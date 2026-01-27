The balance of foreign direct investment within the Saudi economy at the end of the third quarter of last year 2025 rose to approximately 1,049.7 billion riyals, an increase of 10% compared to the same period in 2024.



The balance of foreign direct investment within the economy represents about 33% of the total foreign investment in the Kingdom, according to the latest data released by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA".



According to the data, the balance of foreign investment within the Saudi economy at the end of the third quarter of 2025 increased to 3,210 billion riyals, with a growth rate of 18% compared to the same period in 2024.



Investment Distribution



Foreign investments are distributed between foreign direct investment and portfolio investments, which are divided into equity, investment fund shares, and debt securities, amounting to 1,316.7 billion riyals, and other investments valued at 843.6 billion riyals.



Foreign direct investment is defined as an investment that reflects a long-term relationship and a permanent interest from economic entities residing in another economy other than the one being invested in. This means that the foreign investor owns 10% or more of the shareholders' equity, which allows them to exercise some control or influence over the decision-making process in a way that serves their interests, thus this process is described as foreign direct investment.