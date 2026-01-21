أعلن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، أن المحادثات مع السعودية كانت إيجابية، وتناولت آفاق التعاون في مجالي الاقتصاد والأمن القومي، إلى جانب بحث فرص الشراكة المستقبلية.


سندات الخزانة


وفيما يخص سندات الخزانة، قال بيسنت للصحفيين على هامش منتدى الاقتصاد العالمي في دافوس: «استثمار الدنمارك في سندات الخزانة الأمريكية، مثل الدنمارك نفسها، غير ذي صلة». وأشار إلى أن الحديث يدور عن مبلغ يقل عن 100 مليون دولار، لافتا إلى أن كوبنهاغن تقوم بالبيع منذ سنوات.


وفي وقت سابق، قلل وزير الخزانة من تأثير خطوة دنماركية ببيع حيازات من سندات الخزانة، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة غير معنية على الإطلاق بما وصفه بـ«التصرفات الرمزية».