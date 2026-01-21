أعلن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، أن المحادثات مع السعودية كانت إيجابية، وتناولت آفاق التعاون في مجالي الاقتصاد والأمن القومي، إلى جانب بحث فرص الشراكة المستقبلية.
سندات الخزانة
وفيما يخص سندات الخزانة، قال بيسنت للصحفيين على هامش منتدى الاقتصاد العالمي في دافوس: «استثمار الدنمارك في سندات الخزانة الأمريكية، مثل الدنمارك نفسها، غير ذي صلة». وأشار إلى أن الحديث يدور عن مبلغ يقل عن 100 مليون دولار، لافتا إلى أن كوبنهاغن تقوم بالبيع منذ سنوات.
وفي وقت سابق، قلل وزير الخزانة من تأثير خطوة دنماركية ببيع حيازات من سندات الخزانة، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة غير معنية على الإطلاق بما وصفه بـ«التصرفات الرمزية».
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent announced that talks with Saudi Arabia were positive, addressing the prospects for cooperation in the fields of economy and national security, along with discussing future partnership opportunities.
Treasury Bonds
Regarding treasury bonds, Pisent told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos: "Denmark's investment in U.S. treasury bonds, like Denmark itself, is irrelevant." He noted that the discussion revolves around an amount less than 100 million dollars, pointing out that Copenhagen has been selling for years.
Earlier, the Treasury Secretary downplayed the impact of a Danish move to sell holdings of treasury bonds, affirming that the United States is not concerned at all with what he described as "symbolic actions".