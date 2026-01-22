Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi confirmed that Saudi Arabia is qualified to be a global logistics hub.



Al-Qasabi stated in a speech during the World Economic Forum in Davos: "The Kingdom can be a link between Europe, Asia, and Africa, and there is a need to introduce reforms to the World Trade Organization system."



He added: "Trade is an integral part of Saudi Arabia's DNA, and even before the advent of Islam, there were trade caravans heading south and north, which was part of the trade routes."



Shaping the Future of the Smart Age



For his part, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha confirmed that the Kingdom, with the support and empowerment of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, is the ideal global partner to bridge the computing gap and shape the future of the smart age.



Al-Swaha explained during his participation in the forum that the Kingdom is solidifying its position as a global platform for computing in the age of intelligence, relying on its abundance of energy, capital, land, and long-term planning, which enables innovators and investors to accelerate access to value and achieve growth that serves humanity, the planet, and prosperity, pointing to practical models in healthcare that contribute to improving productivity and quality of life.