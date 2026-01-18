أظهر التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم التي تنشرها تداول السعودية أن صافي مشتريات إجمالي المستثمرين الأجانب المؤهلين بالسوق الرئيسية الأسبوع الماضي المنتهي في 15 يناير 2026 بلغ نحو 1.45 مليار ريال.


وبحسب التقرير، استحوذ المستثمرون المؤهلون على نحو 39.82% من إجمالي المشتريات في السوق الأسبوع الماضي، مقابل 34.11% من إجمالي المبيعات.


مبيعات السعوديين


ووفقاً للتقرير، بلغت مبيعات إجمالي الأفراد السعوديين نحو 1.28 مليار ريال، حيث بلغ صافي مبيعات المستثمرين الأفراد نحو 454.14 مليون ريال، وصافي مبيعات كبار المستثمرين الأفراد نحو 446.4 مليون ريال، وصافي مبيعات المستثمرين المتخصصين نحو 390.95 مليون ريال، ووصل صافي مبيعات الصناديق الاستثمارية نحو 364.3 مليون ريال.