خفض البنك المركزي التركي معدل الفائدة بواقع 100 نقطة أساس، اليوم، مرجعا قراره إلى استمرار تراجع توجه التضخم الأساسي. وخفضت لجنة السياسة النقدية معدل الفائدة من 38% إلى 37%.
وقال البنك المركزي في بيان:«ستتخذ اللجنة قراراتها المتعلقة بالسياسة من أجل إيجاد ظروف نقدية ومالية لازمة للوصول إلى هدف التضخم على المدى المتوسط وهو 5%».
معدل التضخم
وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد خفض معدل الفائدة بواقع 150 نقطة أساس في شهر ديسمبر الماضي وبواقع 100 نقطة أساس في شهر أكتوبر الماضي.
يذكر أن معدل تضخم أسعار المستهلكين انخفض إلى 30.89% في ديسمبر الماضي، فيما يعد أدنى مستوى يتم تسجيله منذ أكثر من أربعة أعوام.
The Turkish central bank has lowered the interest rate by 100 basis points today, attributing its decision to the continued decline in core inflation trends. The Monetary Policy Committee reduced the interest rate from 38% to 37%.
The central bank stated in a statement: "The committee will make its policy-related decisions to create the necessary monetary and financial conditions to achieve the medium-term inflation target of 5%."
Inflation Rate
This step comes after a reduction of 150 basis points in the interest rate last December and a reduction of 100 basis points in October.
It is worth noting that the consumer price inflation rate dropped to 30.89% last December, marking the lowest level recorded in over four years.