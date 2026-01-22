أكد وزير التجارة ماجد القصبي، أن السعودية مؤهلة لأن تكون مركزاً لوجستياً عالمياً.


وقال القصبي في كلمة خلال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي بدافوس: «المملكة يمكن أن تكون صلة وصل بين أوروبا وآسيا وأفريقيا، وهناك ضرورة لإدخال إصلاحات إلى نظام منظمة التجارة العالمية».


وأضاف: «التجارة هي جزء لا يتجزأ من الحمض النووي للسعودية، وحتى قبل ظهور الإسلام، فهناك القوافل التجارية المنطلقة جنوباً وشمالاً، وكان ذلك جزءاً من الطرق التجارية».


تشكيل مستقبل العصر الذكي


من جهته، أكد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة أن المملكة بدعم وتمكين من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، هي الشريك الأمثل عالميّاً لسد فجوة الحوسبة وتشكيل مستقبل العصر الذكي.


وأوضح السواحة خلال مشاركته، ضمن أعمال المنتدى، المملكة ترسخ مكانتها بصفتها منصة عالمية للحوسبة في عصر الذكاء، مستندة إلى ما تمتلكه من وفرة في الطاقة، ورأس المال، والأراضي والتخطيط طويل المدى، بما يمكّن المبتكرين والمستثمرين من تسريع الوصول إلى القيمة وتحقيق نمو يخدم الإنسان والكوكب والازدهار، مشيراً إلى نماذج تطبيقية في الرعاية الصحية تسهم في تحسين الإنتاجية وجودة الحياة.