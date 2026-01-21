The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha, confirmed that Saudi Arabia represents a reliable global partner in building an artificial intelligence ecosystem in the age of intelligence, based on its resources that include energy, capital, infrastructure, and human capabilities, enabling innovators and investors to expand widely and accelerate value creation.



This came during Minister Al-Swaha's participation in a panel discussion titled "Artificial Intelligence for Global Prosperity: Aligning Innovation, Inclusion, and Trust," held at the Saudi House initiative booth during the World Economic Forum in Davos.



The Computing Gap



He emphasized that what the Kingdom has achieved in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced computing is an extension of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and with the support and follow-up of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to establish the Kingdom's position as a reliable global partner in building an innovation-driven economy, empowering people, and protecting the planet in the age of intelligence.



Al-Swaha highlighted that the world is entering the age of intelligence, explaining that the journey of human progress has historically been linked to the ability to build infrastructure and expand widely, and that the 21st century is now being shaped around the capacity for computing and artificial intelligence, just as the 20th century was shaped around energy, stressing that the energy gap has now become a computing gap.



The Largest Energy Provider



Engineer Al-Swaha pointed out that the Kingdom, as the largest energy provider globally, plays a pivotal role in expanding access to artificial intelligence technologies and enhancing inclusivity in benefiting from this public technology, through investment in advanced computing and addressing the challenges of chip and memory architecture, contributing to building a scalable and sustainable artificial intelligence ecosystem.



He noted that the experiments led by the Kingdom in the fields of health, energy, and advanced chemistry represent practical models for employing artificial intelligence on a large scale to serve humanity and the planet, enhancing global prosperity in the age of intelligence.