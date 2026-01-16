Global metal prices have declined at the end of a week filled with fluctuations, after Chinese regulatory measures dampened the optimism that had pushed prices to record levels recently.



According to what "Bloomberg" reported from sources familiar with the matter today (Friday), regulatory authorities issued instructions to Chinese exchanges, primarily the Shanghai Futures Exchange, to remove high-frequency trading firms' ultra-fast servers from their data centers.



This regulatory pressure led to a widespread sell-off that included copper, zinc, aluminum, nickel, and tin on the Shanghai and London exchanges, amid fears of declining liquidity and speculation that had driven the market to unprecedented levels.



This Chinese move is part of a broader strategy to manage risks in commodity markets, and it is not limited to base metals alone, but has also extended to the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, which trades commodities such as lithium, platinum, and palladium, which have also seen sharp declines.



The Chinese authorities aim to end the strategy that allows speculators to place their servers as close as possible to the exchange's data centers to execute trades as quickly as possible to outpace competitors.