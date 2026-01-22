أعلن وزير المالية السوري محمد برنية، أن الإنفاق في موازنة عام 2026 سيتضاعف بأكثر من 3 مرات عن الإنفاق في عام 2025.

وأشار إلى وجود حاجات عاجلة لإعادة تأهيل البنية التحتية وصيانة المنشآت النفطية وتوفير الخدمات الأساسية للمناطق المحررة حديثاً.


وقال في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»:«المناطق المحررة في سورية تحتاج إلى إنفاق مئات ملايين الدولارات».


أثر إيجابي


وأكد أن عودة الجزيرة السورية إلى إدارة الدولة لها أثر إيجابي كبير على المدى المتوسط الطويل.


واستبعد اللجوء إلى صندوق النقد الدولي أو البنك الدولي هذا العام.


وأضاف:«نركز في إستراتيجية وزارة المالية على ثلاث أولويات، والانضباط في إدارة المال العام ودعم تطوير القطاع المالي وتحفيز التنمية الاقتصادية».