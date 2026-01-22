The Turkish central bank has lowered the interest rate by 100 basis points today, attributing its decision to the continued decline in core inflation trends. The Monetary Policy Committee reduced the interest rate from 38% to 37%.



The central bank stated in a statement: "The committee will make its policy-related decisions to create the necessary monetary and financial conditions to achieve the medium-term inflation target of 5%."



Inflation Rate



This step comes after a reduction of 150 basis points in the interest rate last December and a reduction of 100 basis points in October.



It is worth noting that the consumer price inflation rate dropped to 30.89% last December, marking the lowest level recorded in over four years.