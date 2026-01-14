Huawei has announced the opening of pre-orders for its new flagship foldable phone, the HUAWEI Mate X7. Over the past seven years, Huawei has continued to lead the innovation scene and set industry standards in foldable phone technologies, driven by its constant pursuit of developing both structure and performance.

With significant advancements in design, photography, reliability, and performance, the HUAWEI Mate X7 successfully achieves a perfect balance between ultra-slim elegance and the power of flagship phones without any compromises, offering an exceptional user experience that sets a new standard in this category.



الهاتف المطوي HUAWEI Mate X7

The HUAWEI Mate X7 is available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia starting at 6,999 SAR. Owners of the HUAWEI Mate X7 will receive a range of exclusive complimentary premium services, including priority support, a free screen protector, along with additional benefits, ensuring a comfortable user experience and exceptional peace of mind throughout the device ownership period.

A Design that Reflects Modern Aesthetics

The HUAWEI Mate X7 presents a sleek and pure appearance that embodies a sophisticated design vision, featuring the iconic Time-Space Gate camera module with multi-dimensional curved surfaces and touches of three-dimensional crystal cuts. Inspired by the traditional Eastern aesthetic of the "woven light tapestry" art, the new white version adds a touch of exquisite craftsmanship and high elegance to the back of the device.

Other attractive colors are also available, including red and black, with a plant-based leather finish that reflects an exceptional level of luxury and sophistication.

Unmatched Photography Capabilities

The HUAWEI Mate X7 redefines smartphone photography with a professional-grade camera system that rivals traditional flagship phones. The innovative True-to-Colour camera achieves a remarkable 43% improvement in color reproduction accuracy, along with a 96% increase in light absorption, enabling intelligent processing of color distortion issues in challenging lighting conditions.

From city scenes in low light to vibrant night shots with varying lighting, this camera ensures capturing the finest details with stunning clarity and striking color richness.

To further enhance image purity, the specially designed Ultra Lighting HDR camera relies on an innovative four-element optical structure and a glass lens that is only 0.4 mm thick. These innovations contribute to producing significantly sharper and clearer images while maintaining ideal exposure in various lighting conditions, from bright daylight to challenging indoor environments, without compromising the phone's ultra-slim design.

Additionally, the 50-megapixel Telephoto Macro camera integrates, for the first time in the industry, a built-in periscope system with x3.5 optical zoom and telephoto macro capabilities. This system ensures high-resolution imaging quality across various focal lengths, from wide scenes to the finest details, with clear and sharp images in all scenarios.

Alongside its exceptional photography capabilities, the HUAWEI Mate X7 comes with the new Ultra HDR Video technology, which provides a dynamic range of EV 17.5 for recording high-definition K4 videos. This allows users to shoot professional-level clips with richer colors and ultra-pure details, whether in bright sunlight or low-light conditions.

Exceptional Reliability

The HUAWEI Mate X7 features a revolutionary foldable structure with high reliability, designed to deliver exceptional levels of durability and long-term stability. The external screen is made of Ultra Durable Crystal Armour Kunlun Glass, carefully designed to protect the screen from daily usage demands, with effective resistance to scratches, impacts, and drops.

The internal screen is protected by a super-durable composite structure made of three layers, providing high shock resistance, minimizing the appearance of creases, and ensuring performance over time.

The middle frame made of aerospace-grade aluminum, along with the back cover made of ultra-strong composite tapestry fibers, provides overall durability without compromising elegance. Additionally, the HUAWEI Mate X7 boasts IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance, enhancing its reliability in various environments and usage conditions.

Ultra-Fast Performance

The HUAWEI Mate X7 is powered by a high-capacity 5600 mAh silicon-carbon battery, and with support for SuperCharge fast charging technology at 66 watts wired and 50 watts wireless, it offers rapid charging that ensures productivity continues without interruption during busy days.

To maintain the highest levels of performance under pressure and intensive use, the HUAWEI Mate X7 is equipped with an advanced SuperCool cooling system that relies on a large vapor chamber and graphene technology for efficient heat dissipation. Whether users are gaming or multitasking, the phone remains cool and responsive.

All Apps in One Place

The AppGallery is a comprehensive and advanced app ecosystem, featuring millions of apps available for download, with most popular global apps found within it. After a long experience with HUAWEI phones and now with the HUAWEI Mate X7, you will find that most of the apps you need in your daily life are available and can be used smoothly and efficiently.

It is worth mentioning that Huawei's Consumer Business Group is one of three business groups under Huawei, providing a variety of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, audio devices, smart displays, IoT devices, and more.

In January 2023, Brand Finance revealed the Global 500 list for 2022 of the most valuable brands in the world, where Huawei ranked 31st, with a brand value of $44.3 billion.

In 2023, Huawei's total spending on research and development exceeded $23 billion, equivalent to about 23.4% of the company's total annual revenues, bringing the total spending on research and development at Huawei over the past ten years to more than $154 billion.

