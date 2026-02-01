خسرت العملات المشفرة أكثر من 12.7% من قيمتها خلال آخر 7 أيام على وقع الانهيارات المفاجئة للذهب والفضة، وإعلان الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن المرشح لرئاسة الفيدرالي الأمريكي خلفاً لجيروم باول.


وتراجعت بيتكوين، وإيثريوم، وسولانا مع استيعاب المستثمرين الأفراد لأسبوع مليء بالأحداث والتقلبات الحادة في السلع وإعلان طال انتظاره من قبل الرئيس دونالد ترامب بشأن اختياره لرئيس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي القادم.


تهدئة المخاوف


وفي آخر التعاملات، انخفضت بيتكوين، أكبر عملة مشفرة في العالم من حيث القيمة السوقية، إلى أقل من 79,000 دولار، بانخفاض 5.02%، بينما تراجعت ايثريوم نحو 9% إلى 2,445.31 دولاراً، في حين خسرت عملة سولانا 9.9% عند 105.50 دولاراً.


ويأتي الانخفاض في العملات المشفرة في أعقاب اختيار ترمب لكيفن وارش لقيادة بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، مما عزز الدولار الأمريكي حيث خفف المخاوف بشأن استقلال البنك المركزي.