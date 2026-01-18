كشفت وزيرة الزراعة الفرنسية آني جينيفارد، أن الولايات المتحدة ستتكبد خسائر أيضاً إذا نفذ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تهديداته بفرض رسوم جمركية على دول أوروبية تعارض خطته للاستحواذ على غرينلاند.


وقالت جينيفارد، في تصريحات لمحطتي أوروبا 1 وسي نيوز: «ترمب في حال صعّد الحرب التجارية سيكون لديه الكثير ليخسره أيضاً، كما سيخسر مزارعوه وصناعيّوه».


وقالت جينيفارد: «إن لدى الاتحاد الأوروبي قوة ردع محتملة من الناحية التجارية»، مشددة على أن أي رد يجب التعامل معه بحذر.


تصعيد مدمر


وأوضحت وزيرة الزراعة الفرنسية أن هذا التصعيد «قد يكون مدمراً»، مضيفة أنه «قد يكون مدمراً أيضاً بالنسبة إلى الولايات المتحدة نفسها».


وأكدت أن أي استحواذ أمريكي على غرينلاند سيكون «أمراً غير مقبول»، مشددة على أن «الأوروبيين لن يسمحوا للولايات المتحدة بأن تفعل ما يحلو لها».


ودعا الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى اجتماع طارئ لسفراء الدول الأعضاء في بروكسل؛ لبحث التطورات والرد المحتمل على التهديدات الأمريكية.


أمن قومي


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد هدد بفرض رسوم جمركية 10% بدءاً من 1 فبراير 2026 على جميع السلع المصدّرة إلى الولايات المتحدة من كل من الدنمارك، والنرويج، والسويد، وفرنسا، وألمانيا، والمملكة المتحدة، وهولندا، وفنلندا.


وجميع هذه الدول أعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي باستثناء المملكة المتحدة والنرويج.


وأوضح ترمب أن هذه الرسوم سترتفع لاحقاً إلى 25% بدءاً من 1 يونيو القادم إلى أن يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن الشراء الكامل والتام لغرينلاند، مبرراً ذلك بالحاجة إلى الجزيرة الواقعة في القطب الشمالي لأسباب تتعلق بالأمن القومي الأمريكي.