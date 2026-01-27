صعد رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر داخل الاقتصاد السعودي بنهاية الربع الثالث من العام الماضي 2025 إلى نحو 1,049.7 مليار ريال، بنسبة ارتفاع بلغت 10% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام 2024.


ويمثل رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر داخل الاقتصاد نحو 33 % من إجمالي الاستثمار الأجنبي بالمملكة، وذلك وفقاً لآخر البيانات الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما».


وبحسب البيانات، ارتفع رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي داخل الاقتصاد السعودي بنهاية الربع الثالث 2025، إلى 3,210 مليارات ريال، وبنسبة زيادة قدرها 18% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام 2024.


توزيع الاستثمارات


وتتوزع الاستثمارات الأجنبية على الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر، إضافة إلى استثمارات الحافظة، التي تتوزع على حقوق الملكية وأسهم صناديق الاستثمار وسندات الدين، البالغة قيمتها 1,316.7 مليار ريال، واستثمارات أخرى بقيمة 843.6 مليار ريال.


ويعرف الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر بأنه الاستثمار الذي يعكس علاقة طويلة الأمد واهتمام دائم لكيانات اقتصادية مقيمة في اقتصاد آخر غير الاقتصاد المستثمر به، وهذا يعني امتلاك المستثمر الأجنبي ما نسبته 10% أو أكثر من حقوق المساهمين، مما يخوله لممارسة نوع من السيطرة أو التأثير على عملية صنع القرار بما يخدم مصالحه، وبذلك توصف هذه العملية بأنها استثمار أجنبي مباشر.