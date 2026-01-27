ارتفع الذهب، اليوم، بعد أن تجاوز مستوى 5,100 دولار للمرة الأولى في الجلسة السابقة، مع استمرار الطلب على الملاذ الآمن وسط حالة عدم اليقين الجيوسياسي، بينما حومت الفضة أيضاً قرب أعلى مستوياتها على الإطلاق وقفزت بأكثر من 8% في المعاملات الفورية إلى 112.24 دولار للأوقية.


وزاد الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 1.7% إلى 5,095.75 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن سجل مستوى قياسياً بلغ 5110.50 دولار أمس.


العقود الآجلة


وتراجعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم فبراير القادم 0.15% إلى 5,130.90 ⁠دولار للأوقية.


وزادت الفضة في المعاملات ‍الفورية إلى 112.24 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن سجلت مستوى قياسيا مرتفعا بلغ 117.69 دولار أمس. وارتفعت الفضة بالفعل بنحو 60% منذ بداية العام الحالي.


وتراجع البلاتين في المعاملات الفورية 2.5% إلى 2658.19 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن سجل مستوى قياسيا عند 2,918.80 دولار في الجلسة ‌السابقة، بينما انخفض البلاديوم 1.3% إلى 1,956.‍31 دولار.


مصلحة المعادن


وقال كبير محللي السوق تيم ووترر في إحدى الشركات المتخصصة:«نهج سياسات ترمب المثير للاضطرابات هذا العام يصب في مصلحة المعادن النفيسة بوصفها استثماراً دفاعياً، وتهديداته بفرض رسوم جمركية أعلى على كندا وكوريا الجنوبية كافية ليظل الذهب خيار ملاذ آمن».


وأضاف ووترر:«أدى تدخل المسؤولين ‍الأمريكيين واليابانيين لتثبيت سعر الين إلى تراجع الدولار وهو ما كان بمثابة هدية لسعر الذهب، ⁠في حين تعرض الدولار لمزيد من الضغوط بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي الأمريكي المحتمل وسياسات ترمب المتقلبة؛ ما أدى إلى انخفاض ‌سعر الذهب المقوم بالدولار للمستهلكين من حائزي العملات الأخرى».