أكَّد وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب أن المملكة تقود تغييرات جوهرية عبر تطوير وجهات سياحية متميّزة ومدن كبرى ومشاريع غير مسبوقة عالمياً، لافتاً إلى ضرورة تصميم المدن بما يخدم السكان والزوار معاً.
وسلط الوزير الخطيب الضوء خلال مشاركته في جلسة حوارية ضمن «منتدى مستقبل العقار» بنسخته الخامسة، الذي يقام خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 28 يناير 2026م في العاصمة الرياض، على نموذج الدرعية التي تُعد مثالاً لهذا النهج الحديث، إذ من المقرّر أن تضمّ هذه الوجهة نحو 35 فندقاً و11 متحفاً وعدداً من مرافق التسوّق والترفيه، لتلبية احتياجات السكان والزوار على حد سواء.
رؤية ورسالة ومسؤولية
وأوضح الوزير الخطيب أن جودة الحياة تمثل رؤية ومسؤولية ورسالة للمملكة، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة تركّز على تحقيق الاستدامة الاقتصادية وتوليد الوظائف في القطاع السياحي.
وأوضح أن المملكة استقبلت خلال عام 2025م نحو 30 مليون سائح وافد من الخارج، مسجّلة نمواً قياسياً مقارنةً بالسنوات الماضية، ويُعد هذا النمو ثمرة التحولات النوعية التي يشهدها القطاع السياحي ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030.
مؤشر الجودة العالمي
وتحدّث وزير السياحة عن إطلاق المملكة «مؤشر جودة الحياة العالمي» خلال الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026 في مدينة دافوس، بالشراكة مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية، لافتاً إلى أن أكثر من 1200 مدينة حول العالم تقدمت بطلب للانضمام إلى المؤشر، وجرى تسجيل 120 مدينة حتى الآن، ويسهم هذا المؤشر في دعم السكان والسياح بشكل عام، من خلال تمكينهم من تحديد أفضل الوجهات والمدن للعيش والزيارة.
فرص إستراتيجية
وذكر أن السياحة تُعد من أكبر الفرص الإستراتيجية للمملكة، لما تمتلكه من تنوع طبيعي وثقافي يجعلها وجهة عالمية بمزايا تنافسية فريدة، لافتاً إلى استمرار العمل على تطوير وجهات البحر الأحمر وبناء محتوى سياحي ثري في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
وأفاد أن المملكة تحتضن ما يصل إلى 11 ألف موقع تراثي وثقافي، جرى تسجيل عدد منها في قائمة التراث العالمي، بما يعزز مكانتها على خريطة السياحة العالمية ويدعم مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة.
Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb confirmed that the Kingdom is leading fundamental changes through the development of distinguished tourist destinations, major cities, and unprecedented global projects, emphasizing the necessity of designing cities to serve both residents and visitors.
During his participation in a panel discussion at the fifth edition of the "Future of Real Estate Forum," held from January 26 to 28, 2026, in the capital Riyadh, Minister Al-Khateeb highlighted the model of Diriyah, which is considered an example of this modern approach. This destination is set to include around 35 hotels, 11 museums, and several shopping and entertainment facilities to meet the needs of both residents and visitors.
Vision, Mission, and Responsibility
Minister Al-Khateeb explained that quality of life represents a vision, responsibility, and mission for the Kingdom, pointing out that the Kingdom focuses on achieving economic sustainability and generating jobs in the tourism sector.
He clarified that the Kingdom welcomed approximately 30 million incoming tourists from abroad during 2025, recording a record growth compared to previous years. This growth is a result of the qualitative transformations witnessed in the tourism sector as part of Saudi Vision 2030.
Global Quality Index
The Minister of Tourism spoke about the launch of the "Global Quality of Life Index" during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, in partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. He noted that over 1,200 cities worldwide have applied to join the index, with 120 cities registered so far. This index helps support residents and tourists in general by enabling them to identify the best destinations and cities for living and visiting.
Strategic Opportunities
He mentioned that tourism is one of the largest strategic opportunities for the Kingdom, given its natural and cultural diversity, making it a global destination with unique competitive advantages. He pointed out that work continues to develop Red Sea destinations and build rich tourism content in various regions of the Kingdom.
He stated that the Kingdom hosts up to 11,000 heritage and cultural sites, some of which have been registered on the World Heritage List, enhancing its position on the global tourism map and supporting sustainable development targets.