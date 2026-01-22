أكد وزير التجارة ماجد القصبي، أن السعودية مؤهلة لأن تكون مركزاً لوجستياً عالمياً.
وقال القصبي في كلمة خلال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي بدافوس: «المملكة يمكن أن تكون صلة وصل بين أوروبا وآسيا وأفريقيا، وهناك ضرورة لإدخال إصلاحات إلى نظام منظمة التجارة العالمية».
وأضاف: «التجارة هي جزء لا يتجزأ من الحمض النووي للسعودية، وحتى قبل ظهور الإسلام، فهناك القوافل التجارية المنطلقة جنوباً وشمالاً، وكان ذلك جزءاً من الطرق التجارية».
تشكيل مستقبل العصر الذكي
من جهته، أكد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة أن المملكة بدعم وتمكين من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، هي الشريك الأمثل عالميّاً لسد فجوة الحوسبة وتشكيل مستقبل العصر الذكي.
وأوضح السواحة خلال مشاركته، ضمن أعمال المنتدى، المملكة ترسخ مكانتها بصفتها منصة عالمية للحوسبة في عصر الذكاء، مستندة إلى ما تمتلكه من وفرة في الطاقة، ورأس المال، والأراضي والتخطيط طويل المدى، بما يمكّن المبتكرين والمستثمرين من تسريع الوصول إلى القيمة وتحقيق نمو يخدم الإنسان والكوكب والازدهار، مشيراً إلى نماذج تطبيقية في الرعاية الصحية تسهم في تحسين الإنتاجية وجودة الحياة.
Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi confirmed that Saudi Arabia is qualified to be a global logistics hub.
Al-Qasabi stated in a speech during the World Economic Forum in Davos: "The Kingdom can be a link between Europe, Asia, and Africa, and there is a need to introduce reforms to the World Trade Organization system."
He added: "Trade is an integral part of Saudi Arabia's DNA, and even before the advent of Islam, there were trade caravans heading south and north, which was part of the trade routes."
Shaping the Future of the Smart Age
For his part, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha confirmed that the Kingdom, with the support and empowerment of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, is the ideal global partner to bridge the computing gap and shape the future of the smart age.
Al-Swaha explained during his participation in the forum that the Kingdom is solidifying its position as a global platform for computing in the age of intelligence, relying on its abundance of energy, capital, land, and long-term planning, which enables innovators and investors to accelerate access to value and achieve growth that serves humanity, the planet, and prosperity, pointing to practical models in healthcare that contribute to improving productivity and quality of life.