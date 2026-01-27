صعد رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر داخل الاقتصاد السعودي بنهاية الربع الثالث من العام الماضي 2025 إلى نحو 1,049.7 مليار ريال، بنسبة ارتفاع بلغت 10% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام 2024.
ويمثل رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر داخل الاقتصاد نحو 33 % من إجمالي الاستثمار الأجنبي بالمملكة، وذلك وفقاً لآخر البيانات الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما».
وبحسب البيانات، ارتفع رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي داخل الاقتصاد السعودي بنهاية الربع الثالث 2025، إلى 3,210 مليارات ريال، وبنسبة زيادة قدرها 18% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام 2024.
توزيع الاستثمارات
وتتوزع الاستثمارات الأجنبية على الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر، إضافة إلى استثمارات الحافظة، التي تتوزع على حقوق الملكية وأسهم صناديق الاستثمار وسندات الدين، البالغة قيمتها 1,316.7 مليار ريال، واستثمارات أخرى بقيمة 843.6 مليار ريال.
ويعرف الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر بأنه الاستثمار الذي يعكس علاقة طويلة الأمد واهتمام دائم لكيانات اقتصادية مقيمة في اقتصاد آخر غير الاقتصاد المستثمر به، وهذا يعني امتلاك المستثمر الأجنبي ما نسبته 10% أو أكثر من حقوق المساهمين، مما يخوله لممارسة نوع من السيطرة أو التأثير على عملية صنع القرار بما يخدم مصالحه، وبذلك توصف هذه العملية بأنها استثمار أجنبي مباشر.
The balance of foreign direct investment within the Saudi economy at the end of the third quarter of last year 2025 rose to approximately 1,049.7 billion riyals, an increase of 10% compared to the same period in 2024.
The balance of foreign direct investment within the economy represents about 33% of the total foreign investment in the Kingdom, according to the latest data released by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA".
According to the data, the balance of foreign investment within the Saudi economy at the end of the third quarter of 2025 increased to 3,210 billion riyals, with a growth rate of 18% compared to the same period in 2024.
Investment Distribution
Foreign investments are distributed between foreign direct investment and portfolio investments, which are divided into equity, investment fund shares, and debt securities, amounting to 1,316.7 billion riyals, and other investments valued at 843.6 billion riyals.
Foreign direct investment is defined as an investment that reflects a long-term relationship and a permanent interest from economic entities residing in another economy other than the one being invested in. This means that the foreign investor owns 10% or more of the shareholders' equity, which allows them to exercise some control or influence over the decision-making process in a way that serves their interests, thus this process is described as foreign direct investment.