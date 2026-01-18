سجل الإنفاق الصيني على مبادرة «الحزام والطريق» رقماً قياسياً جديداً خلال عام 2025، مع اندفاع بكين لاقتناص الفرص في الأسواق العالمية في ظل تزايد الاضطرابات الجيوسياسية.


وبحسب دراسة مشتركة لجامعة غريفيث الأسترالية ومركز التمويل الأخضر والتنمية في شنغهاي، قفزت قيمة الاستثمارات والاتفاقيات المرتبطة بالمبادرة بنسبة 75% لتبلغ 213.5 مليار دولار في 2025، مقابل 122.6 مليار دولار في العام السابق. ووقعت الصين 350 صفقة جديدة مقارنة بـ293 صفقة في 2024، أغلبها في مشروعات الغاز والطاقة الخضراء.


تقلبات عالمية


وتأتي موجة التوسع هذه بينما تتصاعد التوترات بين واشنطن وبكين على خلفية النزاعات التجارية والتكنولوجية، وذلك وفقاً لما ذكرته صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


ويتوقع خبير الطاقة والتمويل الصيني ومعد الدراسة، كريستوف نيدوبيل وانغ، أن يتواصل هذا الزخم خلال 2026 مدفوعاً باستثمارات ضخمة في الطاقة والمعادن والتقنيات الجديدة.


وأرجع ذلك إلى التقلبات العالمية في التجارة والاستثمار، التي تدفع الشركات الصينية لتعزيز مرونتها وتأمين أسواق بديلة.