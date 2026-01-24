جدّدت ماكدونالدز السعودية التزامها تجاه المجتمع السعودي من خلال إعلانها عن «وعد ماك 2030»، وذلك تماشيًا مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، الذي يستعرض إنجازاتها بالأرقام ويحدّد أهدافًا طموحة تمتد حتى عام 2030، ضمن هويتها للمسؤولية المجتمعية «منكم وفيكم». ويعكس هذا الوعد دور ماكدونالدز السعودية كشركة وطنية رائدة تدعم المجتمع وأبناءه، وتسهم في تنمية الاقتصاد الوطني، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، عبر خطط واضحة وأثر مجتمعي ملموس نراه اليوم ونتطلع لتعزيزه مستقبلًا.

ماكدونالدز السعودية تجدّد التزامها تجاه الوطن والمجتمع بإطلاق «وعد ماك 2030»


وفي خطوة تجسّد التزامها الراسخ تجاه المجتمع السعودي، وتؤكد هويتها الوطنية وفخرها بالانتماء لهذا الوطن، شددت ماكدونالدز السعودية على حرصها الدائم على أن تكون قريبة من الناس وجزءًا أصيلًا من حياتهم اليومية، مؤكدة التزامها المتجدد بتمكين أبناء وبنات الوطن والاستثمار في مواهبهم، ودعم أفراد المجتمع، إلى جانب اعتزازها بتطوير وتمكين الموردين السعوديين وتنمية المحتوى المحلي.
ويأتي «وعد ماك 2030» تحت مظلة هوية «منكم وفيكم»، التي تؤكد أن ماكدونالدز السعودية شركة سعودية 100% تسير وفق رؤية واضحة ترتكز على خدمة المجتمع وتنميته، ليس فقط عبر تقديم الطعام، وإنما من خلال الاستثمار في الإنسان، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، واحتضان ذوي الهمم، وتوسيع الشراكات مع الموردين المحليين بما يسهم في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتحقيق الاستدامة.

ومنذ دخولها السوق السعودي عام 1993، وضعت ماكدونالدز السعودية بصمة واضحة في مجال العمل المجتمعي، حيث ارتبط نجاحها التجاري بنجاحها في خدمة المجتمع، واستمرت – تحت مظلة «منكم وفيكم» – في إطلاق المبادرات الإنسانية والاجتماعية التي تترك أثرًا إيجابيًا ملموسًا، إلى جانب دعم الجمعيات الخيرية والمشاركة في الحملات الوطنية والمجتمعية.
وفي مجال تمكين وتوظيف وتطوير أبناء وبنات الوطن، كشفت ماكدونالدز السعودية عن إنجازات ملموسة خلال السنوات الماضية، تمثّلت في توفير أكثر من 30 ألف فرصة وظيفية، وتقديم ما يزيد على 200 ألف فرصة تدريبية، فيما بلغ عدد الموظفين السعوديين أكثر من 4200 موظف، من بينهم أكثر من 600 مدير سعودي. وضمن «وعد ماك 2030»، تعهّدت ماكدونالدز السعودية بمواصلة الاستثمار في الكفاءات الوطنية عبر توفير أكثر من 24 ألف فرصة وظيفية جديدة، وتقديم أكثر من 120 ألف فرصة تدريبية إضافية، ورفع عدد الموظفين السعوديين إلى 7200 موظف، إلى جانب زيادة عدد المدراء السعوديين ليصل إلى 850 مديرًا بحلول عام 2030.

أما في مجال خدمة المجتمع والمسؤولية المجتمعية، فقد حققت ماكدونالدز السعودية إنجازات بارزة شملت توظيف أكثر من 250 موظفًا من ذوي الهمم وذوي متلازمة داون، ودعم أكثر من 2500 طفل من ذوي متلازمة داون، إضافة إلى إسعاد أكثر من 120 ألف طفل عبر الفعاليات والأنشطة الترفيهية، بالشراكة مع عشرات الجمعيات الخيرية، إلى جانب دعم برامج تدريب وتطوير أطفال متلازمة داون بأكثر من 18.5 مليون ريال.

وانطلاقًا من التزامها المتجدد حتى عام 2030، تعهّدت ماكدونالدز السعودية برفع عدد موظفيها من ذوي الهمم وذوي متلازمة داون إلى 400 موظف، ودعم برامج تطوير مهارات أكثر من 1700 طفل جديد من أطفال متلازمة داون باستثمار يتجاوز 16 مليون ريال، إضافة إلى إسعاد أكثر من 48 ألف طفل من أطفال متلازمة داون.

وفي هذا السياق، قال سمو الأمير ماجد بن فهد بن فرحان آل سعود، الرئيس التنفيذي المشارك لشركة الرياض العالمية للأغذية (ماكدونالدز السعودية):

«ماكدونالدز السعودية جزء من نسيج هذا المجتمع، وإذا لم نقدّم ولو شيئًا يسيرًا لخدمته فلن نكون قد أدّينا واجبنا. المسؤولية المجتمعية بالنسبة لنا ليست خيارًا، بل واجب وضرورة لتحقيق نمو مستدام يوازي ما تشهده المملكة من تطور».

وأضاف سموه:

«نحن في ماكدونالدز السعودية ملتزمون بأن نكون شركاء فاعلين في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030. سنواصل تمكين شبابنا، وتعزيز مواردنا المحلية، والمضي بخطى واثقة نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهارًا، جنبًا إلى جنب مع نمو وطننا».

ويؤكد «وعد ماك 2030» أن ماكدونالدز السعودية مستمرة في أداء دورها الوطني والمجتمعي، واضعة الإنسان في قلب استراتيجيتها، ومترجمة التزامها إلى أرقام وإنجازات حقيقية، اليوم وغدًا.

