تراجعت أسعار المعادن عالميًا في نهاية أسبوع حافل بالتقلبات، بعدما خفّضت إجراءات تنظيمية صينية حدة التفاؤل التي دفعت الأسعار إلى مستويات قياسية أخيرًا.


ووفقًا لما نقلته «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر على دراية بالأمر اليوم (الجمعة)، أصدرت الجهات التنظيمية تعليمات للبورصات الصينية، وفي مقدمتها بورصة «شنغهاي» للعقود الآجلة، بإزالة الخوادم فائقة السرعة التابعة لشركات التداول عالي التردد من مراكز بياناتها.


وأدت هذه الضغوط الرقابية إلى موجة بيع واسعة شملت النحاس والزنك والألومنيوم والنيكل والقصدير في بورصتي شنغهاي ولندن، وسط مخاوف من تراجع السيولة والمضاربات التي كانت تدفع السوق نحو مستويات غير مسبوقة.


وتعد هذه الخطوة الصينية جزءاً من إستراتيجية أوسع لإدارة المخاطر في أسواق السلع، ولم تقتصر على المعادن الأساسية فحسب، بل امتدت لتشمل بورصة «كوانزو» للعقود الآجلة التي تتداول فيها سلع مثل الليثيوم والبلاتين والبلاديوم، والتي شهدت هي الأخرى تراجعات حادة.


وتستهدف السلطات الصينية من وراء هذا الإجراء إنهاء الإستراتيجية التي تسمح للمضاربين بوضع خوادمهم بالقرب من مراكز بيانات البورصة قدر الإمكان لتنفيذ الصفقات بأسرع وقت ممكن للتغلب على المنافسين.