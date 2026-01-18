The weekly report on the value of ownership and the traded value of the stock market published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia shows that the net purchases of total qualified foreign investors in the main market last week, ending on January 15, 2026, amounted to approximately 1.45 billion riyals.



According to the report, qualified investors accounted for about 39.82% of total purchases in the market last week, compared to 34.11% of total sales.



Sales of Saudis



According to the report, total sales by Saudi individuals reached approximately 1.28 billion riyals, with net sales by individual investors amounting to about 454.14 million riyals, net sales by major individual investors reaching around 446.4 million riyals, net sales by specialized investors totaling approximately 390.95 million riyals, and net sales by investment funds reaching about 364.3 million riyals.