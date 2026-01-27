Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb confirmed that the Kingdom is leading fundamental changes through the development of distinguished tourist destinations, major cities, and unprecedented global projects, emphasizing the necessity of designing cities to serve both residents and visitors.

During his participation in a panel discussion at the fifth edition of the "Future of Real Estate Forum," held from January 26 to 28, 2026, in the capital Riyadh, Minister Al-Khateeb highlighted the model of Diriyah, which is considered an example of this modern approach. This destination is set to include around 35 hotels, 11 museums, and several shopping and entertainment facilities to meet the needs of both residents and visitors.



Vision, Mission, and Responsibility



Minister Al-Khateeb explained that quality of life represents a vision, responsibility, and mission for the Kingdom, pointing out that the Kingdom focuses on achieving economic sustainability and generating jobs in the tourism sector.



He clarified that the Kingdom welcomed approximately 30 million incoming tourists from abroad during 2025, recording a record growth compared to previous years. This growth is a result of the qualitative transformations witnessed in the tourism sector as part of Saudi Vision 2030.



Global Quality Index



The Minister of Tourism spoke about the launch of the "Global Quality of Life Index" during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, in partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. He noted that over 1,200 cities worldwide have applied to join the index, with 120 cities registered so far. This index helps support residents and tourists in general by enabling them to identify the best destinations and cities for living and visiting.



Strategic Opportunities



He mentioned that tourism is one of the largest strategic opportunities for the Kingdom, given its natural and cultural diversity, making it a global destination with unique competitive advantages. He pointed out that work continues to develop Red Sea destinations and build rich tourism content in various regions of the Kingdom.



He stated that the Kingdom hosts up to 11,000 heritage and cultural sites, some of which have been registered on the World Heritage List, enhancing its position on the global tourism map and supporting sustainable development targets.