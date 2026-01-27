أكَّد وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب أن المملكة تقود تغييرات جوهرية عبر تطوير وجهات سياحية متميّزة ومدن كبرى ومشاريع غير مسبوقة عالمياً، لافتاً إلى ضرورة تصميم المدن بما يخدم السكان والزوار معاً.

وسلط الوزير الخطيب الضوء خلال مشاركته في جلسة حوارية ضمن «منتدى مستقبل العقار» بنسخته الخامسة، الذي يقام خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 28 يناير 2026م في العاصمة الرياض، على نموذج الدرعية التي تُعد مثالاً لهذا النهج الحديث، إذ من المقرّر أن تضمّ هذه الوجهة نحو 35 فندقاً و11 متحفاً وعدداً من مرافق التسوّق والترفيه، لتلبية احتياجات السكان والزوار على حد سواء.


رؤية ورسالة ومسؤولية


وأوضح الوزير الخطيب أن جودة الحياة تمثل رؤية ومسؤولية ورسالة للمملكة، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة تركّز على تحقيق الاستدامة الاقتصادية وتوليد الوظائف في القطاع السياحي.


وأوضح أن المملكة استقبلت خلال عام 2025م نحو 30 مليون سائح وافد من الخارج، مسجّلة نمواً قياسياً مقارنةً بالسنوات الماضية، ويُعد هذا النمو ثمرة التحولات النوعية التي يشهدها القطاع السياحي ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030.


مؤشر الجودة العالمي


وتحدّث وزير السياحة عن إطلاق المملكة «مؤشر جودة الحياة العالمي» خلال الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026 في مدينة دافوس، بالشراكة مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية، لافتاً إلى أن أكثر من 1200 مدينة حول العالم تقدمت بطلب للانضمام إلى المؤشر، وجرى تسجيل 120 مدينة حتى الآن، ويسهم هذا المؤشر في دعم السكان والسياح بشكل عام، من خلال تمكينهم من تحديد أفضل الوجهات والمدن للعيش والزيارة.


فرص إستراتيجية


وذكر أن السياحة تُعد من أكبر الفرص الإستراتيجية للمملكة، لما تمتلكه من تنوع طبيعي وثقافي يجعلها وجهة عالمية بمزايا تنافسية فريدة، لافتاً إلى استمرار العمل على تطوير وجهات البحر الأحمر وبناء محتوى سياحي ثري في مختلف مناطق المملكة.


وأفاد أن المملكة تحتضن ما يصل إلى 11 ألف موقع تراثي وثقافي، جرى تسجيل عدد منها في قائمة التراث العالمي، بما يعزز مكانتها على خريطة السياحة العالمية ويدعم مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة.