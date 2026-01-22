Economic expert Robert Kiyosaki, author of the book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," predicts that silver prices will continue to rise, reaching $200 per ounce during this year.



Kiyosaki wrote in a post on the "X" platform today that silver has begun to outperform gold in the current phase of the global economy, considering it no longer just a precious metal, but rather a fundamental element in the age of technology.



Kiyosaki explained that gold and silver have been used as money for thousands of years, but technological developments have increased the economic importance of silver due to its growing use in various sectors, and as a store of value amid global economic transformations.



Upward Trend



He pointed out that the price of silver was around $5 per ounce in 1990, before jumping to about $92 this year, driven by its increasing industrial and technological use, affirming the continuation of this upward trend in the coming years.



He noted that despite the leap silver recorded with a 150% increase last year, there is still ample room for further rise this year, given the growing industrial and technological demand for it.​