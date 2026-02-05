The Visual Arts Forum at the Jeddah Literary Association held a workshop in the field of visual arts titled "The Aesthetics of Impressionism," presented by artist Imad Al-Sahafi, and it lasted for three days, as part of the association's programs aimed at supporting visual arts and developing artistic experiences.

Artist Imad Al-Sahafi explained that the workshop aimed to deepen the understanding of the Impressionist school as a feeling before it becomes a style, emphasizing that the experience focused on the philosophy of light and shadow, and color as an emotional state, in addition to liberating the brush from excessive precision and moving towards expression, breaking the fear of mistakes and transforming them into aesthetic effects.

Al-Sahafi said: "I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the Jeddah Literary Association, represented by its president Dr. Abdullah Owaikel Al-Sulami, for its interest in visual arts, and for organizing workshops, courses, and exhibitions that contribute to enriching the artistic movement. I also thank everyone who attended and participated, and praise be to God for the success of this workshop, which was a sincere space for experimentation and discovery."

He added that the results achieved by the workshop reflected a noticeable development, boldness in color, and a genuine visual sensibility in the works, pointing out that every artist, when given understanding before tools, creates in their own unique way.

About 30 artists participated in the workshop, including: Mohammed Hijazi, Saeed Al-Zahrani, Ali Jilan, Rima Al-Sayed, Noha Al-Hamdan, Afaf Masiri, Sahar Al-Balid, Badr Al-Ghamdi, Samar Al-Aqeel, Inas Kifi, Rania Awad, Sana Jaber, Susan Sabagh, Abeer Masiri, Batool Aqili, Riham Khalil, Najat Ali, Nadia Badhaman, Alaa Al-Zahrani, Balqis Bin Saqr, Taghreed Hakami, Amal Kadasa, Amal Faisal, Thuraya Naji, Hanaa Natu, Ashwaq Al-Hazmi, Dua Al-Balkhi, Asil Al-Jadani, Hiba Jameh, and Hamida Al-Sahafi.

The workshop concluded its activities amidst the participants' praise for the experience, confirming that it constituted a short artistic journey that reintroduced Impressionism with a contemporary vision, and reinforced the confidence and belief that true art is felt before it is seen.