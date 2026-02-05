دخلت الفنانة الشابة نهال القاضي في غيبوبة تامة لإصابتها بارتجاج في الدماغ بعدما صدمتها سيارة مسرعة أثناء عبورها أحد الطرق، ونقل أحد المارة نهال إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم، فيما قبضت الجهات الأمنية على سائق المركبة المتسبب في الحادثة.

حالة حرجة

وقالت شقيقة الفنانة الشابة علا القاضي في تصريحات إعلامية، شقيقتي نهال لا تزال في العناية المركزة وتحتاج إلى مراقبة دقيقة لمدة 24 ساعة، ووضعها الصحي حرج.

وقال نقيب المهن التمثيلية أشرف زكي، الحالة الصحية لنهال القاضي حرجة، مشيراً إلى أنها لا تزال تخضع للمزيد من الفحوص الطبية اللازمة، وطلب من الجمهور الدعاء لها بالشفاء.

من جهتها، أوضحت إحدى صديقات الفنانة في منشور على موقع «فيس بوك» أن نهال دخلت في غيبوبة تامة عقب الحادثة، وأن الفحوص الأولية كشفت عن إصابتها بارتجاج في الدماغ، وتهتّك في الرئة، وكسور في أنحاء متفرقة من الجسم.

ونهال القاضي عضو في نقابة المهن التمثيلية منذ 2016، وحاصلة على دبلوم دراسات عليا من أكاديمية الفنون الشعبية- شعبة النقد الفني، وشاركت في عدد من العروض المسرحية على مسارح الدولة التابعة لوزارة الثقافة.