة من أشهر أغانيه الرومانسية من بينها أغاني خليني ذكرى، موجوع، غريبة الناس، لما تغيب، مشيت خلاص، في إحساس ماليني وآخرون.

انفعال وائل جسار على المسرح

وكانت تداولت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو سابقًا يظهر انفعال وائل جسار خلال حفله في بغداد ضمن احتفالات رأس السنة 2026، بعدما واجه، بحسب قوله، مشكلات في نظام الصوت، ما دفعه إلى مغادرة المسرح والتعبير عن استيائه بشكل صريح أمام الجمهور.
المطرب اللبناني وائل جسار يقبل علم المغرب على المسرح

المطرب اللبناني وائل جسار يقبل علم المغرب على المسرح