The Syrian Minister of Finance, Mohammad Barnia, announced that spending in the 2026 budget will more than triple compared to spending in 2025.

He pointed out the urgent needs for rehabilitating infrastructure, maintaining oil facilities, and providing basic services to recently liberated areas.



In an interview with "Al Arabiya Business," he said: "The liberated areas in Syria need hundreds of millions of dollars in spending."



Positive Impact



He confirmed that the return of the Syrian island to state management has a significant positive impact in the medium to long term.



He ruled out resorting to the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank this year.



He added: "We focus in the Ministry of Finance's strategy on three priorities: discipline in managing public funds, supporting the development of the financial sector, and stimulating economic development."