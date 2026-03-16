The Saudi stock index rose today by 59.63 points to close at 10,946.26 points, with trading valued at 6.2 billion riyals.



The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin from the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - reached 250 million shares, with shares of 203 companies recording an increase in value, while shares of 58 companies closed lower.



The shares of Al-Majdiah, Emaar, Gas, Al-Tamheer, and Southern Cement were the highest gainers, while the shares of Al-Ittihad, Construction Station, Yanbu National Petrochemical Company, Kimanol, and Al-Andalus were the most declining in trading, with the rates of increase and decrease ranging between 8.62% and 9.93%.



Most Active



The shares of Americana, Saudi Aramco, Al-Ahli, Kayan Saudi Arabia, and Batic were the most active in terms of volume, while the shares of Saudi Aramco, Al-Rajhi, Jamjoom Pharma, SABIC Agricultural Nutrients, and Al-Ahli were the most active in terms of value.



The parallel stock index, Nomu, closed today up by 295.72 points to close at 22,734.54 points, with trading valued at 23 million riyals and a volume of traded shares reaching 1.3 million shares.