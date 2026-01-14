أعلنت هواوي عن فتح باب الطلب المسبق لهاتفها القابل للطي الرائد الجديد HUAWEI Mate X7. وعلى مدار السنوات السبع الماضية، واصلت هواوي تصدّر مشهد الابتكار ووضع معايير الصناعة في تقنيات الهواتف القابلة للطي، مدفوعة بسعيها الدائم لتطوير البنية والأداء على حد سواء.
ومع قفزات نوعية في مجالات التصميم والتصوير والموثوقية والأداء، ينجح HUAWEI Mate X7 في تحقيق توازن مثالي بين الأناقة فائقة النحافة وقوة الهواتف الرائدة دون أي تنازلات، ليقدّم تجربة استخدام استثنائية تضع معيارًا جديدًا في هذه الفئة.
الهاتف المطوي HUAWEI Mate X7
يتوفر هاتف HUAWEI Mate X7 للطلب المسبق في المملكة العربية السعودية ابتداءً من 6999 ريالا. وسيحصل مالكو HUAWEI Mate X7 على مجموعة من الخدمات المميّزة المجانية الحصرية، تشمل دعمًا ذا أولوية، وواقي شاشة مجاني، إلى جانب مزايا إضافية، بما يضمن تجربة استخدام مريحة وراحة بال استثنائية طوال فترة امتلاك الجهاز.
تصميم يعكس الجماليات العصرية
يقدّم HUAWEI Mate X7 مظهرًا أنيقًا ونقيًا يجسّد رؤية تصميمية راقية، حيث يأتي بوحدة الكاميرا الأيقونية Time-Space Gate بسطوح منحنية متعددة الأبعاد ولمسات من القطع الكريستالي ثلاثي الأبعاد. واستلهامًا من الجمالية الشرقية التقليدية لفن «الديباج المنسوج بالضوء»، يضفي الإصدار الأبيض الجديد لمسة من الحِرفية الدقيقة والأناقة الراقية على الجهة الخلفية للجهاز.
كما تتوفر ألوان أخرى جذابة، من بينها الأحمر، والأسود، بتشطيب من الجلد النباتي يعكس مستوى استثنائيًا من الفخامة والرقي.
قدرات تصوير لا تُضاهى
يعيد HUAWEI Mate X7 تعريف التصوير بالهواتف الذكية من خلال نظام كاميرات بمستوى احترافي يضاهي الهواتف التقليدية الرائدة. وتحقق كاميرا True-to-Colour المبتكرة تحسّنًا ملحوظًا بنسبة 43% في دقة إعادة إنتاج الألوان، إلى جانب زيادة في امتصاص الضوء بنسبة 96%، ما يتيح معالجة ذكية لمشكلات انحراف الألوان في ظروف الإضاءة الصعبة.
ومن مشاهد المدن في الإضاءة المنخفضة إلى اللقطات الليلية الزاخرة بالألوان وتفاوت الإضاءة، تضمن هذه الكاميرا التقاط أدق التفاصيل بوضوح مذهل وثراء لوني لافت.
ولمزيد من تعزيز نقاء الصورة، تعتمد كاميرا Ultra Lighting HDR المصمّمة خصيصًا على بنية بصرية مبتكرة رباعية العناصر وعدسة زجاجية بسماكة 0.4 ملم فقط. وتُسهم هذه الابتكارات في إنتاج صور أكثر حدة ووضوحًا بشكل ملحوظ، مع الحفاظ على تعريض مثالي في مختلف ظروف الإضاءة، من ضوء النهار الساطع إلى البيئات الداخلية الصعبة، دون التأثير على التصميم فائق النحافة للهاتف.
ويُضاف إلى ذلك كاميرا Telephoto Macro بدقة 50 ميجابكسل، التي تدمج لأول مرة في الصناعة نظام بيريسكوب مدمج مع تقريب بصري x3.5 وقدرات ماكرو تيليفوتو. ويضمن هذا النظام جودة تصوير عالية الدقة عبر مختلف الأطوال البؤرية، من المشاهد الواسعة إلى أدق التفاصيل، مع صور واضحة وحادة في جميع الحالات.
إلى جانب قدراته الاستثنائية في التصوير الفوتوغرافي، يأتي HUAWEI Mate X7 بتقنية Ultra HDR Video الجديدة التي توفّر نطاقًا ديناميكيًا يبلغ EV 17.5 لتسجيل فيديوهات K4 عالية الدقة. ويتيح ذلك للمستخدمين تصوير مقاطع بمستوى احترافي، مع ألوان أكثر غنى وتفاصيل فائقة النقاء، سواء في ضوء الشمس الساطع، أو في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة.
موثوقية فائقة
ويأتي HUAWEI Mate X7 بهيكل قابل للطي ثوري عالي الاعتمادية، صُمّم ليقدّم مستويات استثنائية من المتانة والاستقرار على المدى الطويل. إذ تتميّز الشاشة الخارجية بزجاج Ultra Durable Crystal Armour Kunlun Glass، المصمّم بعناية لحماية الشاشة من متطلبات الاستخدام اليومي، مع مقاومة فعّالة للخدوش والصدمات وحالات السقوط.
أما الشاشة الداخلية، فتحظى بحماية هيكل مركّب فائق المتانة مكوّن من ثلاث طبقات، يوفّر مقاومة عالية للصدمات، ويحدّ من ظهور التجاعيد، ويضمن الحفاظ على الأداء مع مرور الوقت.
يوفّر الإطار الأوسط المصنوع من الألمنيوم المستخدم في صناعات الطيران، إلى جانب الغطاء الخلفي المصنوع من ألياف الديباج المركّبة فائقة القوة، متانة شاملة دون المساس بالأناقة. وإضافة إلى ذلك، يتمتع HUAWEI Mate X7 بتصنيفي IP58 وIP59 لمقاومة الغبار والماء، ما يعزز موثوقيته في مختلف البيئات وظروف الاستخدام.
أداء فائق السرعة
يعمل HUAWEI Mate X7 ببطارية سيليكون-كربون عالية السعة تبلغ 5600 مللي أمبير في الساعة، ومع دعم تقنيات الشحن السريع SuperCharge بقدرة 66 واط سلكيًا و50 واط لاسلكيًا، يوفّر شحنًا سريعًا يضمن استمرار الإنتاجية ومواكبة متطلبات الأيام المزدحمة دون انقطاع.
وللحفاظ على أعلى مستويات الأداء تحت الضغط والاستخدام المكثف، تم تزويد HUAWEI Mate X7 بنظام تبريد SuperCool المتطور الذي يعتمد على غرفة بخار كبيرة وتقنية الغرافين لتبديد الحرارة بكفاءة عالية. وسواء كان المستخدمون يمارسون الألعاب أو ينفذون مهام متعددة في الوقت نفسه، يظل الهاتف باردًا وسلس الاستجابة.
كل التطبيقات في مكان واحد
يُعَدُّ متجر AppGallery نظامًا متكاملًا ومتطورًا للتطبيقات، حيث يضم ملايين التطبيقات المتاحة للتحميل، ويمكن العثور على معظم التطبيقات العالمية الرائجة ضمنه. وبعد استخدام طويل لهواتف HUAWEI والآن مع HUAWEI Mate X7، ستجد أن أغلب التطبيقات التي تحتاجها في حياتك اليومية متاحة، ويمكن استخدامها بشكل سلس وفعّال.
يذكر أن مجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين تعتبر واحدة من ثلاث مجموعات أعمال منضوية تحت مظلة شركة هواوي، وتوفر مجموعة متنوعة من المنتجات بما فيها الهواتف الذكية والأجهزة اللوحية واللابتوبات والأجهزة القابلة للارتداء والأجهزة الصوتية والشاشات الذكية وأجهزة انترنت الأشياء وغيرها.
في يناير 2023، كشفت Brand Finance عن قائمة Global 500لعام 2022 لأكثر العلامات التجارية قيمة في العالم، حيث احتلت هواوي المرتبة رقم 31، وبلغت قيمة علامتها التجارية 44.3 مليار دولار.
وفي عام 2023، بلغ إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي أكثر من 23 مليار دولار أمريكي، ما يعادل نحو 23.4% من إجمالي عائدات الشركة السنوية، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي على مدار السنوات العشر الماضية إلى أكثر من 154 مليار دولار أمريكي.
Huawei has announced the opening of pre-orders for its new flagship foldable phone, the HUAWEI Mate X7. Over the past seven years, Huawei has continued to lead the innovation scene and set industry standards in foldable phone technologies, driven by its constant pursuit of developing both structure and performance.
With significant advancements in design, photography, reliability, and performance, the HUAWEI Mate X7 successfully achieves a perfect balance between ultra-slim elegance and the power of flagship phones without any compromises, offering an exceptional user experience that sets a new standard in this category.
The HUAWEI Mate X7 is available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia starting at 6,999 SAR. Owners of the HUAWEI Mate X7 will receive a range of exclusive complimentary premium services, including priority support, a free screen protector, along with additional benefits, ensuring a comfortable user experience and exceptional peace of mind throughout the device ownership period.
A Design that Reflects Modern Aesthetics
The HUAWEI Mate X7 presents a sleek and pure appearance that embodies a sophisticated design vision, featuring the iconic Time-Space Gate camera module with multi-dimensional curved surfaces and touches of three-dimensional crystal cuts. Inspired by the traditional Eastern aesthetic of the "woven light tapestry" art, the new white version adds a touch of exquisite craftsmanship and high elegance to the back of the device.
Other attractive colors are also available, including red and black, with a plant-based leather finish that reflects an exceptional level of luxury and sophistication.
Unmatched Photography Capabilities
The HUAWEI Mate X7 redefines smartphone photography with a professional-grade camera system that rivals traditional flagship phones. The innovative True-to-Colour camera achieves a remarkable 43% improvement in color reproduction accuracy, along with a 96% increase in light absorption, enabling intelligent processing of color distortion issues in challenging lighting conditions.
From city scenes in low light to vibrant night shots with varying lighting, this camera ensures capturing the finest details with stunning clarity and striking color richness.
To further enhance image purity, the specially designed Ultra Lighting HDR camera relies on an innovative four-element optical structure and a glass lens that is only 0.4 mm thick. These innovations contribute to producing significantly sharper and clearer images while maintaining ideal exposure in various lighting conditions, from bright daylight to challenging indoor environments, without compromising the phone's ultra-slim design.
Additionally, the 50-megapixel Telephoto Macro camera integrates, for the first time in the industry, a built-in periscope system with x3.5 optical zoom and telephoto macro capabilities. This system ensures high-resolution imaging quality across various focal lengths, from wide scenes to the finest details, with clear and sharp images in all scenarios.
Alongside its exceptional photography capabilities, the HUAWEI Mate X7 comes with the new Ultra HDR Video technology, which provides a dynamic range of EV 17.5 for recording high-definition K4 videos. This allows users to shoot professional-level clips with richer colors and ultra-pure details, whether in bright sunlight or low-light conditions.
Exceptional Reliability
The HUAWEI Mate X7 features a revolutionary foldable structure with high reliability, designed to deliver exceptional levels of durability and long-term stability. The external screen is made of Ultra Durable Crystal Armour Kunlun Glass, carefully designed to protect the screen from daily usage demands, with effective resistance to scratches, impacts, and drops.
The internal screen is protected by a super-durable composite structure made of three layers, providing high shock resistance, minimizing the appearance of creases, and ensuring performance over time.
The middle frame made of aerospace-grade aluminum, along with the back cover made of ultra-strong composite tapestry fibers, provides overall durability without compromising elegance. Additionally, the HUAWEI Mate X7 boasts IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance, enhancing its reliability in various environments and usage conditions.
Ultra-Fast Performance
The HUAWEI Mate X7 is powered by a high-capacity 5600 mAh silicon-carbon battery, and with support for SuperCharge fast charging technology at 66 watts wired and 50 watts wireless, it offers rapid charging that ensures productivity continues without interruption during busy days.
To maintain the highest levels of performance under pressure and intensive use, the HUAWEI Mate X7 is equipped with an advanced SuperCool cooling system that relies on a large vapor chamber and graphene technology for efficient heat dissipation. Whether users are gaming or multitasking, the phone remains cool and responsive.
All Apps in One Place
The AppGallery is a comprehensive and advanced app ecosystem, featuring millions of apps available for download, with most popular global apps found within it. After a long experience with HUAWEI phones and now with the HUAWEI Mate X7, you will find that most of the apps you need in your daily life are available and can be used smoothly and efficiently.
It is worth mentioning that Huawei's Consumer Business Group is one of three business groups under Huawei, providing a variety of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, audio devices, smart displays, IoT devices, and more.
In January 2023, Brand Finance revealed the Global 500 list for 2022 of the most valuable brands in the world, where Huawei ranked 31st, with a brand value of $44.3 billion.
In 2023, Huawei's total spending on research and development exceeded $23 billion, equivalent to about 23.4% of the company's total annual revenues, bringing the total spending on research and development at Huawei over the past ten years to more than $154 billion.