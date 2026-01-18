يستعد الاتحاد الأوروبي لتعليق المصادقة على اتفاق التجارة مع الولايات المتحدة، احتجاجاً على تعهد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بفرض رسوم جمركية على الدول التي دعمت غرينلاند في مواجهة التهديدات الأمريكية.


ونقلت وكالة «بلومبرغ» للأنباء عن مصدر مقرب من الرئيس الفرنسي قوله إن ماكرون -الذي وصف أمس تهديد ترمب بفرض الرسوم الجمركية بأنه «غير مقبول»- على اتصال بنظرائه الأوروبيين، وسيقدم الطلب نيابة عن فرنسا.


تهديدات ترمب


وقال رئيس حزب الشعب الأوروبي مانفريد فيبر: «إن الاتفاق مع واشنطن لم يعد ممكناً، وتعهُّد الاتحاد الأوروبي بخفض الرسوم على المنتجات الأمريكية يجب أن يُجمَّد».


وأشار إلى أن حزب الشعب الأوروبي يؤيد اتفاق التجارة بين الاتحاد والولايات المتحدة، لكن في ظل تهديدات دونالد ترمب المتعلقة بغرينلاند فإن الموافقة عليه غير ممكنة حالياً.


مكافحة الإكراه التجاري


ويعتزم الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون طلب تفعيل آلية الاتحاد الأوروبي لمكافحة الإكراه التجاري، بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن فرض رسوم جمركية جديدة على دول أوروبية بسبب غرينلاند.


وتتيح آلية مكافحة الإكراه التجاري اتخاذ إجراءات عديدة، من بينها تجميد الوصول إلى أسواق المشتريات العامة الأوروبية أو منع استثمارات معينة.