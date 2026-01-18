أظهر التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم التي تنشرها تداول السعودية أن صافي مشتريات إجمالي المستثمرين الأجانب المؤهلين بالسوق الرئيسية الأسبوع الماضي المنتهي في 15 يناير 2026 بلغ نحو 1.45 مليار ريال.
وبحسب التقرير، استحوذ المستثمرون المؤهلون على نحو 39.82% من إجمالي المشتريات في السوق الأسبوع الماضي، مقابل 34.11% من إجمالي المبيعات.
مبيعات السعوديين
ووفقاً للتقرير، بلغت مبيعات إجمالي الأفراد السعوديين نحو 1.28 مليار ريال، حيث بلغ صافي مبيعات المستثمرين الأفراد نحو 454.14 مليون ريال، وصافي مبيعات كبار المستثمرين الأفراد نحو 446.4 مليون ريال، وصافي مبيعات المستثمرين المتخصصين نحو 390.95 مليون ريال، ووصل صافي مبيعات الصناديق الاستثمارية نحو 364.3 مليون ريال.
The weekly report on the value of ownership and the traded value of the stock market published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia shows that the net purchases of total qualified foreign investors in the main market last week, ending on January 15, 2026, amounted to approximately 1.45 billion riyals.
According to the report, qualified investors accounted for about 39.82% of total purchases in the market last week, compared to 34.11% of total sales.
Sales of Saudis
According to the report, total sales by Saudi individuals reached approximately 1.28 billion riyals, with net sales by individual investors amounting to about 454.14 million riyals, net sales by major individual investors reaching around 446.4 million riyals, net sales by specialized investors totaling approximately 390.95 million riyals, and net sales by investment funds reaching about 364.3 million riyals.