ارتفع مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيس اليوم 59.63 نقطة ليقفل عند مستوى 10,946.26 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 6.2 مليار ريال.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 250 مليون سهم، سجلت فيها أسهم 203 شركات ارتفاعًا في قيمتها، فيما أغلقت أسهم 58 شركة على تراجع.


وكانت أسهم شركات الماجدية، وإعمار، والغاز، والتعمير، وأسمنت الجنوب الأكثر ارتفاعًا، أما أسهم شركات الاتحاد، ومحطة البناء، وينساب، وكيمانول، والأندلس الأكثر انخفاضًا في التعاملات، وتراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 8.62% و9.93%.


الأكثر نشاطاً


وكانت أسهم شركات أمريكانا، وأرامكو السعودية، والأهلي، وكيان السعودية، وباتك هي الأكثر نشاطًا بالكمية، وأسهم شركات أرامكو السعودية، والراجحي، وجمجوم فارما، وسابك للمغذيات الزراعية، والأهلي هي الأكثر نشاطًا في القيمة.


وأغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية نمو اليوم مرتفعًا 295.72 نقطة ليقفل عند مستوى 22,734.54 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 23 مليون ريال، وبكمية أسهم متداولة بلغت 1.3 مليون سهم.