أعلنت هواوي عن فتح باب الطلب المسبق لهاتفها القابل للطي الرائد الجديد HUAWEI Mate X7. وعلى مدار السنوات السبع الماضية، واصلت هواوي تصدّر مشهد الابتكار ووضع معايير الصناعة في تقنيات الهواتف القابلة للطي، مدفوعة بسعيها الدائم لتطوير البنية والأداء على حد سواء.

ومع قفزات نوعية في مجالات التصميم والتصوير والموثوقية والأداء، ينجح HUAWEI Mate X7 في تحقيق توازن مثالي بين الأناقة فائقة النحافة وقوة الهواتف الرائدة دون أي تنازلات، ليقدّم تجربة استخدام استثنائية تضع معيارًا جديدًا في هذه الفئة.
الهاتف المطوي HUAWEI Mate X7

الهاتف المطوي HUAWEI Mate X7

يتوفر هاتف HUAWEI Mate X7 للطلب المسبق في المملكة العربية السعودية ابتداءً من 6999 ريالا. وسيحصل مالكو HUAWEI Mate X7 على مجموعة من الخدمات المميّزة المجانية الحصرية، تشمل دعمًا ذا أولوية، وواقي شاشة مجاني، إلى جانب مزايا إضافية، بما يضمن تجربة استخدام مريحة وراحة بال استثنائية طوال فترة امتلاك الجهاز.

تصميم يعكس الجماليات العصرية

يقدّم HUAWEI Mate X7 مظهرًا أنيقًا ونقيًا يجسّد رؤية تصميمية راقية، حيث يأتي بوحدة الكاميرا الأيقونية Time-Space Gate بسطوح منحنية متعددة الأبعاد ولمسات من القطع الكريستالي ثلاثي الأبعاد. واستلهامًا من الجمالية الشرقية التقليدية لفن «الديباج المنسوج بالضوء»، يضفي الإصدار الأبيض الجديد لمسة من الحِرفية الدقيقة والأناقة الراقية على الجهة الخلفية للجهاز.

كما تتوفر ألوان أخرى جذابة، من بينها الأحمر، والأسود، بتشطيب من الجلد النباتي يعكس مستوى استثنائيًا من الفخامة والرقي.

قدرات تصوير لا تُضاهى

يعيد HUAWEI Mate X7 تعريف التصوير بالهواتف الذكية من خلال نظام كاميرات بمستوى احترافي يضاهي الهواتف التقليدية الرائدة. وتحقق كاميرا True-to-Colour المبتكرة تحسّنًا ملحوظًا بنسبة 43% في دقة إعادة إنتاج الألوان، إلى جانب زيادة في امتصاص الضوء بنسبة 96%، ما يتيح معالجة ذكية لمشكلات انحراف الألوان في ظروف الإضاءة الصعبة.

ومن مشاهد المدن في الإضاءة المنخفضة إلى اللقطات الليلية الزاخرة بالألوان وتفاوت الإضاءة، تضمن هذه الكاميرا التقاط أدق التفاصيل بوضوح مذهل وثراء لوني لافت.

ولمزيد من تعزيز نقاء الصورة، تعتمد كاميرا Ultra Lighting HDR المصمّمة خصيصًا على بنية بصرية مبتكرة رباعية العناصر وعدسة زجاجية بسماكة 0.4 ملم فقط. وتُسهم هذه الابتكارات في إنتاج صور أكثر حدة ووضوحًا بشكل ملحوظ، مع الحفاظ على تعريض مثالي في مختلف ظروف الإضاءة، من ضوء النهار الساطع إلى البيئات الداخلية الصعبة، دون التأثير على التصميم فائق النحافة للهاتف.

ويُضاف إلى ذلك كاميرا Telephoto Macro بدقة 50 ميجابكسل، التي تدمج لأول مرة في الصناعة نظام بيريسكوب مدمج مع تقريب بصري x3.5 وقدرات ماكرو تيليفوتو. ويضمن هذا النظام جودة تصوير عالية الدقة عبر مختلف الأطوال البؤرية، من المشاهد الواسعة إلى أدق التفاصيل، مع صور واضحة وحادة في جميع الحالات.

إلى جانب قدراته الاستثنائية في التصوير الفوتوغرافي، يأتي HUAWEI Mate X7 بتقنية Ultra HDR Video الجديدة التي توفّر نطاقًا ديناميكيًا يبلغ EV 17.5 لتسجيل فيديوهات K4 عالية الدقة. ويتيح ذلك للمستخدمين تصوير مقاطع بمستوى احترافي، مع ألوان أكثر غنى وتفاصيل فائقة النقاء، سواء في ضوء الشمس الساطع، أو في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة.

موثوقية فائقة

ويأتي HUAWEI Mate X7 بهيكل قابل للطي ثوري عالي الاعتمادية، صُمّم ليقدّم مستويات استثنائية من المتانة والاستقرار على المدى الطويل. إذ تتميّز الشاشة الخارجية بزجاج Ultra Durable Crystal Armour Kunlun Glass، المصمّم بعناية لحماية الشاشة من متطلبات الاستخدام اليومي، مع مقاومة فعّالة للخدوش والصدمات وحالات السقوط.

أما الشاشة الداخلية، فتحظى بحماية هيكل مركّب فائق المتانة مكوّن من ثلاث طبقات، يوفّر مقاومة عالية للصدمات، ويحدّ من ظهور التجاعيد، ويضمن الحفاظ على الأداء مع مرور الوقت.

يوفّر الإطار الأوسط المصنوع من الألمنيوم المستخدم في صناعات الطيران، إلى جانب الغطاء الخلفي المصنوع من ألياف الديباج المركّبة فائقة القوة، متانة شاملة دون المساس بالأناقة. وإضافة إلى ذلك، يتمتع HUAWEI Mate X7 بتصنيفي IP58 وIP59 لمقاومة الغبار والماء، ما يعزز موثوقيته في مختلف البيئات وظروف الاستخدام.

أداء فائق السرعة

يعمل HUAWEI Mate X7 ببطارية سيليكون-كربون عالية السعة تبلغ 5600 مللي أمبير في الساعة، ومع دعم تقنيات الشحن السريع SuperCharge بقدرة 66 واط سلكيًا و50 واط لاسلكيًا، يوفّر شحنًا سريعًا يضمن استمرار الإنتاجية ومواكبة متطلبات الأيام المزدحمة دون انقطاع.

وللحفاظ على أعلى مستويات الأداء تحت الضغط والاستخدام المكثف، تم تزويد HUAWEI Mate X7 بنظام تبريد SuperCool المتطور الذي يعتمد على غرفة بخار كبيرة وتقنية الغرافين لتبديد الحرارة بكفاءة عالية. وسواء كان المستخدمون يمارسون الألعاب أو ينفذون مهام متعددة في الوقت نفسه، يظل الهاتف باردًا وسلس الاستجابة.

كل التطبيقات في مكان واحد

يُعَدُّ متجر AppGallery نظامًا متكاملًا ومتطورًا للتطبيقات، حيث يضم ملايين التطبيقات المتاحة للتحميل، ويمكن العثور على معظم التطبيقات العالمية الرائجة ضمنه. وبعد استخدام طويل لهواتف HUAWEI والآن مع HUAWEI Mate X7، ستجد أن أغلب التطبيقات التي تحتاجها في حياتك اليومية متاحة، ويمكن استخدامها بشكل سلس وفعّال.

يذكر أن مجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين تعتبر واحدة من ثلاث مجموعات أعمال منضوية تحت مظلة شركة هواوي، وتوفر مجموعة متنوعة من المنتجات بما فيها الهواتف الذكية والأجهزة اللوحية واللابتوبات والأجهزة القابلة للارتداء والأجهزة الصوتية والشاشات الذكية وأجهزة انترنت الأشياء وغيرها.

في يناير 2023، كشفت Brand Finance عن قائمة Global 500لعام 2022 لأكثر العلامات التجارية قيمة في العالم، حيث احتلت هواوي المرتبة رقم 31، وبلغت قيمة علامتها التجارية 44.3 مليار دولار.

وفي عام 2023، بلغ إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي أكثر من 23 مليار دولار أمريكي، ما يعادل نحو 23.4% من إجمالي عائدات الشركة السنوية، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي على مدار السنوات العشر الماضية إلى أكثر من 154 مليار دولار أمريكي.

