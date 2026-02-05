The young artist Nehal Al-Qadi has fallen into a complete coma after suffering a concussion when she was hit by a speeding car while crossing one of the roads. A passerby took Nehal to the hospital for necessary treatment, while the security authorities arrested the driver of the vehicle responsible for the incident.

Critical Condition

Nehal's sister, Ola Al-Qadi, stated in media interviews that her sister Nehal is still in intensive care and needs close monitoring for 24 hours, and her health condition is critical.

The head of the Actors' Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, mentioned that Nehal Al-Qadi's health condition is critical, noting that she is still undergoing further necessary medical examinations, and he requested the public to pray for her recovery.

For her part, one of the artist's friends clarified in a post on Facebook that Nehal fell into a complete coma following the incident, and initial examinations revealed that she suffered a concussion, lung lacerations, and fractures in various parts of her body.

Nehal Al-Qadi has been a member of the Actors' Syndicate since 2016 and holds a diploma in postgraduate studies from the Academy of Folk Arts - Department of Art Criticism. She has participated in several theatrical performances on state stages affiliated with the Ministry of Culture.