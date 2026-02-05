أقام منتدى الفنون البصرية بجمعية أدبي جدة ورشةً في مجال الفنون التشكيلية بعنوان «جماليات التأثيرية»، قدّمها الفنان عماد الصحفي، واستمرت لمدة ثلاثة أيام، ضمن برامج الجمعية الهادفة إلى دعم الفنون البصرية وتنمية التجارب التشكيلية.

وأوضح الفنان عماد الصحفي أن الورشة هدفت إلى تعميق فهم المدرسة التأثيرية بوصفها إحساساً قبل أن تكون أسلوباً، مؤكداً أن التجربة ركزت على فلسفة الضوء والظل، واللون كحالة شعورية، إضافة إلى تحرير الفرشاة من الدقة الزائدة والانطلاق نحو التعبير، وكسر الخوف من الخطأ وتحويله إلى أثر جمالي.

وقال الصحفي: «أتقدم بجزيل الشكر والامتنان لجمعية أدبي جدة ممثلة برئيسها الدكتور عبدالله عويقل السلمي على اهتمامها بالفنون البصرية، وإقامتها للورش والدورات والمعارض التي تسهم في إثراء الحركة التشكيلية، كما أشكر جميع من حضر وشارك، والحمد لله على نجاح هذه الورشة التي كانت مساحة صادقة للتجربة والاكتشاف».

وأضاف أن النتائج التي حققتها الورشة عكست تطوراً ملحوظاً وجرأة لونية وحساً بصرياً صادقاً في الأعمال، مشيراً إلى أن كل فنان حين يُمنح الفهم قبل الأداة يبدع بطريقته الخاصة.

وشارك في الورشة نحو 30 فناناً وفنانة، هم: محمد حجازي، سعيد الزهراني، علي جيلان، ريما السيد، نهى آل حمدان، عفاف مصيري، سهر بالبيد، بدور الغامدي، سمر العقيل، إيناس كيفي، رانية عواد، سناء جابر، سوزان صباغ، عبير مصيري، بتول عقيلي، رهام خليل، نجاة علي، نادية بادحمان، آلاء الزهراني، بلقيس بن صقر، تغريد حكمي، أمل كدسه، أمل فيصل، ثريا ناجي، هناء نتو، أشواق الحازمي، دعاء البلخي، أسيل الجدعاني، هبة جامع، وحامدة الصحفي.

واختتمت الورشة أعمالها وسط إشادة المشاركين بالتجربة، مؤكدين أنها شكلت رحلة فنية قصيرة أعادت تقديم التأثيرية برؤية معاصرة، وعززت الثقة والإيمان بأن الفن الحقيقي يُحس قبل أن يُرى.