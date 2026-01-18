French Agriculture Minister Ann Genevard revealed that the United States will also incur losses if President Donald Trump carries out his threats to impose tariffs on European countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland.



Genevard stated in remarks to Europe 1 and CNews: "If Trump escalates the trade war, he will have a lot to lose as well, including his farmers and industrialists."



Genevard said: "The European Union has potential deterrent power from a trade perspective," emphasizing that any response must be handled with caution.



Destructive Escalation



The French Agriculture Minister clarified that this escalation "could be devastating," adding that "it could also be devastating for the United States itself."



She affirmed that any American acquisition of Greenland would be "unacceptable," stressing that "Europeans will not allow the United States to do as it pleases."



The European Union called for an emergency meeting of ambassadors from member states in Brussels to discuss developments and potential responses to the American threats.



National Security



President Donald Trump had threatened to impose a 10% tariff starting February 1, 2026, on all goods exported to the United States from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.



All of these countries are members of the European Union, except for the United Kingdom and Norway.



Trump explained that these tariffs would later increase to 25% starting June 1 until a complete and total agreement on the purchase of Greenland is reached, justifying this by the need for the Arctic island for reasons related to American national security.