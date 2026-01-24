ماكدونالدز السعودية تجدّد التزامها تجاه الوطن والمجتمع بإطلاق «وعد ماك 2030»

McDonald's Saudi Arabia has renewed its commitment to the Saudi community by announcing the "Mac Promise 2030," in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which showcases its achievements in numbers and sets ambitious goals extending until 2030, under its corporate social responsibility identity "From You and For You." This promise reflects the role of McDonald's Saudi Arabia as a leading national company that supports the community and its people, contributes to the development of the national economy, enhances local content, and empowers national talents through clear plans and tangible community impact that we see today and look forward to strengthening in the future.

In a move that embodies its steadfast commitment to the Saudi community and affirms its national identity and pride in belonging to this homeland, McDonald's Saudi Arabia emphasized its constant eagerness to be close to the people and an integral part of their daily lives, reaffirming its renewed commitment to empowering the sons and daughters of the nation and investing in their talents, supporting community members, alongside its pride in developing and empowering Saudi suppliers and enhancing local content.

The "Mac Promise 2030" comes under the umbrella of the identity "From You and For You," which confirms that McDonald's Saudi Arabia is a 100% Saudi company operating under a clear vision focused on serving and developing the community, not only through providing food but also by investing in people, empowering national talents, embracing individuals with disabilities, and expanding partnerships with local suppliers to contribute to supporting the national economy and achieving sustainability.

Since entering the Saudi market in 1993, McDonald's Saudi Arabia has made a clear mark in the field of community work, where its commercial success has been linked to its success in serving the community. It has continued – under the umbrella of "From You and For You" – to launch humanitarian and social initiatives that leave a tangible positive impact, alongside supporting charitable organizations and participating in national and community campaigns.



In the field of empowering, employing, and developing the sons and daughters of the nation, McDonald's Saudi Arabia revealed tangible achievements over the past years, including providing more than 30,000 job opportunities and offering over 200,000 training opportunities, with the number of Saudi employees exceeding 4,200, including more than 600 Saudi managers. As part of the "Mac Promise 2030," McDonald's Saudi Arabia pledged to continue investing in national talents by providing more than 24,000 new job opportunities, offering over 120,000 additional training opportunities, and raising the number of Saudi employees to 7,200, along with increasing the number of Saudi managers to reach 850 by 2030.

In the area of community service and social responsibility, McDonald's Saudi Arabia has achieved notable accomplishments, including employing more than 250 employees with disabilities and Down syndrome, supporting over 2,500 children with Down syndrome, and bringing joy to more than 120,000 children through recreational events and activities, in partnership with dozens of charitable organizations, alongside supporting training and development programs for children with Down syndrome with investments exceeding 18.5 million riyals.

Building on its renewed commitment until 2030, McDonald's Saudi Arabia has pledged to increase the number of its employees with disabilities and Down syndrome to 400, support skill development programs for more than 1,700 new children with Down syndrome with an investment exceeding 16 million riyals, and bring joy to more than 48,000 children with Down syndrome.

In this context, His Highness Prince Majid bin Fahd bin Farhan Al Saud, Co-CEO of Riyadh Global Food Company (McDonald's Saudi Arabia), said:

“McDonald's Saudi Arabia is part of the fabric of this community, and if we do not provide even a little to serve it, we will not have fulfilled our duty. Social responsibility for us is not an option, but a duty and necessity to achieve sustainable growth that matches the development witnessed by the Kingdom.”

He added:

“We at McDonald's Saudi Arabia are committed to being active partners in achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. We will continue to empower our youth, enhance our local resources, and confidently move towards a more prosperous future, alongside the growth of our nation.”

The "Mac Promise 2030" confirms that McDonald's Saudi Arabia continues to play its national and community role, placing people at the heart of its strategy and translating its commitment into real numbers and achievements, today and tomorrow.

For more:

https://www.mcdonalds.com/sa/ar-sa/riyadh/newsroom/article/mcdonalds-saudi-arabia-renews-its-commitment-to-the-nation-and-society-by-launching-the-mcpromise-2030.html