Gold rose today after surpassing the $5,100 level for the first time in the previous session, with continued demand for safe havens amid geopolitical uncertainty, while silver also hovered near its all-time highs, jumping more than 8% in spot transactions to $112.24 per ounce.



Gold increased in spot transactions by 1.7% to $5,095.75 per ounce, after hitting a record level of $5,110.50 yesterday.



Futures Contracts



U.S. gold futures for February delivery fell by 0.15% to $5,130.90 per ounce.



Silver increased in spot transactions to $112.24 per ounce, after reaching a record high of $117.69 yesterday. Silver has already risen by about 60% since the beginning of this year.



Platinum fell in spot transactions by 2.5% to $2,658.19 per ounce, after hitting a record level of $2,918.80 in the previous session, while palladium dropped by 1.3% to $1,956.31.



Metals Interest



Tim Waterer, a senior market analyst at a specialized firm, said: "Trump's disruptive policy approach this year favors precious metals as a defensive investment, and his threats to impose higher tariffs on Canada and South Korea are enough to keep gold a safe haven option."



Waterer added: "The intervention by U.S. and Japanese officials to stabilize the yen led to a decline in the dollar, which was a gift for gold prices, while the dollar faced further pressure due to the potential U.S. government shutdown and Trump's volatile policies; this resulted in a decrease in the dollar-denominated gold price for consumers holding other currencies."