The European Union is preparing to suspend the ratification of the trade agreement with the United States, in protest against President Donald Trump's pledge to impose tariffs on countries that supported Greenland in the face of American threats.



Bloomberg news agency quoted a source close to the French president as saying that Macron - who described Trump's threat to impose tariffs as "unacceptable" yesterday - is in contact with his European counterparts and will submit the request on behalf of France.



Trump's Threats



Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People's Party, stated: "The agreement with Washington is no longer possible, and the EU's commitment to reduce tariffs on American products must be frozen."



He noted that the European People's Party supports the trade agreement between the EU and the United States, but under the threats from Donald Trump regarding Greenland, approval of it is currently impossible.



Combating Trade Coercion



French President Emmanuel Macron intends to activate the EU mechanism to combat trade coercion, following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on European countries due to Greenland.



The trade coercion mechanism allows for various actions, including freezing access to European public procurement markets or preventing certain investments.