ارتفع الذهب، اليوم، بعد أن تجاوز مستوى 5,100 دولار للمرة الأولى في الجلسة السابقة، مع استمرار الطلب على الملاذ الآمن وسط حالة عدم اليقين الجيوسياسي، بينما حومت الفضة أيضاً قرب أعلى مستوياتها على الإطلاق وقفزت بأكثر من 8% في المعاملات الفورية إلى 112.24 دولار للأوقية.
وزاد الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 1.7% إلى 5,095.75 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن سجل مستوى قياسياً بلغ 5110.50 دولار أمس.
العقود الآجلة
وتراجعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم فبراير القادم 0.15% إلى 5,130.90 دولار للأوقية.
وزادت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية إلى 112.24 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن سجلت مستوى قياسيا مرتفعا بلغ 117.69 دولار أمس. وارتفعت الفضة بالفعل بنحو 60% منذ بداية العام الحالي.
وتراجع البلاتين في المعاملات الفورية 2.5% إلى 2658.19 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن سجل مستوى قياسيا عند 2,918.80 دولار في الجلسة السابقة، بينما انخفض البلاديوم 1.3% إلى 1,956.31 دولار.
مصلحة المعادن
وقال كبير محللي السوق تيم ووترر في إحدى الشركات المتخصصة:«نهج سياسات ترمب المثير للاضطرابات هذا العام يصب في مصلحة المعادن النفيسة بوصفها استثماراً دفاعياً، وتهديداته بفرض رسوم جمركية أعلى على كندا وكوريا الجنوبية كافية ليظل الذهب خيار ملاذ آمن».
وأضاف ووترر:«أدى تدخل المسؤولين الأمريكيين واليابانيين لتثبيت سعر الين إلى تراجع الدولار وهو ما كان بمثابة هدية لسعر الذهب، في حين تعرض الدولار لمزيد من الضغوط بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي الأمريكي المحتمل وسياسات ترمب المتقلبة؛ ما أدى إلى انخفاض سعر الذهب المقوم بالدولار للمستهلكين من حائزي العملات الأخرى».
Gold rose today after surpassing the $5,100 level for the first time in the previous session, with continued demand for safe havens amid geopolitical uncertainty, while silver also hovered near its all-time highs, jumping more than 8% in spot transactions to $112.24 per ounce.
Gold increased in spot transactions by 1.7% to $5,095.75 per ounce, after hitting a record level of $5,110.50 yesterday.
Futures Contracts
U.S. gold futures for February delivery fell by 0.15% to $5,130.90 per ounce.
Silver increased in spot transactions to $112.24 per ounce, after reaching a record high of $117.69 yesterday. Silver has already risen by about 60% since the beginning of this year.
Platinum fell in spot transactions by 2.5% to $2,658.19 per ounce, after hitting a record level of $2,918.80 in the previous session, while palladium dropped by 1.3% to $1,956.31.
Metals Interest
Tim Waterer, a senior market analyst at a specialized firm, said: "Trump's disruptive policy approach this year favors precious metals as a defensive investment, and his threats to impose higher tariffs on Canada and South Korea are enough to keep gold a safe haven option."
Waterer added: "The intervention by U.S. and Japanese officials to stabilize the yen led to a decline in the dollar, which was a gift for gold prices, while the dollar faced further pressure due to the potential U.S. government shutdown and Trump's volatile policies; this resulted in a decrease in the dollar-denominated gold price for consumers holding other currencies."