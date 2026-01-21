أكد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة أن السعودية تمثل شريكًا عالميًّا موثوقًا في بناء منظومة الذكاء الاصطناعي في عصر الذكاء، مستندة إلى ما تمتلكه من مقومات تشمل الطاقة، ورأس المال، والبنية التحتية، والقدرات البشرية، بما يمكّن المبتكرين والمستثمرين من التوسع على نطاق واسع وتسريع الوصول إلى القيمة.


جاء ذلك خلال مشاركة الوزير السواحة في جلسة حوارية بعنوان «الذكاء الاصطناعي من أجل الازدهار العالمي: مواءمة الابتكار والشمول والثقة»، عُقدت في جناح مبادرة Saudi House ضمن أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس.


فجوة الحوسبة


وأكد أن ما حققته المملكة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي والحوسبة المتقدمة يأتي امتدادًا لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وبدعم ومتابعة من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، لترسيخ مكانة المملكة شريكًا عالميًّا موثوقًا في بناء اقتصاد قائم على الابتكار، وتمكين الإنسان، وحماية الكوكب في عصر الذكاء.


وسلط السواحة الضوء على دخول العالم مرحلة عصر الذكاء، موضحًا أن مسيرة التقدم البشري ارتبطت تاريخيًّا بالقدرة على بناء البنية التحتية والتوسع على نطاق واسع، وأن القرن الحادي والعشرين يتشكل اليوم حول القدرة على الحوسبة والذكاء الاصطناعي، كما تشكل القرن الـ20 حول الطاقة، مؤكدًا أن الفجوة في الطاقة باتت اليوم فجوة في الحوسبة.


أكبر مزود للطاقة


وأشار المهندس السواحه إلى أن المملكة، بصفتها أكبر مزود للطاقة عالميًّا، تضطلع بدور محوري في توسيع نطاق الوصول إلى تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتعزيز الشمولية في الاستفادة من هذه التقنية العامة، عبر الاستثمار في الحوسبة المتقدمة ومعالجة تحديات البنية المعمارية للشرائح والذاكرة، بما يسهم في بناء منظومة ذكاء اصطناعي قابلة للتوسع والاستدامة.


ونوه إلى أن التجارب التي تقودها المملكة في مجالات الصحة، والطاقة، والكيمياء المتقدمة، تمثل نماذج عملية لتوظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي على نطاق واسع لخدمة الإنسان والكوكب، وتعزيز الازدهار العالمي في عصر الذكاء.