The Chinese spending record on the "Belt and Road" initiative reached a new high in 2025, as Beijing rushes to seize opportunities in global markets amid increasing geopolitical disruptions.



According to a joint study by Griffith University in Australia and the Green Finance and Development Center in Shanghai, the value of investments and agreements related to the initiative surged by 75% to reach $213.5 billion in 2025, compared to $122.6 billion the previous year. China signed 350 new deals compared to 293 deals in 2024, most of which were in gas and green energy projects.



Global Fluctuations



This wave of expansion comes as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing amid trade and technological disputes, according to the Financial Times, which was reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.



Chinese energy and finance expert and study author, Christoph Nedopil Wang, expects this momentum to continue into 2026, driven by massive investments in energy, minerals, and new technologies.



He attributed this to global fluctuations in trade and investment, which are pushing Chinese companies to enhance their resilience and secure alternative markets.