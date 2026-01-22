خفض البنك المركزي التركي معدل الفائدة بواقع 100 نقطة أساس، اليوم، مرجعا قراره إلى استمرار تراجع توجه التضخم الأساسي. وخفضت لجنة السياسة النقدية معدل الفائدة من 38% إلى 37%.


وقال البنك المركزي في بيان:«ستتخذ اللجنة قراراتها المتعلقة بالسياسة من أجل إيجاد ظروف نقدية ومالية لازمة للوصول إلى هدف التضخم على المدى المتوسط وهو 5%».


معدل التضخم


وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد خفض معدل الفائدة بواقع 150 نقطة أساس في شهر ديسمبر الماضي وبواقع 100 نقطة أساس في شهر أكتوبر الماضي.


يذكر أن معدل تضخم أسعار المستهلكين انخفض إلى 30.89% في ديسمبر الماضي، فيما يعد أدنى مستوى يتم تسجيله منذ أكثر من أربعة أعوام.