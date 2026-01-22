توقع الخبير الاقتصادي روبرت كيوساكي مؤلف كتاب «الأب الغني والأب الفقير»، استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الفضة لتصل إلى 200 دولار للأوقية خلال العام الحالي.


وكتب «كيوساكي» في منشور على منصة «إكس»، اليوم، أن الفضة باتت تتفوق على الذهب في المرحلة الحالية من الاقتصاد العالمي، معتبرًا أنها لم تعد مجرد معدن ثمين، بل تحولت إلى عنصر أساسي في عصر التكنولوجيا.


وأوضح كيوساكي أن الذهب والفضة استخدما كنقود لآلاف السنين، إلا أن التطورات التكنولوجية رفعت أهمية الفضة اقتصاديًا، بفعل استخدامها المتنامي في القطاعات المختلفة، وباعتبارها مخزنًا للقيمة في ظل التحولات الاقتصادية العالمية.


اتجاه صاعد


وأشار إلى أن سعر الفضة كان يدور حول 5 دولارات للأوقية في عام 1990، قبل أن يقفز إلى نحو 92 دولارًا هذا العام، مدفوعًا بتزايد استخدامها الصناعي والتكنولوجي، مؤكدًا استمرار هذا الاتجاه الصاعد خلال السنوات القادمة.


ونوه إلى أنه رغم القفزة التي سجلتها الفضة بارتفاعها 150% خلال العام الماضي، إلا أنه لايزال أمامها مجالاً واسعاً لمزيد من الصعود هذا العام، في ظل تنامي الطلب الصناعي والتكنولوجي عليها.​