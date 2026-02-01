Cryptocurrencies have lost more than 12.7% of their value over the last 7 days following the sudden crashes of gold and silver, and the announcement by President Donald Trump of the nominee for the presidency of the U.S. Federal Reserve to succeed Jerome Powell.



Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have declined as individual investors absorbed a week filled with events and sharp fluctuations in commodities and the long-awaited announcement from President Donald Trump regarding his choice for the next Federal Reserve Chair.



Calming Concerns



In the latest trading, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, fell to below $79,000, down 5.02%, while Ethereum dropped nearly 9% to $2,445.31, and Solana lost 9.9% at $105.50.



The decline in cryptocurrencies comes after Trump's selection of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve, which strengthened the U.S. dollar as it eased concerns about the independence of the central bank.