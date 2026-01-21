U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent announced that talks with Saudi Arabia were positive, addressing the prospects for cooperation in the fields of economy and national security, along with discussing future partnership opportunities.



Treasury Bonds



Regarding treasury bonds, Pisent told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos: "Denmark's investment in U.S. treasury bonds, like Denmark itself, is irrelevant." He noted that the discussion revolves around an amount less than 100 million dollars, pointing out that Copenhagen has been selling for years.



Earlier, the Treasury Secretary downplayed the impact of a Danish move to sell holdings of treasury bonds, affirming that the United States is not concerned at all with what he described as "symbolic actions".